Blinken Tells Lavrov Russia Must De-Escalate Ukraine Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged the "immediate" de-escalation and withdrawal of troops by Russia from areas near Ukraine's borders.

In a statement issued after Blinken spoke on February 1 with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the State Department said the top U.S. diplomat further reiterated Washington's commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of all countries to determine their own foreign policy and alliances.

"The Secretary urged immediate Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine’s borders," the statement said.

"He emphasized that further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences and urged Russia to pursue a diplomatic path," it added.

Russia has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers along the border with Ukraine, sparking concern that an invasion of Ukraine by Moscow is imminent. Russia has denied it intends any incursion into its neighbor.