Belarus Opposition Insists On Fresh Elections, Lukashenka Remains Defiant

MINSK -- A council formed by opposition leaders in Belarus is insisting a new presidential election be held after an 11th night of protests in defiance of a new push by President Alyaksandr Lukashenka to clear the streets.

Maryya Kalesnikava, one of opposition figure Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya's top aides, said on August 20 that despite "flagrant falsifications" in an August 9 ballot that gave Lukashenka a landslide victory, the incumbent had "the right to participate" in a fresh election, though "we do not believe Lukashenka will do that."

"The term of the incumbent Belarusian president expires only on November 5. After that, we intend to hold an election in strict compliance with international standards and to invite international observers," Kalesnikava said.

However, the composition of the Central Election Commission (TsVK) "must be completely renewed," and its head replaced, she added.

Lukashenka has faced the biggest domestic challenge to his 26-year rule since the election, which the European Union has said it does not recognize because of irregularities that ended up giving the strongman just over 80 percent of the vote.

Official results gave opposition candidate Tsikhanouskaya about 10 percent of the vote, but she claims to have actually received between 60 and 70 percent.

Thousands have since taken to the streets and walked off the job at state-controlled factories, even heckling the man sometimes referred to as "Europe's last dictator."

Still, the 65-year-old leader has insisted he won’t resign or call a new vote while under pressure from protesters, and on August 19 he escalated tensions by threatening to bring criminal charges against opposition leaders and calling on his security services to get tougher on demonstrators -- a possible sign of a renewed crackdown on the peaceful protesters.

Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighboring Lithuania last week, from where she has called for the protests to continue peacefully.

The Coordinating Council, which Lukashenka has called an instrument to stage a coup, says numerous election law violations were recorded in the August 9 presidential election, and more than 7,000 people have been detained and arrested for political reasons.

The council met for the first time on August 18, saying that it represents the people and seeks to negotiate a peaceful transition of power.

Another aide, Olga Kovalkova, said she expected Tsikhanouskaya would soon return to Minsk from Lithuania to act as a guarantor in a negotiated transition of power.

The Minsk protest on August 19 took place as the European Union said it will soon impose sanctions on Lukashenka's government.

Defying the security forces, hundreds of protesters assembled in front of the Interior Ministry, which runs the police. A large number of officers were stationed there with vans, but they took no action.

Demonstrators chanted "Resign!" and "Let them out!" in reference to those still detained, while passing cars honked their horns in the rain.

With thousands taking to the streets daily since the vote and strikes crippling many state enterprises, Lukashenka ordered the Interior Ministry on August 19 to put down the protests.

He also ordered border controls to be tightened to prevent what he alleged was an influx of "fighters and arms" from abroad.

"There should be no more riots in Minsk. People are tired; people demand peace and quiet," Lukashenka said during a meeting of his Security Council.

Hundreds of people released from detention have spoken of brutal beatings they suffered while being held, and three protesters have been killed.

The TsVK said on August 19 that Lukashenka would be inaugurated as president for a new term within the next two months, but that no date had yet been set.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP