Nigerian Officials Say Boko Haram Frees 82 Kidnapped School Girls

Nigerian government officials say 82 out of more than 200 school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 have been released after more than three years in captivity.

Government officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed the release on May 6 – saying their freedom was arranged through negotiations.

The girls were among as many as 276 young female students kidnapped by the Al-Qaeda-linked extremist group in April 2014 from a government secondary school in the town of Chibok in northern Nigeria’s Borno State.

Fifty-seven of the girls managed to escape in the months that followed the mass abduction.

Another 21 girls were freed in October 2016 and by January 2017, several others managed to escape.

Despite the latest release, more than 100 of the young girls are still missing.

Chibok is primarily a Christian village, and the girls who were not Muslim were forced to convert to Islam.

The kidnapping victims – some as young as nine years old -- reportedly were forced into marriage with Boko Haram militants.

Many were thought to have been taken to neighboring Chad and Cameroon.

It was not immediately clear whether Nigerian authorities paid a ransom or agreed to release captured Boko Haram militants in exchange for the girls’ freedom.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP