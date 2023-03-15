Crash Of Drone Caused By Russian Jets Was 'Brazen Violation Of International Law,' Says U.S.

The United States has called the intercept by Russian war planes of a U.S. spy drone over the Black Sea that resulted in the crash of the aircraft "a brazen violation of International law" caused by "unsafe and unprofessional" behavior.

The jets dumped fuel on the MQ-9 in an apparent attempt to blind or damage it and flew in front of the aircraft before one of the jets collided with the drone's propeller, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said.

White House spokesman John Kirby said U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the March 14 incident by national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Kirby said American officials would contact their Russian counterparts directly to voice U.S. concerns "over this unsafe and unprofessional intercept."

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States summoned Russia's ambassador to lodge a protest and the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, has taken similar steps in Moscow.

Price said the incident was a “brazen violation of international law.”

The Russian Defense Ministry denied that its aircraft had come into contact with the drone, which it said had crashed after "sharp maneuvering." It said the drone had been detected near the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

"The Russian fighters did not use their onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the [drone], and returned safely to their home airfield," the ministry said.

It also said the drone had been flying without activating its transponders, which allow aircraft to be detected by radar.

Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov described the U.S. drone flight as a "provocation" and argued that there was no reason for U.S. military aircraft to be near Russia's borders.

Speaking after meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Europe Karen Donfried, Antonov insisted the Russian jets didn't hit the American drone or use their weapons. Moscow wants "pragmatic" ties with Washington, he said. "We don't want any confrontation between the U.S. and Russia," he said.

Ryder said earlier that the U.S. military had to crash the drone into the Black Sea because of damage it sustained when it came into contact with the Russian jet. He said he was not aware of any radio communications between Russian and U.S. officials at the time of the incident.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) called the incident "another reckless act" by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military.

"I want to tell Mr. Putin: Stop this behavior before you are the reason for an unintended escalation," Schumer said in remarks to the U.S. Senate.

The MQ-9 was conducting a routine intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, U.S. Air Force General James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in a statement.

The collision resulted in the complete loss of the MQ-9, Hecker said. Ryder said the wreckage of the drone has not yet been recovered.

NATO diplomats in Brussels confirmed the incident took place but said they did not expect it to immediately escalate into a further confrontation.

The incident follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea, the statement said.

U.S. forces routinely fly aircraft throughout Europe over sovereign territory and throughout international airspace in coordination with host nation and international laws, the statement said.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service