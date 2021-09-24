The Week's Best: 10 Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. Given the ongoing developments in Kabul, we are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on Afghanistan and Pakistan that is the go-to source for English-language reporting by our network of local journalists across the two countries.

A Dress Rehearsal': Russia's Marred Duma Elections Could Point The Way For 2024 Presidential Ballot With unprecedented repressions and accusations of widespread fraud through a broad array of mechanisms, the controversial elections for the State Duma are seen as an indicator of what is to come when President Vladimir Putin's fourth term in the Kremlin comes to an end in 2024. By Robert Coalson

Who’s Behind The Downfall Of Tajikistan’s National Airline? Tajikistan’s national air carrier is on the brink of collapse. An RFE/RL investigation suggests the company’s downfall has been orchestrated by its own top managers in an attempt to bolster the fortunes of the president's family. By RFE/RL's Tajik Service

Rotting Placentas Overflow From Freezers At Kosovo's Biggest Hospital There are so many placentas being stored at the biggest hospital in Kosovo, the doors to the freezers where they are stored cannot close and they have been rotting. The terrible smell and unsanitary conditions came about due to delays over finding a new private contractor to dispose of them. Another clinic at the same state hospital in Pristina has a similar problem with the disposal of amputated limbs. But the city and national governments have, so far, done nothing to correct the problem. By Arton Konushevci, RFE/RL's Balkan Service, Ray Furlong, and Arben Hoti

Cleaning Up Lake Baikal, One Tire At A Time Russian blogger and diver Yegor Lesnoi has been cleaning at least half a ton of tires from the bottom of Lake Baikal for several years now. He tells RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities how he became a volunteer, cleaning not only the legendary lake's bottom, but the shore as well. By Sania Yusupova

The Untouchable: How Kadyrov Maintains His Tight Grip On Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, has been overwhelmingly reelected for another term in voting held across Russia on September 17-19. The result came as a surprise to no one, as the election was widely seen as merely symbolic and he faced no real challenger. Kadyrov's long reign in Chechnya has come at a grave cost to human rights and civil liberties in the southern Russian republic. Yet many accusations of abuse go unacknowledged and uninvestigated. What makes Kadyrov's rule so unique in Russia? And how does the Chechen leader continue to act with such impunity? By Kaisa Alliksaar and Kristyna Foltynova