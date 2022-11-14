News
Biden, Xi Prepare To Meet Ahead Of G20 Summit Overshadowed By Ukraine
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 14 for a long-awaited meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two leaders are expected to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, and North Korea's nuclear ambitions, issues that will also loom over the G20 that opens on November 15 without Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
EU Set To Pile More Sanctions On Iran Over Violent Crackdown On Protesters
European Union foreign ministers are due to impose more sanctions on Iran on November 14 in response to what the bloc has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters. The protests, sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and nearly 15,100 detained, according to the activist HRANA news agency. To read the full Reuters story, click here.
'Intense' Fighting Continues In Eastern, Southern Ukraine As War Crimes Uncovered In Kherson
Fierce fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine as fresh evidence of war crimes is being uncovered in Kherson following the departure of Russian troops, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and military authorities said, as wary officials maintained a curfew in the liberated region amid fears that mines and booby traps could maim and kill civilians.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian investigators uncovered hundreds of war crimes in areas freed from Russian occupation.
"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 13. "The bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found."
"The Russian Army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered," he said.
The allegations could not be independently verified. Russia denies its troops intentionally target civilians.
Zelenskiy said "stabilization and the restoration of law" has been established in 226 settlements in the region, while the Defense Ministry said it had recaptured 179 settlements and 4,500 square kilometers along the Dnieper River over the past week.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' general staff reported continued fierce fighting along the eastern front in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Zelenskiy said pitched battles continued in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region and they were "just as intense as they have been in previous days."
Over the past 24 hours, there have been missile and artillery strikes in Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Luhansk, and Donetsk, Zelenskiy said.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' southern command said on November 14 that Russian forces continued to "inflict fire damage on our troops and de-occupied settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper" even after the liberation of Kherson city, which Zelenskiy described as "a historic day."
The governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said the authorities had decided to maintain a curfew from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and ban people from leaving or entering the city as a security measure.
"The enemy mined all critical infrastructure," Yanushevych told Ukrainian TV. "We are trying to meet within a few days and (then) open the city," he said.
Yanushevych warned people in an online message about reports of humanitarian aid arriving in downtown Kherson's Liberty Square and urged people to steer clear of the city center as demining operations were due to proceed there.
Zelenskiy also warned Kherson residents about the presence of Russian mines. "I am asking you please not to forget that the situation in the Kherson region remains very dangerous," he said.
Russian officials' announcement that their forces were withdrawing across the Dnieper, which bisects the Kherson region and Ukraine, followed a seemingly hugely successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country's south in recent months.
The White House on November 12 hailed Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran Claims To Issue First Death Sentence Over Protests
Iran on November 13 issued its first death sentence over the protests that have shaken the country's clerical leadership, the judiciary said. The almost two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody have prompted authorities to unleash a crackdown that has seen thousands detained. The accused was sentenced in a Tehran court to death for the crimes of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security," as well as for being "an enemy of God and corruption on earth." No link to the AFP story is yet available; story published on Octopus.
Telegram Channel With Vagner Group Ties Shows Apparent Sledgehammer Killing Of Alleged Defector To Ukrainian Side
A Telegram channel with close ties to the private Russian mercenary group Vagner has published a video of a fighter who allegedly defected to the Ukrainian side in Russia's war against Ukraine being killed with a sledgehammer.
The video, which is titled The Hammer Of Revenge and contains comments declaring "The traitor was punished," was published on the Gray Zone Telegram channel on November 12. The apparent act of retribution was later commended by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who founded Vagner.
The unverified video shows a man, who identifies himself as 55-year-old Yevgenny Nuzhin, with his head taped to a brick wall in a basement. He said that after being recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine, he changed sides on September 4 to "fight against the Russians."
Nuzhin goes on to say he was abducted in Kyiv on October 11.
"I got hit over the head and lost consciousness and came around in this cellar," he said. "They told me I would be tried."
At that point, a man in combat fatigues appears to strike Nuzhin with full force with a sledgehammer to the head, causing him to slump to the floor before the unidentified man delivers another blow to the head. Nuzhin's body is not shown after the second strike.
RFE/RL was unable to verify the authenticity of the video or determine whether Nuzhin ever defected to the Ukrainian side.
In September, Nuzhin appeared in a video interview with Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov in which he said he was a convicted murderer who was recruited in jail by the Vagner group and criticized Russia's war against Ukraine.
Nuzhin said he joined Vagner with the intention of surrendering as soon as possible in order to fight for Ukraine. He said that after the war he hoped to stay in Ukraine, where he said his sister and uncle live.
Prigozhin has been shown on video offering Russian prisoners their freedom if they joined Vagner as part of the effort to boost the Kremlin's war effort in Ukraine.
In response to a media request asking Prigozhin to comment on the video allegedly showing Nuzhin being killed, the Vagner head said on November 13 that the footage showed excellent directional work, being taken in one cut, but should have been called "A Dog Receives A Dog's Death."
"I prefer to watch history in the theater," Prigozhin added in the comments released by his spokeswoman. "As for the sledgehammer, in this show it is clear that he [Nuzhin] did not find happiness in Ukraine, and met with unkind but fair people."
There has been no confirmation of Nuzhin's death from the Ukrainian authorities.
On November 13, Gulag.net, a website that exposes prison abuse in Russia, called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to explain how Nuzhin could have been kidnapped after surrendering to Ukrainian forces.
- By AP
Moldova Anti-Government Protesters Return Amid Energy Crisis
Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova's capital on November 13 to express their dismay over alleged government failings amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged in the capital, Chisinau, and chanted slogans as they marched toward the Constitutional Court. They called for an early election and the resignation of Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu. To see the AP story, click here.
U.K.'s Wallace Says Ukraine Has Momentum But Russia A Long Way From Giving Up
Ukraine has the "momentum" in its war with Russia and "the direction of travel is with the Ukrainians," but Moscow is far from giving up, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on November 13. Wallace told Times Radio that it would be foolish to see Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as the end of the war and "no one is underestimating Russia." To see the Reuters story, click here.
Ukrainian Railways Offers Tickets To 'De-Occupied Kherson,' Other Putin-Annexed Cities
Ukraine's national railways has begun selling tickets for routes between Kyiv and five Ukrainian cities that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared as annexed by Russia in late September as part of a charity drive. The routes that Ukrainian Railways has offered include one to "de-occupied Kherson," which Russian troops were evacuating last week but is still not completely in the hands of Ukrainian troops, as well as Mariupol and regional capitals in Donetsk and Luhansk as well as the Crimean capital, Simferopol. To read the original story, click here.
Brother Of Hunger-Striking Iranian Dissident Says Evin Official 'Intends To Kill' Him
The brother of hunger-striking Iranian dissident Hossein Ronaghi says his brother's condition has "worsened" and he has been transferred to the hospital of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where his detention "on false pretenses" continues.
Hassan Ronaghi alleged in the same tweet that "Evin prosecutor Nasiripur intends to kill Hossein," an outspoken free-speech campaigner.
Ronaghi was detained on September 24 and has been on a hunger strike to protest authorities' denial of medical care, but he was said to have also begun refusing water on November 12.
His family has said the 37-year-old Ronaghi has a kidney condition and could die.
They have also said both of Ronaghi's legs were broken at Evin prison.
Officials have detained thousands and hundreds more are reported to have been killed since unrest began in mid-September over a 22-year-old woman's death in detention over an alleged dress-code violation.
The detainees include dozens of journalists, activist, and lawyers.
Ronaghi is among the most outspoken critics still inside the country, and has contributed in the past to The Wall Street Journal.
Ronaghi narrowly evaded arrest on September 22 while reportedly doing a live interview from his apartment with a London-based organization before his detention two days later.
The ongoing street protests around the country represent one of the biggest and most direct challenges to the religious leadership of Iran since the 1979 revolution.
With reporting by AFP
U.S.-Based ISW Says Kherson Retreat Spurring 'Ideological Fracture' In Putin's Russia
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson in southeastern Ukraine "is igniting an ideological fracture between pro-war figures and Russian President Vladimir Putin, eroding confidence in Putin's commitment and ability to deliver his war promises." It predicts that "the ever-increasing doubts among extreme Russian nationalists about Putin's commitment to Russian ideology reduce Putin's appeal to the nationalist community, while mobilization and high casualties will likely continue to upset members of Russian society." To see the original ISW assessment, click here.
Ukrainian President Says War Crimes Uncovered In Kherson Following 'Historic' Liberation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that following the return of Ukrainian forces to the southeastern Kherson region investigators uncovered hundreds of war crimes in areas freed from Russian occupation.
"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 13. "The bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found."
He said that the "stabilization and the restoration of law" has been established in 226 settlements in the region, and that the arrests of Russian soldiers and mercenaries were continuing.
Zelenskiy earlier described the liberation of the regional capital, Kherson, as "a historic day," but officials warned of a difficult effort ahead even as a Russian-installed leader further east signaled another apparent retreat by Russian forces.
"Today is a historic day. We are returning Kherson," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 12, adding that "our defenders are on the outskirts of the city" and "special units are already in the city."
"Kherson residents have been waiting," he said. "They have never abandoned Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified, and Ukraine always returns its own."
Zelenskiy described "hellish" battles in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.
There, reports suggested Russian and pro-Moscow forces were said to be continuing intense fighting to hold their ground.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, claimed later on November 13 that its forces had captured a village called Mayorsk, near the town of Horlivka in the Donetsk region.
The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces had neutralized some 650 Russian troops on November 12 in a claim that was impossible to confirm but hinted at Kyiv's continuing confidence as it retakes territory formerly held by Russian troops.
RFE/RL cannot confirm battlefield claims on either side in areas of intense fighting.
Russian officials' announcement that their forces were withdrawing across the Dnieper River, which bisects the Kherson region and Ukraine, followed a seemingly hugely successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s south.
The White House on November 12 hailed Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine.
WATCH: Local residents welcomed Ukrainian soldiers into Snihurivka on November 10, as advance forces of the Ukrainian military recaptured the town in the southern Mykolayiv region.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace predicted on November 12 that Moscow's "strategic failure" in Kherson will sow doubt among the Russian public about the point of the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities have said they want to "stabilize" the area and face a difficult task in Kherson to disarm booby traps and other dangers, in addition to trying to secure water, electricity, and other basic necessities in a city held by Russian troops since early in the invasion that began in late February.
Zelenskiy said in his video address that Russian forces "everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me."
"Before fleeing from Kherson," he added, "the occupiers destroyed all the critical infrastructure: communications, water, heat, electricity."
In Photos: Striking images from the Ukrainian advance south capture the raw emotion as locals welcome the return of their soldiers into the town of Snihurivka.
In another sign of Ukrainian pressure on occupying forces, the Russian-installed administration of the Kakhovka district east of Novaya Kherson on the left bank of the Dnieper River said on November 12 that it was moving its staff "to safer territory."
“The administration is the No. 1 target for Ukrainian attacks today,” the pro-Moscow leader, Pavel Filipchuk, said on Telegram.
The head of the Ukrainian regional administration in the southeastern area of Zaporizhzhya, which houses Europe's largest nuclear plant, said Russian troops had attacked a village there and "continues to terrorize the civilian population there with night shelling."
The shelling destroyed power lines, cars, and residential structures but no one was hurt, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the local administration, said via Telegram on November 13.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Depardieu Said To Be Closing Down Russian Production Studio
Russian media have quoted a friend as saying Gerard Depardieu is closing his PTS ZhD film production center in Russia, where the controversial French actor maintained friendly ties to President Vladimir Putin for over a decade and obtained citizenship in 2013.
TASS news agency quoted the acquaintance, artist and producer Arnaud Frilli, as saying the move was unrelated to the situation around Russia's ongoing eight-month-old invasion of Ukraine.
He suggested the move was a result of excessive downtime that rendered the audiovisual facility "useless" and expensive to maintain.
There was no initial confirmation from Depardieu, who sought Russian citizenship over a decade ago to escape French taxes.
In March, Depardieu harshly criticized Putin's decision to order tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine in an unprovoked all-out invasion that has met with stiff Ukrainian resistance with considerable international support.
Putin signed the 2013 executive order granting Russian citizenship to Depardieu, who gained international fame in films like Cyrano de Bergerac, Hamlet, and The Life of Pi, in addition to countless French-language movies.
In comments made not long after gaining citizenship, Depardieu dismissed his critics, which included Russians, by saying, "The Russian opposition has no program; it has nothing."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Depardieu’s criticism of Putin, saying he "most likely does not fully understand what is happening."
In 2015, Ukraine blacklisted Depardieu and barred him from entering the country for five years for his public statements about Ukraine and Russia.
- By Current Time
Russia Limits Ship Movement Via Key Azov Sea Strait, Turkey Says
Russia will not allow vessels loaded anywhere outside Russia to pass through the Kerch Strait into the Azov Sea, Turkey's Transportation Ministry reportedly said via Twitter on November 12. The information was provided by the Russian side, a spokesperson from the ministry confirmed to dpa over the phone, without further elaborating. There was no independent confirmation. To see the Current Time story, click here.
G20 Ministers Launch Billion-Dollar Pandemic Fund
Health and finance ministers of the G20 countries on November 13 launched a $1.4 billion global pandemic fund ahead of the bloc's summit on the island of Bali, although the host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, said alongside World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and World Bank President David Malpass that the sum was not enough. Widodo said $31 billion was needed to sufficiently prepare for the next global pandemic. To see the AFP story, click here. To see the Indonesian G20 host announcement, click here.
Russia's Lavrov Says West Seeking To Militarize Southeast Asia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on November 13 said the West was "militarizing" Southeast Asia in a bid to contain Russian and Chinese interests, setting the stage for a confrontation between Russia and Western leaders at the G20 summit in Bali. Lavrov will head Russia's delegation to the summit -- the first such meeting since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February -- after the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was too busy to attend. To see the Reuters story, click here.
Iran's Arrest, Death Counts From Protests Climb As Tensions With EU Rise
Protests continued overnight on November 12-13 in many Iranian cities as rights defenders warned of a climbing death and arrest tolls, while Tehran responded angrily to outside criticism of the Iranian government's eight-week crackdown.
There were street demonstrations overnight in the capital, Tehran, and the cities of Arak, Shiraz, Zanjan, Sanandaj, and Sardasht.
Iran has been engulfed by protests and a brutal crackdown triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September after her detention by morality police for an alleged dress-code violation.
Video also emerged on social media of the moment when a 17-year-old was apparently shot by security forces in the city of Karaj. The images showed Mehdi Hazrati pushing ahead of a crowd of protesters before being gunned down.
Local media quoted by AFP said Iran's judiciary hadcharged 750 more people in at least three provinces over "recent riots," adding to at least 2,000 others the department has confirmed were already charged in connection with the unrest.
A judicial official in the southern Hormozgan Province was quoted as saying the various charges include "incitement to killing," "injuring security forces," anti-state propaganda, and damaging public property.
Elsewhere, the Hamamihan newspaper quoted a student activist as saying around 150 students at Al-Zahra University had been suspended overnight following a punishment directed at a gathering there.
Al-Zahra University has been one of the hubs of student protest since the current wave of unrest began.
The Iran Human Rights group, a nonprofit that operates inside and outside the country, said on November 12 that it had counted at least 326 deaths so far across 22 provinces since the start of the unrest, including 43 children.
It said that November 4, when at least 16 people died after security troops appeared to fire on a crowd in the town of Khash, was one of the bloodiest days in the crackdown on two months of protests.
The group repeated its call for a more decisive and urgent response from the international community to prevent Iranian deaths.
Western sources suspect at least around 14,000 others have been caught up in mass arrests since the protests began.
An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Qanaani, responded to criticism by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by saying his video appeal for added pressure on Tehran was "interventionist, provocative, and undiplomatic."
In a tweet, Scholz called for more EU sanctions and "to continue to step up the pressure" on the hard-line military Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iran's political leadership.
A day earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron met with a delegation of exiled Iranian rights activists and hailed the women-led protest movement in Iran as a "revolution."
France's foreign minister then accused Tehran of "dictatorial practices" and of using dual citizens as hostages, saying a total of seven French nationals are now in Iranian custody, after a video of a purported confession of spying by two French citizens was aired on Iranian television.
EU foreign ministers are expected to agree on expanded sanctions against Iran when they meet on November 14.
Germany and Iceland have also urged that an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council be convened later this month on the Iranian situation.
German news agency dpa reported early on November 13 that some Iranian residents of Berlin were attacked at a protest camp they set up there to show support for women's rights and democracy in their home country.
Police said a 26-year-old man with a knife had destroyed banners and threatened some of the Iranian activists.
No one was injured and the man was arrested, police added.
The German State Protection Office that handles terrorist attacks is also involved due to suspicions that the attack was politically motivated.
With reporting by dpa
Iranian Refugee Who Spent 18 Years At Paris Airport Dies
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who lived for 18 years at the Charles de Gaulle Airport terminal on the outskirts of Paris due to a problem with identification documents, died of natural causes on November 12. Nasseri lived at the airport from August 1988 to August 2006, when he was taken to a hospital due to illness. He had returned to the airport a few weeks ago, living at Terminal 2F at the airport outside the French capital until his death. Nasseri, 76, published a book about his life that attracted the attention of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and inspired the 2004 film The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Putin Speaks To Iranian President, With Emphasis On Deepening Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, with both leaders placing emphasis on deepening political, trade, and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement on November 12. It did not say when the phone call took place and made no mention of Iranian arms supplies to Moscow. Russia has stepped up its efforts to build ties with Iran and other non-Western countries since it invaded Ukraine on February 24. To read original story from Reuters, click here.
Biden Condemns Russia's 'Brutal War' In Remarks At ASEAN Summit
U.S. President Joe Biden, in opening remarks ahead of meetings with ASEAN leaders, said he was ready to discuss with them “Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and our efforts to address the war's global impacts, including in Southeast Asia.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was also at the ASEAN summit, as was Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Earlier, UN chief Antonio Guterres said he had made clear to participants at the Cambodia summit that it was important to establish the conditions for reestablishing dialogue between Ukraine and Russia and “progressively to start looking into a future where peace will prevail.”
Ukrainian Officials Begin 'Stabilization' Process In Kherson As Police, National Radio, TV Return
Ukrainian officials and local residents moved to stabilize conditions in the freshly recaptured southern city of Kherson, as Russian symbols were being torn down and with the restoration of Ukrainian radio and television service and a new police presence.
The action on November 12 came after months of occupation by Russian forces following their unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February and as Ukrainian and Western officials hailed Kyiv’s latest “extraordinary” battlefield success and Moscow’s “strategic failure.”
Separately, Russian occupying forces said late on November 12 that they were preparing to leave the city of Nova Kakhovka, the site of a damaged dam on the Dnieper River, to a safer location, according to Russian state-run TASS news agency.
As jubilant Kherson residents awoke the morning following the arrival of the first Ukrainian troops, Ukraine’s military said it was putting “stabilization measures” in place to ensure safety.
Ihor Klymenko, chief of the National Police of Ukraine, said about 200 officers were at their posts in Kherson and that checkpoints had been set up. Authorities also began seeking out any evidence of possible Russian war crimes, he said in a Facebook post.
The Ukrainian communications watchdog said national TV and radio broadcasts had resumed in the strategic southern city and officials said aid supplies had begun to arrive from nearby regions.
Social media postings on November 12 showed local residents removing memorial plaques put up by Kremlin-installed authorities during the occupation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials warned that while special forces had entered central Kherson, the full deployment of Ukrainian troops was still under way and that some Russian soldiers could have shed military uniforms for civilian clothing and remained in the city.
“Even when the city is not yet completely cleansed of the enemy’s presence, the people of Kherson themselves are already removing Russian symbols and any traces of the occupiers’ stay in Kherson from the streets and buildings,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
But he said that “medicine, communications, social services are returning. Life is returning.”
WATCH: Local residents welcomed Ukrainian soldiers into Snihurivka on November 10, as advance forces of the Ukrainian military recaptured the town in the southern Mykolayiv region.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, speaking to world leaders at an ASEAN summit in Cambodia, warned that the celebratory mood could turn grim with the possible discovery of war crimes evidence in Kherson.
Such evidence was discovered after Russian troops pulled out of the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions months ago.
“Every time we liberate a piece of our territory, when we enter a city liberated from the Russian Army, we find torture rooms and mass graves with civilians tortured and murdered by the Russian Army in the course of the occupation of the territories," he said. "It’s not easy to speak with people like this. But I said that every war ends with diplomacy and Russia has to approach talks in good faith.”
The White House on November 12 hailed Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson as an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine.
"It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag -- and that is quite a remarkable thing," U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters as he accompanied President Joe Biden to the ASEAN summit.
Sullivan said that the Russian retreat would have "broader strategic implications," including relieving the longer-term threat by Russia to other southern Ukrainian cities such as Odesa.
"It's a big moment, and it's due to the incredible tenacity and skill of the Ukrainians, backed by the relentless and united support of the United States and our allies," Sullivan said.
Asked about reports that the Biden administration has started to press Zelenskiy to explore negotiations with Moscow, Sullivan said Russia, not Ukraine, was the side that has to decide whether or not to go to the table.
"This whole notion, I think, in the Western press of, 'When's Ukraine going to negotiate?' misses the underlying fundamentals," Sullivan said.
Russia, he added, continues to make "outlandish claims" about its self-declared annexations of Ukrainian lands, even as it retreats from Ukrainian counterattacks.
"Ultimately, at a 30,000-foot level, Ukraine is the party of peace in this conflict and Russia is the party of war. Russia invaded Ukraine. If Russia chose to stop fighting in Ukraine and left, it would be the end of the war. If Ukraine chose to stop fighting and give up, it would be the end of Ukraine," he said. "In that context, our position remains the same as it has been and fundamentally is in close consultation and support of President Zelenskiy.”
Separately, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on November 12 that Moscow's "strategic failure" in Kherson will sow doubt among the Russian public about the point of the war in Ukraine.
"Russia's announced withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them. In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson," Wallace said in a statement. "Now with that also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves: 'What was it all for?'"
Meanwhile, Pavel Filipchuk, the head of the occupation government in Nova Kakhovka, told administrators and residents that Russian forces will be pullng back from the city on the right bank of the Dnieper River.
He cited concerns that the key dam could be damaged by missiles, which would result in flooding.
Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of planning to blast the dam, which has already been severely damaged.
With reporting by AFP, AP, dpa, and Reuters
Russia Says No Agreement Yet To Extend Black Sea Grain Deal
Russia on November 12 said there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertilizer exports. Deputy Foreign Minster Sergei Vershinin was quoted by state news agency TASS as saying talks with UN officials on November 11 had been useful but that the issue of renewing the deal -- which expires in one week -- had yet to be resolved. The UN says 10 million tons of grain and other foods have been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea initiative agreed in July. The read the original story from Reuters, click here.
EU Chief Urges China To Push Moscow To Respect International Law
EU chief Charles Michel on November 12 said the bloc expected China to use "all the means at its disposal" to push Moscow to respect international law, days before a G20 summit expected to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine. The European Council president was speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in Cambodia, where Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Southeast Asian leaders to support Kyiv. While China remains a major EU trading partner, officials have called on Beijing to publicly condemn Russia's actions. To see the original story from AFP, click here.
Two More French Citizens Likely Held In Iran, Foreign Minister Says
Two more French citizens are likely being held in Iran, taking the total of its nationals detained there to seven, France's foreign minister said in remarks published on November 12. France lashed out at Iran on October 6, accusing it of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying, after weeks of unrest that Iran has linked to foreign foes."We have concerns over two other citizens. We are trying to check the contradictory information," Catherine Colonna told the Le Parisien newspaper in an interview. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Germany's Scholz Criticizes Iran's Crackdown On Protests, Calls For More Sanctions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has strongly criticized Iran’s brutal crackdown on protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini while expressing support for a new round of European Union sanctions against Tehran.
"We want to continue to step up the pressure on the [Islamic] Revolutionary Guards Corps and the political leadership," Scholz said in a video posted on Twitter on November 12.
European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions when they meet on November 14.
“More than 300 killed, dozens of death sentences, and more than 14,000 arrests. So far. Those who demonstrate against oppression in Iran risk their lives, and often also the lives of their loved ones -- and face the prospect of torture and decades in prison,” he said.
“We are witnessing the fight for freedom and justice,” Scholz said, referring to the nationwide demonstrations in Iran where protesters have chanted: “Woman, life, freedom,” and, “Death to the dictator.”
“And we are witnessing how Iranian drones are attacking Ukrainian cities and how they are killing people. All of this is completely unacceptable,” he said.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany with Iranian roots fear for their relatives and are “appalled and disgusted by what the mullah regime is doing to the demonstrators," the chancellor continued. "It is clear that the Iranian government is solely responsible for this spate of violence.”
Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran. Baerbock had made a speech to the German parliament in which she said Berlin would not let up in pursuing further sanctions against Tehran over the protest crackdown.
Responding to Amir-Abdollahian’s threat of consequences for Germany’s position, Scholz said, “What kind of government does it make you if you shoot at your own citizens? Those who act in such a way must expect us to push back.”
Germany and Iceland on November 11 requested the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold an emergency session on Iran to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the country amid eight weeks of antiestablishment protests.
In a letter addressed to the council president, the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva asked for the session to be held on November 24, if possible, or another day that week, AFP reported.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Turkey Seeks Ukraine Peace Talks Despite Western Actions, Erdogan Says
Turkey is committed to seeking peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media cited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on November 12, as he accused the United States and other Western countries of provoking Moscow. State broadcaster TRT and other media quoted Erdogan as saying: "The West, and especially the U.S., is attacking Russia seemingly endlessly," without elaborating on what he meant. Western countries have armed Kyiv and provided other assistance and have also imposed stringent sanctions on Moscow since its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
