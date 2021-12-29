Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Biden, Putin To Hold Call This Week As U.S. Seeks Common Approach With European Allies

U.S. President Joe Biden (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (combo photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak by phone on December 30, the White House said, amid tensions over a buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine and Russian demands for security guarantees.

The two leaders will “discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said on December 29 in a statement announcing the call.

“The Biden administration continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia’s military buildup on the border with Ukraine,” Horne said.

Biden has spoken with leaders across Europe, and Biden administration officials have also consulted with NATO, the European Union, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the statement said.

Talks have also involved consultations with government officials in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, and in the Bucharest Nine (B9) format.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke earlier on December 29 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the State Department said.

Blinken reiterated Washington’s “unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders,” spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken and Zelenskiy "discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," Price added.

During his annual news conference last week, Putin urged the West to meet Russian demands for security guarantees “immediately,” listing a litany of grievances about Ukraine and its potential membership in NATO.

On December 26, Putin said in an interview broadcast on Russian state TV that he would ponder various options if the West failed to meet the demands. Russia’s response “could be diverse,” he said, adding: “It will depend on what proposals our military experts submit to me.”

The United States has said it is ready to engage in talks regarding the demands, but U.S. officials have said that some of them are either unworkable, impossible, or fundamentally contrary to Western values.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG