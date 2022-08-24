News
Biden Pledges Nearly $3 Billion To Ukraine In Largest U.S. Military Aid Package Yet
U.S. President Joe Biden has announced nearly $3 billion in new U.S. military aid for Kyiv as Ukraine marked its independence day six months after Russia invaded the country.
"On behalf of all Americans, I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day," Biden said in a statement on August 24.
"The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty. As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," Biden said.
The financial package will allow Kyiv to obtain air-defense and artillery systems, ammunition, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars, the statement said.
"Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere."
U.S. military aid, including the transfer of multiple-rocket launchers and howitzers, has played a major role in helping Ukraine grind down Russia's larger and better-equipped forces on the eastern front.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the United States has provided $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government.
On August 23, Germany said it will soon ship more than 500 million euros' ($499.3 million) worth of weapons to Ukraine.
Chechen Opposition Activist Missing Since 2020 Was Killed, Rights Defender Says
A young Chechen activist who went missing in September 2020 amid reports he was kidnapped by people close to the authorities of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya and later shown on videos being tortured, has been killed, a lawyer for a human rights group in Russia says.
Olga Sadovskaya, a lawyer for the Committee Against Torture group, said Salman Tepsurkayev was dead, though she provided no details or evidence during an interview with vlogger and journalist Katerina Gordeyeva on her YouTubechannel on August 23.
"There is a case, in which we were unable to save a person. He was killed. The case is of Salman Tepsurkayev…. We know that he is dead," Sadovskaya said.
Shortly after Sadovskaya's interview with Gordeyeva, the opposition Telegram channel 1ADAT said it had learned earlier that Tepsurkayev was killed on September 15, 2020, on a military test field in the Chechen village of Dzhalka.
However, the group had "hoped right up until the last moment that this was not true and that Salman was alive."
Tepsurkayev, who openly criticized Chechnya's authoritarian leader Ramzan Kadyrov, went missing in early September 2020 and appeared in an online video days later in which he was seen being tortured and humiliated. He was 19 at the time.
The video showed a naked person -- who identified himself as Tepsurkayev and said he was an administrator with the 1ADAT Telegram channel -- on his knees saying "I am punishing myself."
In a second video posted two days later to a pro-government Instagram channel, Tepsurkayev explained that he had made the first video because of a dispute he'd had with the 1ADAT management and because he regretted the statements he'd made about Chechen police, their relatives, and other authorities.
It is widely suspected that Tepsurkayev made the "confessions" under duress, and the Memorial human rights group at the time called on authorities in Moscow to establish Tepsurkayev's whereabouts and to investigate allegations that he was kidnapped and tortured.
The 1ADAT channel is highly critical of Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader Kadyrov, who has been widely accused of human rights abuses, including torture, disappearances, and extrajudicial killings both in Russia and abroad. It publishes information about people who it believes have been kidnapped and are being held by the authorities.
A source at 1ADAT who asked not to be identified told RFE/RL at the time said that Tepsurkayev was not an administrator at the channel but an activist with a Chechen opposition group and sometimes moderated chats for 1ADAT. The source said the channel only learned Tepsurkayev’s real name from the video.
In October 2021, the European Court of Human Rights concluded that Tepsurkayev was illegally kidnapped by a group of men in Chechen police uniforms who used Toyota Camry cars with Chechen license plates. Amnesty International urged Chechen authorities to reveal Tepsurkayev's whereabouts, but that request was ignored.
According to the Committee Against Torture, the Investigative Committee's directorate in Chechnya refused three times to launch a probe into Tepsurkayev's disappearance. In January 2021, the Investigative Committee’s directorate in the Krasnodar Krai region launched a probe into Tepsurkayev's abduction.
Rescue Operations At Site Of Yerevan Market Blast End, One Person Still Missing
YEREVAN -- Armenian authorities have stopped rescue work at the Surmalu market that was demolished by a deadly explosion 10 days ago after failing to find the last person still listed as missing following the blast in central Yerevan.
Emergency Ministry spokesman Haik Kostanian said on August 24 that all attempts to find Vanik Amirkhanian, the last person considered missing after the explosion that left at least 16 people dead, had failed.
The blast and subsequent fire at the Surmalu market sent a towering cloud of smoke over the Armenian capital on August 14. The explosion occurred in an area where fireworks and other pyrotechnics are stored.
Rescue teams managed to extract 10 survivors and 16 dead in the first two days after the explosion. Authorities launched a probe into the deadly explosion.
Officials have said the temperature at the site of the explosion exceeded 1,000 degrees Celsius, incinerating much of the area.
Operations at the site are now considered to be in the cleanup phase.
Ukraine Marks Independence Day Six Months Into Russia's Invasion
Ukraine is marking 31 years of independence from the Moscow-dominated Soviet Union exactly six months after Russia's unprovoked invasion that has killed tens of thousands of people, unsettled millions, and rocked the global economy.
Ukrainians were warned to remain vigilant on August 24 as they celebrate the date, which coincides to the day with the six-month point since Russia launched a war that President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Acknowledging the heavy toll in the battle so far, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy defiantly vowed his "reborn" country would fight Russian troops "until the end."
"During these six months, we changed history, changed the world, and changed ourselves... We started to respect ourselves. We understood that despite any help and support, no one but us will fight for our independence. And we united," Zelenskiy said in a recorded address broadcast to the nation.
Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and several other big cities have banned public celebrations amid warnings that Russia would use the occasion to strike civilian and government infrastructure.
Instead of a parade, wrecked and captured Russian military vehicles, including tanks, were placed on Khreshchatyk, Kyiv's main street, as a reminder of Moscow's failed attempt to capture the capital in the early weeks of the war.
In a video message to celebrate Ukraine's independence day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg praised the Ukrainian armed forces, paying tribute "to all those who have lost their lives or been wounded and to all Ukrainian men and women who are fighting for their country, their freedom, and their loved ones."
"You can continue to count on NATO's support for as long as it takes," he said.
Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in August 1991 after a failed putsch in Moscow. An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians voted in favor of independence in a referendum four months later.
The country's integrity was shattered in 2014 when Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea and subsequently backed Russian-speaking separatists in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Since launching its latest invasion, Russia has strengthened its grip on southern and eastern territories in Ukraine, though Western military sources now say they are making little headway in their offensive operation, comparing the fighting to the slow, bloody, attritional fighting of World War I.
In his address, Zelenskiy vowed Ukrainians will fight "until the end" and only stop once the entire country is reunited.
"Every new day is a new reason not to give up. Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory," he said.
"We will put our hands up only once: when we will celebrate our victory. The whole of Ukraine. Because we do not trade our lands and our people," he added.
Pope Francis, speaking at his weekly general audience on August 24, took the six-month mark in fighting to urge "concrete steps" to end the "madness," and called for measures to avert the risk of a "nuclear disaster" at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya plant.
Recent fighting around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant -- Europe's largest nuclear station -- has triggered fears of a catastrophic incident.
Shattering the anniversary mood, Russia continued to pound civilian targets across Ukraine, where air raid sirens wailed intermittently.
"Air and missile strikes by the Russian occupiers against civilian objectives on the territory of Ukraine continue. Do not ignore air warning signals," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.
Russian forces also conducted offensives in the direction of Bakhmut and Kodema in the eastern Donetsk region, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Pisky and Nevelske, without success, the statement said.
Russian air defenses shot down an unspecified number of Ukrainian drones near the Crimean city of Sevastopol late on August 23, the Moscow-appointed Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
The reports could not be independently confirmed.
A U.S. official said that Washington will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion as early as August 24, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv since Russia's invasion.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, and dpa
Russia-Appointed Official In Ukraine Killed In Car Bombing
The Moscow-appointed mayor of the Russia-occupied Ukrainian town of Mykhaylivka, Ivan Sushko, has been killed by a car bomb.
A representative of Russia-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, Volodymyr Rogov, wrote on Telegram on August 24 that Sushko died in the hospital after a bomb "intentionally placed under the seat of his vehicle" exploded.
Since Russia began installing officials in areas it has taken control of since launching its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, several have come under attack.
On August 6, Vitaliy Hura, a Russia-appointed deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, parts of which are also under Russian occupying armed forces, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while leaving his home.
A day earlier, Russian news agencies reported that the Russia-appointed governor of the Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, had been hospitalized. Some reports at the time said he may have been poisoned.
On June 24, a car bomb in Kherson killed the Russia-appointed head of the directorate for youth policies at the Kherson region's administration, Dmytro Savluchenko.
In Fiery Independence Day Speech, Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Will Fight Russia 'Until The End'
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed his country will fight Russian troops "until the end" as Ukraine marked its independence amid a war with its neighbor 31 years after leaving the Moscow-dominated Soviet Union.
"During these six months, we changed history, changed the world, and changed ourselves... We started to respect ourselves. We understood that despite any help and support, no one but us will fight for our independence. And we united," Zelenskiy said in an anniversary address on August 24, which coincides with the passing of six months since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"It doesn't matter to us what kind of army you have; what matters to us is our land. We will fight for it until the end," he added.
Ukrainians, and much of the world, are bracing for a prolonged war after Russian forces were pushed back at the start of what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" and the fall of Kyiv was prevented.
Western military sources now say Russian forces are making little headway in their offensive operation in Ukraine's eastern and southern territories, comparing the fighting to the slow, bloody, attritional fighting of World War I.
Since the fighting broke out, some 7 million people have fled Ukraine, while Western nations have imposed sweeping financial and technological sanctions on Russia over its aggression, battering a range of economic sectors from auto production and information technology to travel and pushing the nation into recession.
The 44-year-old Zelenskiy acknowledged the "difficult" impact on Ukraine, "but we clenched our fists fighting for our fate."
"Every new day is a new reason not to give up. Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory," he said, adding that the war won't end until all of Ukraine, including Russia-backed separatist regions in the east and Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, is under Kyiv's control.
"We will put our hands up only once: when we will celebrate our victory. The whole of Ukraine. Because we do not trade our lands and our people," he said.
"For us, Ukraine is all of Ukraine. All 25 regions, without any concessions or compromises. We do not know these words; they were destroyed by missiles on February 24."
Russian Politician Arrested For Criticizing Ukraine Invasion
Russian politician Yevgeny Roizman, known for his criticism of the Kremlin and, more recently, of the military campaign in Ukraine, has been detained by authorities.
Roizman, a former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, is being investigated for "discrediting the Russian Army," Yekaterinburg security services said, an offense for which he could face up to five years in prison.
Roizman was one of the few Kremlin critics who won mayoral posts following a series of large opposition protests as President Vladimir Putin campaigned for office in 2012.
Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been fined 50,000 rubles ($833) three times under an administrative article about discrediting the Russian Army.
Roizman was also fined 85,000 rubles ($1,417) for contempt of authority after reposting on Instagram a screenshot of his tweet under a statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Ukraine. The screenshot had a caption reading "Evgeny Roizman vs. impudent liars."
Russia calls its Ukraine invasion a "special military operation" aimed at ensuring its own security and authorities have prosecuted a number of activists for calling it a war or criticizing Russia's actions.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Strikes Iran-Linked Targets In Syria
The U.S. military says it has carried out a strike in Syria's Deir al-Zor against infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
The military's Central Command said in a statement that such strikes were aimed at protecting U.S. forces from attack by Iran-backed groups.
The strikes "took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties," the command said.
It did not identify the targets or offer any casualty figures from the strikes, which the military said came at the orders of President Joe Biden.
"Today's strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel," Central Command spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said in a statement.
Buccino added that the strike was in response to an August 15 attack targeting U.S. forces.
That attack saw drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias target the al-Tanf Garrison used by U.S. forces. U.S. Central Command described the assault as causing “zero casualties and no damage” at the time.
Deir al-Zor is an oil-rich strategic province bordering Iraq that is controlled by Iran-backed militia groups, and Syrian forces that have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied Tehran had any link to sites targeted by the August 23 U.S. strike.
"The U.S. attack on Syrian infrastructure and people is a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The sites targeted had no links to the Islamic Republic," spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on August 24, according to the ministry's Telegram channel.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Reports: U.S. To Announce $3 billion In New Military Aid To Ukraine
The United States is expected to announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine totaling about $3 billion as it tries to beat back invading Russian forces.
President Joe Biden's administration could make the announcement as early as August 24 to coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day, a U.S. official told media.
The tranche would be the single largest aid package to Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion six months ago.
U.S. military aid, including the transfer of multiple rocket launchers and howitzers, has played a major role in helping Ukraine grind down Russia’s larger and better-equipped forces on the eastern front.
The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose what weapons would be transferred to Ukraine under the latest tranche.
The United States has provided $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government since Feb. 24.
Separately, Germany said on the same day that it will soon ship more than 500 million euros' ($499.3 million) worth of weapons to Ukraine.
Earlier this year Germany wrestled with the question of whether it should supply armaments to Ukraine, resulting in long delays that were the subject of considerable criticism both domestically and abroad.
The U.S. and German announcements come amid fears that Russia could launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities on August 24 as citizens celebrate 31 years of independence from Moscow.
With reporting by AP, Bloomberg, and Reuters
Russia Cancels Rock Group's Performance After Singer Dedicates Song To Colleagues Who Fled
Russian authorities have canceled the performance of a rock group at a Moscow festival after the lead singer dedicated a song to other artists who fled the country following the invasion of Ukraine.
Splean lead singer Aleksandr Vasilyev confirmed to Kommersant that his group would not be performing at the August 26 concert at a state-owned arena in the Russian capital.
Russia has been canceling dozens of performances around the country of artists who dare to express disapproval of the February invasion of Ukraine to prevent them from influencing the general population and weakening support for the war. Several artists have voluntarily chosen to leave the country or halt their tours since the launch of the invasion.
Kommersant noted that the cancelation of Splean differed from other cases as Vasilyev made no direction mention of the war in Ukraine or of Russia’s leadership.
Walking onto the stage in Voronezh in Central Russia on August 20, Vasilyev told the audience that it was a pleasure to see so many people who “show mercy, compassion, humanity, and who do not accept cruelty, violence and murder.”
He then dedicated the hit song, Vkhoda Net (No Exit), to other rock groups whose members fled the country earlier this year, saying he hoped they would return so “we can sing for you here.”
Splean’s performance was removed from the online broadcast recording posted on the Internet and rumors of the group's cancelation at the August 26 concert soon began to circulate. Splean was to be among the headliners at the Moscow concert.
“The group has been canceled, in essence, for words about mood and emotions, and not about what their cause is. And also for respect for their colleagues,” Kommersant wrote.
Zelenskiy Vows To Get Crimea Back Under Ukraine's Control
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed that Ukraine will recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means it considered right, emphasizing that Kyiv would not consult other countries before doing so.
"Crimea was and is Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said on August 23 during the Crimea Platform, an annual forum organized by Kyiv to ensure Russia's forceful annexation of the peninsula and its repression of citizens living there remains in the global spotlight.
Leaders of dozens of countries and international organizations took part in the one-day event, mostly via videolinks due to the ongoing Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy told the conference that Moscow's rule has brought environmental damage, economic decline, social repression, and militarism to Crimea and the Black Sea region.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 following the overthrow of Kremlin-leaning President Viktor Yanukovch a month earlier. Moscow sought to legitimize its annexation with a staged referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Over the past eight years Russia has ramped up the number of troops, equipment, and weapons on the peninsula. It served as a launching point for its invasion of Kyiv-controlled Ukraine in February.
Russia has launched at least 750 different cruise missiles from Crimea into Kyiv-controlled territories, destroying hundreds of civilian faciltiies, including schools, residential buildings, and hospitals, Zelenskiy told the audience.
"And that is why Ukraine's restoration of control over the Crimean Peninsula will be a historic anti-war step in Europe," Zelenskiy said.
Crimea is of strategic importance to Moscow as it is home to its Black Sea fleet. Analysts say it will be difficult for Kyiv to regain control of the peninsula.
Female Political Prisoners Ink Letter Deploring Conditions At Tehran's Evin Prison
A group of female political prisoners incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison have published a letter expressing concern about the conditions they endure at the institution.
Signed by Hasti Amiri, Narges Adib, Fariba Asadi, Sepideh Gholian, Gelareh Abbasi, Saba Kordafshari, Alieh Motlebzadeh, Narges Mohammadi, and other prisoners, the letter emphasizes concerns over a sharp rise in the number of inmates and worries about the spread of the coronavirus in the women's ward.
The signatories to the letter noted that the lack of suitable space for isolating and quarantining infected inmates is endangering the lives of everyone in the prison.
The Evin prison -- and many other penal institutions in Iran -- has a long history of poor conditions.
In March, hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali, which claims to work inside Iran to expose the "true face of the regime," released video footage highlighting inhumane conditions in the country's most-notorious prison.
The footage, provided exclusively to RFE/RL's Radio Farda by Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice), shows prisoners lying wall to wall on floors and stacked three-high on metal bunk beds. As the camera moves from open cell to open cell, each equipped with beds for about 30 inmates, it reveals rooms filled with up to 50 inmates.
Previous videos, which were hacked from CCTV cameras and published by Radio Farda among other media outlets in 2021, have shown prison guards assaulting detainees and inhumane conditions at the facility.
Documents leaked by the hacktivist group have detailed how Evin prison authorities took harsh steps to break hunger strikes by prominent prisoners, including the denial of visitation rights and blocking phone access.
The videos prompted the head of Iran's Prisons Organization to issue an apology and take responsibility for the "unacceptable behavior" at the prison, while judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei ordered an investigation.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Canada Slaps More Sanctions On Russia, Including Regional Heads, Over Ukraine
Canada has imposed sanctions on 62 more Russian citizens and one defense company over Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Governors of Russia's 27 regions and members of their families, as well as top managers of Avtomatika, part of state-controlled conglomerate Rostekh, which deals with defense and high-tech industries, are affected by the new sanctions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on August 23 during the Summit for Heads of State and Government of the International Crimea Platform.
Since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February, Canada has closed its air space to Russian aircraft, barred Russian vessels from using Canadian ports and internal waters, banned the sales of luxury items to Russia, and prohibited Canadian banks from conducting transactions with Russia's central bank.
There are now 1,500 Russian citizens and companies on Canada’s sanctions list, including President Vladimir Putin, his two adult daughters, Russian athlete Alina Kabayeva, who is believed to be Putin's current partner, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, central bank Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, and many other close associates of the president.
Trudeau also said that Ottawa will continue to counter Russian state-sponsored disinformation by creating a dedicated team to help increase Canada’s capacity to understand, monitor, and detect Russian and other state-sponsored disinformation and enable deeper international collaboration in supporting Ukraine.
Reports: Senior Commander With Iran's Revolutionary Guards Killed In Syria
Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria.
On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a "defender of the shrine," a reference to Iranians who work on behalf of Iran in Syria or Iraq, without providing more details of the attack in which he was killed.
Alijani was a regional commander of the Revolutionary Guards' ground forces in the central city of Isfahan.
According to Iran International, a news outlet associated with the country’s political opposition, Alijani was killed while serving as a “military adviser” in Syria.
Tehran has provided military support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces since at least 2012 in the form of military advisers and volunteers, but it denies sending its own troops.
Even so, Iranian media have reported the death of a handful of Iranian commanders along with hundreds of Iranian fighters.
The IRGC is a powerful security and military organization that also controls an estimated 40 percent of the Iranian economy.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over 'Inappropriate' Comments
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Petro Vrublevskiy over "inappropriate" comments he made in an interview with a Kazakh blogger about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that went viral on the Internet and sparked a negative reaction in Russia and among ethnic Russians in Kazakhstan.
In the August 21 video interview, Vrublevskiy answered a question about Russia's war, launched in late February, by saying: "We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the less of them our children will have to kill."
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on August 23 that Deputy Foreign Minister Ermukhanbet Konuspaev lodged a protest with Vrublevskiy over the comments.
"The Kazakh side expressed its position that such statements are inappropriate and inconvenient for the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state. Such actions should not harm friendly relations between states," the statement said.
The Association of Russian, Slavic, and Cossack Organizations of Kazakhstan has called on the government to classify Vrublevskiy as a persona non grata.
The Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan has not commented on the situation. Vrublevskiy was not immediately available for comment.
Russia's Investigative Committee said earlier that it plans "to assess" Vrublevskiy's statements.
Kazakhstan, which has aligned itself as Russia's economic ally, has not officially condemned Moscow's military aggression against Ukraine since it was launched six months ago.
Instead Of Release, Belarusian Musician Handed Another 15-Day Jail Term
MINSK -- Belarusian punk-rock musician Ihar Bantser, who was scheduled to be released last weekend after serving a 15-day jail sentence for allegedly spreading extremist materials, has instead been given another 15-day jail term on the same charge.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on August 23 that the central district court in Minsk sentenced Bantser a day earlier after finding him guilty of the charges. He had been expected to leave jail on August 19 following his completion of a 15-day sentence for the same offense. It has not been made clear what Bantser did to warrant either of the charges.
Last December, Bantser, who is the leader of Mister X punk group, was released after he served 18 months in a so-called open prison after he pulled down his pants and danced in front of a police car during an anti-government rally. Open prison means he lived under strict restrictions in a special dormitory and worked at an industrial facility chosen by the state penitentiary service.
Vyasna also said on August 23 that a court in the southeastern city of Homel has handed a 16-month prison sentence to a man for his online comments that "insulted" a KGB officer who was killed in a police shootout at a Minsk apartment which also left an IT worker dead in late September last year.
The 31-year-old defendant, Alyaksey Kachanau, was sentenced after the Homel regional court found him guilty of insulting an authority and inciting hatred. Kachanau was released from custody after the sentence was pronounced as the judge ruled that the time he had spent in pretrial detention covered the penalty. In Belarus, one day in a pretrial detention cell is equal to two days in a penal colony.
Not much is known about the September 2021 shooting that resulted in the death of Andrey Zeltsar, a man working for a major U.S.-based IT company called EPAM, and KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk.
Authorities claimed at the time that “an especially dangerous criminal” had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for “individuals involved in terrorist activities.”
Belarus's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has slammed people who posted comments on social media networks praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk, saying "we have all their accounts, and we can see who is who."
Belarus witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests that erupted after a presidential election in August 2020, in which Lukashenka claimed reelection.
Opposition groups say the vote was rigged, while many Western governments have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the winner.
Lukashenka's regime has since cracked down harshly on any sign of dissent.
Rights Watchdog Says Protesters In Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan Region Denied Fair Trials
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Tajik authorities to stop the "wrongful detention" of residents of the Central Asian nation's volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), dozens of whom have been arrested since protests in May protests and "are facing closed, unfair trials."
In a statement issued on August 23, HRW said Tajik authorities had arrested and detained more than 200 residents in the GBAO, including at least 90 activists, on charges related to the protests and ensuing clashes. Some of those charged reportedly disappeared from Russia and were forcibly taken to the GBAO to face trial.
HRW's Central Asia researcher Syinat Sultanalieva said in the statement that dozens of activists and other natives of the restive region "are facing unfair trials behind closed doors without access to lawyers.”
“Without lawyers, defendants can't get a fair trial and are at greater risk of being tortured or otherwise mistreated,” Sultanalieva said.
The report comes a day after relatives of Salam Imomnazarov said the international judo master and son of one of the informal leaders of the GBAO had been sentenced to 16 years in prison for drug trafficking at the end of June.
Imomnazarov was detained at Dushanbe airport on February 19 as he returned from Turkey where he received medical treatment. He was charged, police said, because his name was mentioned by a drug dealer in 2015 during interrogation. Imomnazarov and his family have vehemently denied the charges.
HIs father, Imomnazar Imomnazarov, was killed in his house in Khorug in August 2012, a month after a government security operation was launched in the area that left at least 30 civilians, and 17 government soldiers were dead. Relatives blame the Tajik authorities for his death. The authorities deny any involvement.
One of Imomnazarov's relatives, speaking on condition of anonymity, told RFE/RL on August 22 that the family was not informed of the trial date, and that the only contact allowed was with his sister, who saw him for only 10-15 minutes before the verdict was handed down.
“He told his relatives not to appeal against the verdict because he does not believe he will get justice and considers appealing to a higher court to be useless,” the family member said, noting Imomnazarov had pleaded not guilty.
In 1999, Tajikistan joined the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which stipulates that everyone charged with a criminal offense is entitled to a fair and public hearing, has access to counsel and adequate time to prepare a defense, and is able to examine the evidence against them.
However, HRW says, the autonomous region has only seven lawyers who are officially registered as members of the GBAO Bar Association to cover the region's population of 250,000.
Lawyers from other regions of the country report being warned against taking up the cases of those arrested, while others fear retaliation. Several of those charged are reported to have been forcibly taken from Russia and brought to the region to face trial.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in the GBAO followed protests initially sparked in mid-May by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Khorugh Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gordo-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
The region's mountainous terrain makes travel difficult, while its economy suffers from unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
“The Tajik courts have become a conveyor belt for churning out lengthy prison terms without due process for anyone linked to the May protests,” Sultanalieva said. “The Tajik authorities need to stop this injustice and uphold their international obligations to end wrongful detentions and to ensure fair trials.”
Russian Prosecutor Seeks Five Years In Prison For Anarchist Couple That Criticized FSB
CHELYABINSK, Russia -- The prosecution has asked a court to sentence a couple, who are self-declared anarchists, to five years in prison each for criticizing the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the Soviet-era KGB, with a protest banner they unfurled at the agency's headquarters in 2018.
Pavel Chikov of the legal defense organization Agora wrote on Telegram on August 23 that the prosecutor at the high-profile trial asked the central district court of Chelyabinsk to sentence Dmitry Tsibukovsky and his wife, Anastasia Safonova, for placing a large banner with the words "FSB -- Main Terrorist” outside the security agency's headquarters in the city in 2018.
The prosecutor said the couple was guilty of "hooliganism motivated by political hatred."
Tsibukovsky and Safonova were initially arrested in 2018 after they placed the anti-FSB banner to express solidarity with a group of activists arrested in 2017-2018 for allegedly creating a terrorist group called Set (Network), with cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Penza, and Omsk, as well as in neighboring Belarus.
In September, the court sentenced Tsibukovsky to 2 1/2 years and Safonova to two years in prison for the same action, but a court of appeals quashed the sentences in November and sent the case back to investigators.
Before that, the case against Tsibukovsky and Safonova was thrown out twice after investigators failed to prove elements of a crime in the couple’s actions.
Tsibukovsky said earlier that he and Safonova were tortured while in custody.
Inaccurate Rain Forecast Sparks Political Storm In Hungary
Hungary's top two weather officials have been fired after a mistaken rain forecast prompted the postponement of a fireworks display that caused a political uproar.
What had been billed as "Europe's biggest fireworks display," scheduled for August 20 in the evening to celebrate St Stephen's Day -- the national holiday, was postponed by the government hours before the start after the National Meteorological Service issued an extreme weather warning.
The weather, however, stayed calm -- leading to the dismissal of the head and deputy head of the weather service, Kornelia Radics and Gyula Horvath.
The dismissals, announced by Minister of Technology and Industry Laszlo Palkovics, followed harsh criticism of the meteorological service in Hungary's government-aligned media.
The planned St. Stephen’s Day display was to depict “a condensed chronicle of a thousand years from the birth of Christian Hungary to the present day, focusing on the lessons of national values,” according to the event’s website.
It was billed as a “tableau of the great periods and significant moments of Hungarian history, emphasizing the important national values that can also provide a moral lesson for everyday life.”
Right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought to promote an image of Hungary as a bastion protecting what he called Christian values and national traditions, and built a wall at its southern border in 2015 to prevent the transit of hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East.
But Orban's government has also been accused by the European Union -- of which Hungary is a member -- of corruption, nepotism, and anti-democratic tendencies.
Almost 100,000 people had signed a petition calling for the fireworks show to be annulled at a time of economic austerity and amid a war in neighboring Ukraine.
“In a country where the currency is weakening day by day while prices are rising, there is no place for such a luxurious spectacle,” the petition reads.
The meteorological service, meanwhile, on August 23 demanded the reinstatement of its chiefs, arguing that the government “ignored the scientifically accepted uncertainty inherent in meteorological forecasts.”
In 2006, five people were killed and more than 300 injured on St. Stephen's Day when strong storms with wind gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour hit Budapest as around 1.5 million people had gathered to view the display.
With reporting by AP and BBC
IMAX Bans Use Of Its Cinema Equipment In Russia
Canada's IMAX Corporation, which left the Russian market in early June over Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, says it has now banned the use of its equipment in Russia.
Aleksei Vasyasin, director-general of Russia's united Cinema Park and Cinema Formula network, told the RBK media group on August 23 that theaters across the country have been banned from using IMAX technology and equipment without the company’s permission.
He added that Russian cinema networks are eligible to sue IMAX over the move if it fails to return to the Russian market by the end of the year.
IMAX is a proprietary system of high-resolution cameras, film formats, film projectors, and theaters known for having very large screens with a tall aspect ratio and steep stadium seating to increase the visual impact for the viewer.
Vasyasin said that the situation in Russia's cinema industry is currently worse than it was during the coronavirus pandemic because of the removal of Hollywood blockbusters from the Russian market and uncertainty over whether cinemas will get licenses to show Western-produced movies.
In March, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, Disney, Warner Brothers, Sony, and Universal Pictures suspended the presentation of their films in Russia to protest against the move. Some of them later left the Russian market completely.
Industry analysts note that the banning of just two movies -- Batman and Morbius -- caused about 5 billion rubles ($83.6 million) in losses for cinemas in Russia. Since March, nearly 200 cinemas have closed in Russia and almost one-third of commercial cinema complexes have suspended operations.
The association of cinema owners have asked President Vladimir Putin for assistance as Chinese, Korean and Soviet-era movies had compensated for only about five percent of what they earned by showing major Hollywood films.
With reporting by RBK
Borrell Says Most Nations In Iran Nuclear Talks Agree With EU Proposal
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says most countries that are part of discussions with Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal say they agree with the bloc's latest proposal as all sides wait for the United States to respond after Tehran gave its opinion on the draft.
"Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, who I understand have to discuss it, and we expect during this week to receive an answer," Borrell said during an interview with Spain's national broadcaster TVE on August 23.
After the EU sent the proposed text to both Tehran and Washington in late July, Iran responded with several comments last week.
Washington says it is working as quickly as it can to put together an appropriate response to Tehran's comments on the draft text.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on August 22 that Washington said it was encouraged by Iran appearing to drop some of its demands, such as the lifting of the terrorism designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), but added there were still outstanding issues that must be resolved.
Borrell said in the TVE interview that Iran has asked for a few adjustments to the EU proposal, which has not been made public. A day earlier, he commented that the answers Tehran gave to the draft were "reasonable" and that a new round of talks could be held as early as this week.
Iran reached the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015 with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China. The deal saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium under the watch of UN inspectors in exchange for the lifting of most economic sanctions.
In 2018, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear pact under then-President Donald Trump, reintroducing crippling sanctions. Iran reacted by gradually backtracking on its obligations under the deal, such as uranium enrichment.
Negotiators from Iran, Russia, and the EU -- as well as the United States, indirectly -- resumed talks over Tehran’s nuclear deal on August 4 in Vienna after a months-long standstill in negotiations.
Iran has sought to obtain guarantees that no future U.S. president would renege on the JCPOA if it were revived.
However, President Joe Biden cannot provide such ironclad assurances because the deal is a political understanding rather than a legally binding treaty.
With reporting by TVE
Russian Internet Giant Yandex Sells Homepage, News To Kremlin-Friendly Rival VK
Russia's Internet giant Yandex has completed the sale of its news aggregator and Yandex.ru homepage to Kremlin-friendly rival VK, the owner of the eponymous social network -- a move experts have said will deal a further blow to Russians' access to independent media.
Under the deal finalized on August 23, Yandex is effectively ceding control of the distribution of online content to VK, whose owner Sogaz, is controlled by a long-time friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In return, Yandex is acquiring 100 percent of the VK-owned food delivery service Delivery Club. The deal was first announced in April.
Russia has sharply stepped up its already harsh clampdown on independent media after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, passing a law banning what it calls "false information" about its military and stifling many media outlets' ability to broadcast uncensored news.
"The board and management of Yandex have concluded that the interests of the company's stakeholders...are best served by pursuing the strategic exit from its media businesses and shifting to a focus on other technologies and services," Yandex said in a statement.
“Following the completion of the transaction, the current main page with News and Zen will be renamed dzen.ru and will be further developed and controlled by VK (including control over the look and feel, content, etc.)," the statement said.
Yury Kovalchuk, whom Putin has publicly called a personal friend, indirectly controls a 32 percent stake in Sogaz along with his wife, making the couple the insurer’s largest shareholder. Sogaz in December purchased a controlling stake in VK for an undisclosed sum.
Kovalchuk is believed by some Kremlin observers to be the most influential person within Putin's entourage. He was sanctioned by the United States in 2014.
Since Putin came to power at the end of 1999, Kovalchuk has scooped up large swaths of Russia’s media industry, including more than a dozen TV stations, which he has used to bolster support for his patron.
One of the nation's key media assets outside Kovalchuk's control has been Yandex, often called "Russia's Google." The Internet company's news aggregator has become a key source of information for many Russians as they transition away from TV news.
That, in part, has made Yandex a regular target of government pressure.
The company has complied in recent years with Moscow's demands and restricted access to sites that have been banned by communications regulator Roskomnadzor, drawing criticism over its role in spreading and amplifying state propaganda.
Earlier this summer, Yandex opted to erase national borders from its Maps app in a bid to circumvent political pressure over where the software was drawing frontiers in Ukraine.
Jailed Kremlin critic Aleksey Navalny earlier this year accused Yandex of “a solid shameless lie” in claiming to display news on its homepage, given how its news feed amplifies state propaganda.
A number of senior Yandex executives have also been sanctioned by the EU -- although the company itself has, so far, evaded formal sanctions.
A former head of Yandex News, Lev Gershenzon, on March 1 described Yandex as a key element in hiding information about the conflict in Ukraine. Yandex has denied being complicit in censorship.
With reporting by Reuters and techcrunch.com
Russia Planning Attacks On Ukrainian Government Facilities, U.S. Warns Ahead Of Independence Day
Ukraine said Russia bombed the Zaporizhzhya region, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, where recent fighting has triggered fears of a catastrophic nuclear incident, as the United States warned that Moscow was planning attacks on infrastructure and government facilities to coincide with Ukraine's Independence day.
Ukraine's General Staff said on August 23 that Russian forces continued to rain rockets and artillery shells on Ukrainian cities, hitting Nikopol, Krivyi Rih and Synelnykovsky, all close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.
Regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram that at least four people were wounded in the attacks overnight.
In separate statements, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and a U.S. official both warned of Russian plans to strike civilian and government infrastructure in the coming days.
“We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the unnamed official was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"Given Russia’s track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official said, adding that his statement was based on U.S. intelligence.
His warning came as Ukrainian authorities banned public celebrations in the capital, Kyiv, this week marking 31 years of independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of attack. Ukraine's Independence Day, on August 24, coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Russia could do "something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel" this week.
Ukraine's intelligence service has warned of a possible increase in hacker attacks on Ukrainian sites on August 24.
Meanwhile, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on August 23 to discuss further support for Ukraine, including military aid, the head of his office, Pawel Szrot, said.
Separately, Moscow has requested a UN Security Council meeting be held on August 23 to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy.
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy says nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion half a year ago.
Both sides in the war have been extremely cautious in revealing any casualty figures. The last time Ukrainian officials announced losses in the armed forces was in April, when President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 10,000 injured.
Moscow, meanwhile, classifies military deaths as state secrets and has rarely updated its official casualty figures. On March 25, the last time official figures were given, it said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed.
Ukrainian officials have put Russian losses at nearly 45,500 troops.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, and BBC
UN Rights Experts Call On Iran To Stop Persecution Of Baha'is, Other Religious Minorities
A group of UN rights experts have called on Iranian authorities to stop the persecution and harassment of religious minorities and end the use of religion to curtail the exercise of fundamental rights.
“We are deeply concerned at the increasing arbitrary arrests, and on occasions, enforced disappearances of members of the Baha’i faith and the destruction or confiscation of their properties, in what bears all the signs of a policy of systematic persecution,” the experts said in a statement published on August 22.
The UN experts said the acts were not isolated but formed part of a broader policy to target any dissenting belief or religious practice, including Christian converts, members of the Gonabadi dervish order, and atheists.
“The international community cannot remain silent while Iranian authorities use overbroad and vague national security and espionage charges to silence religious minorities or people with dissenting opinions, remove them from their homes, and effectively force them into internal displacement,” the experts said.
Baha’is face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not recognized in the constitution.
In past weeks, Iranian authorities have ramped up their crackdown against Baha’is, arresting about a dozen individuals and raiding the homes and businesses of many others across Iran.
On August 2, the Baha’i International Community (BIC) reported that authorities had also destroyed six Baha’i homes and confiscated 20 hectares of land in the northern province of Mazandaran.
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry accused some of those arrested of being involved in espionage. The ministry did not provide any evidence to back up its claim, which was dismissed by the Baha’i International Community as "outright fabrications."
The UN experts called for the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals detained on the basis of their religious affiliation, and accountability for the systematic persecution of religious minorities by Iranian authorities.
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting On Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Russia has requested the UN Security Council hold a meeting on August 23 regarding the situation at Ukaine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power station, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Moscow's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy.
The power plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the legacy of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
On August 22, U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged military restraint around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and called for inspectors with the UN's atomic energy agency to be allowed to visit the plant as soon as possible.
Ukrainian officials said Russia failed to heed the warning and again shelled areas near the plant overnight.
Russia’s parliament said on August 22 that it will hold a meeting later in the week to discuss the situation around the nuclear power plant.
In an official statement published on August 22, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on August 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."
Russia doesn't deny it has troops located at the plant but has disputed claims it has shelled the area. Instead, Moscow blames Ukrainian forces for firing artillery shells in the area, which officials in Kyiv deny.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
