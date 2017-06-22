Four People Detained Over Failed Brussels Bombing

Belgian authorities say they have detained four people in connection to this week's failed bombing at a railway station in Brussels.

The federal prosecutor's office said on June 22 that the four were detained in a series of raids in the Brussels neighborhoods of Molenbeek, Anderlecht, and Koekelberg.

It didn't provide further details.

The raids came after a man blew up a device at Brussels Central Station late on June 20.

The device failed to fully detonate and the man was fatally shot by soldiers on patrol. No one else was hurt.

Prosecutors said the suspect was a 36-year-old Moroccan national who lived in Molenbeek.

The neighborhood has a large immigrant population and was home to some of those involved in Islamic State attacks on Paris and Brussels in 2015 and 2016.

Attacks at the Brussels airport and on the city's subway killed 32 people in March 2016.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters