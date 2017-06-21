Belgian Minister Says Serious Attack Avoided At Brussels Station

Belgium's interior minister says a serious attack has been avoided after a suspected would-be suicide bomber planning to explode a large bomb caused only a minor explosion in Brussels' Central Station.

"Yesterday, someone with explosives entered the Central Station. He intended to explode a large bomb," Jan Jambon told broadcaster VTM on June 21.

"In the end, there was a small explosion to which soldiers reacted immediately," he added. "Something much worse has been avoided."

The suspect died after being shot by soldiers.

Federal prosecutors said they considered the incident a terrorist attack.

Media reports quoted unidentified sources as saying the bomb that failed to fully explode late on June 20 was filled with nails and was similar to devices used in the attacks at the Brussels airport and on the city's subway that killed 32 people in March 2016.

The suspect has been identified as a 37-year-old man from the Brussels neighborhood of Molenbeek, Belgian media reported.

Molenbeek has a large immigrant population and was home to some of those involved in Islamic State group attacks on Paris and Brussels in 2015 and 2016.

Jambon said police were searching homes in Molenbeek as part of their investigation into the latest bombing. He gave no further details on the searches or on why the bomb had not fully exploded.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa