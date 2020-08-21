Belarusian Opposition Leader Calls On Workers To Keep Striking

MINSK -- Belarus’s leading opposition figure has called on workers in Belarusian state factories and companies to continue striking, as part of efforts to pressure President Alyaksandr Lukashenka to announce new elections.



"I ask you - continue and expand strikes," she said in a video address released on August 21. "Don't be fooled by intimidation."



"If we all stand together, this regime will not stand a chance,” she added.

Many of Belarus’s biggest and most important state enterprises have seen work stoppages over the past 13 days, as workers have joined thousands of demonstrators opposed to Lukashenka and the “rigged” August 9 vote in which the 65-year-old Belarusian leader claimed a landslide reelection victory.



A 37-year-old political novice, Tsikhanouskaya ran after other potential candidates, including her husband, were jailed or exiled prior to the election during a crackdown on the opposition.



Official results gave her about 10 percent of the vote, but she claims to have actually received between 60 and 70 percent.



Tsikhanouskaya, who left Belarus last week for Lithuania, has joined with some strike leaders, opposition activists, and cultural figures to form a Coordination Council aimed at negotiating a transition of power with the Belarusian government.



But Lukashenka has refused and rejected demands for a new presidential election, instead accusing the council of plotting a coup.

On August 20, the Prosecutor-General's Office opened a criminal inquiry against the council’s founders on charges of threatening national security.



The council members rejected the accusations, insisting that their actions have been in full compliance with Belarusian law.



The popular protests that erupted after the August 9 vote gave Lukashenka a fresh six-year term have turned into the biggest challenge to his 26 years in office.



About 7,000 people were detained, hundreds were injured, and three people died in a crackdown on protesters. Some of those who have been released since have complained of beatings and terrible conditions while in detention.

The European Union has said it does not recognize the result of the election because of irregularities and will soon impose sanctions on Lukashenka's government.



In a statement on August 21, an EU spokeswoman for foreign policy and security affairs urged Belarusian authorities to drop the criminal case against the Coordination Council and to instead "engage in a dialogue in view of moving towards a peaceful way out of the current crisis."



The previous day, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States remains deeply concerned by "serious flaws" in Belarus's election, adding that Washington was in support of international efforts to independently look into reported electoral irregularities and human rights abuses surrounding the vote.



Pompeo also urged the Belarusian government to “actively engage" Belarusian society, including through the Coordination Council.”

With reporting by Reuters