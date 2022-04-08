The Week's Best: 11 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Soviet-Style Denunciations On The Rise As Russian Society Confronts Ukraine War An English teacher in Penza is facing prosecution after students recorded her criticizing Russia's war in Ukraine. Teachers, activists, and others have increasingly been targeted by denunciations – often anonymous – that remind some of the darkest repressions under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. By Robert Coalson

Is Russia Committing Genocide In Ukraine? David Simon, a professor of political science and director of the Genocide Studies Program at Yale University, gave RFE/RL his take on whether Russia’s war on Ukraine and the actions of its soldiers there constitutes genocide. By Todd Prince

Inside An 'Execution Cellar' In Ukraine A children's summer camp in Ukraine is the site of another grisly atrocity. In a basement, there were bodies with their hands tied behind their backs and bullet holes in their heads. The Ukrainian authorities said it was a war crime committed by Russian forces. By Borys Sachalko

With One Lucky Photo, A Life Reemerges Of Sarajevo Under Siege Bosnian Dzemil Hodzic's search through the backwaters of the Internet for wartime memories of his late brother results in a miracle. By Ajla Obradovic

Chernihiv Rises From Rubble Left By Russian Army Ukrainians in Chernihiv are cleaning up the devastation wrought on their city by the Russian Army after Moscow stopped its attacks and turned its attention to Ukraine's east. Russia's air force bombed residential areas and a church. On April 6, RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Maryan Kushnir toured the destruction in the city, which is located in northern Ukraine near the borders with Belarus and Russia.

New Videos Put Spotlight On Mistreatment Of Afghan Refugees In Iran New videos have emerged that appear to show the mistreatment of Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including beatings and abuse. The videos come as thousands of Afghans fleeing Taliban repression cross into Iran every week. By Abubakar Siddique

As Evidence Of War Crimes In Bucha Mounts, A Hunt For Russian Military Units As workers struggle to clear the bodies of civilians from the streets of the Ukrainian town of Bucha, and investigators struggle to compile evidence, RFE/RL has pinpointed some of the Russian military units known to have occupied the city. By Mark Krutov and Oleksandra Vagner

Borodyanka's Survivors Tell Their Stories After Ukrainian Town's Liberation The village of Borodyanka, 50 kilometers from Kyiv, was severely damaged by Russian air strikes. According to Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova, the worst situation with civilian casualties is in Borodyanka. Collapsed buildings have not been cleared and the number of victims has not yet been determined. RFE/RL Ukrainian Service reporter Levko Stek listened to locals’ stories about what Russian troops did in the city.

Scared Straight: Taliban Treats Drugs Addicts With A Heavy Dose Of Prison The Taliban has taken an extremely hard line in tackling Afghanistan’s massive drug problem, rounding up addicts and locking them up for months as a form of treatment. But critics say the cold turkey approach is cruel and ineffective, and many addicts find themselves back on the streets soon after their forced detox is over. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi

Sarajevo Survivors Relive The Siege Through The War In Ukraine Thirty years ago, their city was surrounded by Bosnian Serb forces and kept under siege for nearly four years. Now, Bosnians tell RFE/RL's Balkan Service that they see the same evil repeating itself in Ukraine and want Europe and the world to do more to put a stop to it. By Ivan Gutterman and RFE/RL's Balkan Service