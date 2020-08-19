Accessibility links

EU Leaders Reject Belarus Presidential Vote, To Impose Sanctions

European Council President Charles Michel (top of screen) speaks with EU leaders during an EU summit in videoconference format at the European Council building in Brussels on August 19.

European Union Council chief Charles Michel says the 27-nation bloc does not recognize the results of a Belarus's recent presidential election and plans to impose sanctions on those who were involved in electoral fraud and the repression of protests against the disputed ballot.

"The EU will impose shortly sanctions on a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression and election fraud," Michel said at the end of an August 19 extraordinary summit of EU leaders on the issue.

Official results from the August 9 election gave President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, in power since 1994, just over 80 percent of the vote, a figure that prompted allegations of vote-rigging.

