Ukraine’s FM Meets U.S. Counterpart, McConnell Sees Senate Approval On New Aid On May 18

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin on May 15 and that "more weapons and other aid is on the way to Ukraine.”

Kuleba was due to brief NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on the situation on the ground in Ukraine and on how the alliance can further help the country as it battles invading Russian forces for a 12th week.

"We agreed to work closely together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. Grateful to Secretary Blinken and the U.S. for their leadership and unwavering support,” Kuleba tweeted.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Blinken and Kuleba discussed the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including on global food security.

"The secretary conveyed details regarding the latest tranche of U.S. security assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defenses," Price said.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, in Stockholm after visiting the Ukrainian capital on May 14, told reporters on a conference call that he expects the Senate to approve just under $40 billion in further aid for Ukraine in a vote on May 18.

U.S. President Joe Biden had requested $33 billion in aid for Ukraine on April 28, including over $20 billion in military assistance. But House lawmakers boosted that amount to roughly $40 billion, adding more military and humanitarian aid.

