Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

Bomb Blast Targets 'Peace Committee' In Northwestern Pakistan

UPPER DIR, Pakistan -- At least four people were killed and six were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 18, officials say.

A local police official told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity that the remote-controlled bomb targeted a vehicle carrying members of a so-called peace committee helping the Pakistani government in its efforts against the Taliban.

Militants of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, according to AP.

The mountainous region bordering Afghanistan was once a stronghold for the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and other militant groups.

Islamabad says the militants have been driven out in a series of military operations in recent years, but the region still sees occasional attacks.

With reporting by AP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG