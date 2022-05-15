Russia's Offensive In Eastern Ukraine 'Has Lost Momentum,' Report Says

Russia's offensive in the Donbas region in Ukraine's east "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule," British military intelligence says.

Russia has now likely suffered losses of one-third of the ground combat force it committed in February, the British Ministry of Defense said in a regular bulletin on May 15.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

After failing to capture Kyiv following the February 24 invasion, Russia has shifted its focus to the Donbas, an area comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military said it had launched a counteroffensive near the eastern, Russian-held town of Izyum as Kyiv said Kremlin forces were withdrawing from areas near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, in what appears to be the latest setback for Moscow's military offensive.

Ukraine's General Staff said on May 14 that Russian forces appeared to be focusing on guarding supply routes and were launching mortar, artillery, and air strikes in the Donetsk region in an effort to "deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications."



Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Ukraine was "entering a new -- long-term -- phase of the war."

Britain said that despite small-scale initial advances, Russia had failed to achieve substantial territorial gains in Donbas over the past month while sustaining consistently high levels of attrition.

Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale, and reduced combat effectiveness, the ministry said.

"Many of these capabilities cannot be quickly replaced or reconstituted, and are likely to continue to hinder Russian operations in Ukraine," the bulletin added.

The ministry predicts that under the current conditions, Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of Republican senators on a surprise visit to Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine in its fight against the unprovoked Russian invasion.



The McConnell-led trip, which followed one by Democratic House of Representative leaders on May 1, comes as the Senate attempts to finalize a $40 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Outside of Ukraine, the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrial countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, saying they were prepared to provide Kyiv with aid for as long as it was needed in the fight against Russian forces.



"We underscore Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and right for self-defense under the UN Charter. This war of aggression has reaffirmed our determination to reject outright attempts to redraw borders by force in violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the G7, which consists of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan.

Kharkiv had been under heavy bombardment by Russian forces since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, but it never fell. The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment of the conflict on May 13 that Ukraine appeared to have won the "battle of Kharkiv," noting that Ukrainian forces had prevented Russian troops from encircling, "let alone seizing," the city.

Speaking during his nightly nationwide address on May 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that his country's forces were making progress in their efforts to counter the Russian offensive and had retaken six towns and villages over the previous day.

However, neither side appears to be making major breakthroughs, and while Zelenskiy said that his military was doing everything it can to drive Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, "no one today can predict how long this war will last."

Zelenskiy said the outcome will depend not only on the Ukrainian people, but on "our partners, on European countries, on the entire free world."

Ukraine's top military intelligence official, Major General Kyrlyo Budanov, gave a more optimistic assessment. Budanov told Sky News on May 14 that the "breaking point will be in the second part of August" and that "most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year."

"As a result, we will renew Ukrainian power in all our territories that we have lost, including Donbas and Crimea," he said.

With reporting by Reuters and AP