'We Are United': Biden Says Putin 'Badly Miscalculated' On Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- As members of Congress waved small blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, U.S. President Joe Biden came to his first State of the Union address on the evening of March 1 with tough words for his autocratic adversaries.

With Russian President Putin ratcheting up attacks on Ukrainian cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv, Biden stood in the House chamber and told Americans the free world was united against Putin’s aggression.

"The free world is holding him accountable," Biden said. "Along with 27 members of the European Union, including France, Germany, Italy, as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea. Australia, New Zealand, and many others, even Switzerland are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been."

He announced that he was immediately closing U.S. airspace to Russian flights.

"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways," he said of the Russian president, to what appeared to be widespread applause from the crowd of both Democrats and Republicans. "But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."

Biden said Kyiv was on the frontline of the global battle between democracies and autocracies, and that democracy would prevail. He said Putin badly miscalculated when he launched a full-scale invasion of his neighbor.

"He thought he could divide us at home in this chamber in this nation," Biden said. "He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united and that's what we did."

Biden said it would take time, but the United States and its NATO allies would remain united and freedom would prevail over tyranny.

As if to underscore that point, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, joined first lady Jill Biden in her viewing box, and was greeted by a standing ovation. The White House said that the first lady had a small embroidered applique of a sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, sewn onto the wrist of her dark blue dress for the speech.

The evolving crisis in Ukraine has become a central focus of Washington in recent weeks. U.S. and NATO allies have imposed bruising sanctions that have caused Russia's currency and stock markets to plummet, and also pledged weapons and aid for Ukraine's government.

Biden again made clear the United States would not send troops into Ukraine, but vowed that he and the other members of the NATO alliance will defend NATO territory.

"The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. But the next few days weeks, months, will be hard on them," he said.

Biden did not discuss the chaotic military departure from Afghanistan last August. But in the Republican response to Biden’s address, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa blasted the president for what she called his failure there.

"The disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal did more than cost American lives; it betrayed our allies and emboldened our enemies," Reynolds told VOA.

Experts said that in light of the current crisis, it makes sense that Biden devoted his foreign policy part of the speech to Ukraine, even though much there remains uncertain.

"So now it's a moment where I think Biden thus far has proved a lot of his experience and value, but it all depends on how things play out in Ukraine," said Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute.

Another expert told VOA the strong positive, bipartisan response Biden received on his Ukraine remarks will be noticed in Moscow.



"And foreign policy wise, that’s a very important signal," said Michael Kimmage of the German Marshall Fund. "Putin will be looking for any kind of division or vulnerability in American politics. I think everybody in the room, not just Biden, but everybody in the room knew this is not the moment to send that signal."