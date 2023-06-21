News
Republika Srpska Assembly Votes To No Longer Publish Decisions Of Bosnia High Representative
The National Assembly of the Republika Srpska has adopted changes in the law which imply that decisions by the high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina will no longer be recognized.
At a special session on June 21, lawmakers adopted changes to the Act on the Publication of Laws and other regulations as a matter of urgency. Fifty-four of 61 deputies present voted in favor of the changes; seven abstained.
Under current law, legal acts in the Republika Srpska enter into force when they are published in the official gazette, which publishes the acts passed by the highest authorities, including the high representative. The change in the law removes the high representative from the list of authorities whose acts are published by the gazette.
The latest move is seen as part of the secessionist efforts of certain Republika Srpska officials. It also defies the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian War under which an international envoy was installed to oversee the implementation of peace.
Ethnic Serbs in Republika Srpska, who account for some 80 percent of the entity's population, say they do not recognize Christian Schmidt, because the UN Security Council did not endorse his appointment as the high representative in 2021.
China and Russia disputed his selection for the post because he was not confirmed by the council, but other nations said it was not required.
Under the Dayton accords, the high commissioner has the power to sack officials and impose laws as the final interpreter of the state constitution, though his decisions can be reviewed and questioned by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia.
"Today Bosnia and Herzegovina does not have a High Representative. [Schmidt] is not the High Representative and this is the message from Republika Srpska," the entity's prime minister, Radovan Viskovic, told the parliament.
Earlier this week, Schmidt warned that the Serbs will face unspecified consequences if they break the terms of the peace deal by refusing to recognize his acts.
The Office of the High Representative warned that, by not publishing the decisions of the high representative," entity institutions and their employees are violating their obligations under the Dayton Agreement" for which they bear personal responsibility.
Signatories to the agreement, including the Republika Srpska "have the obligation to fully cooperate with the High Representative," the high representative said in a statement.
The Republika Srpska parliament's decision was supported by the Russian Embassy, which said that Schmidt was not legitimate in its view.
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the majority party in the entity, has close ties with Russia and on May 23 visited the Kremlin and spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With reporting by Reuters
More News
IOC Warns Afghanistan About Paris Olympics Status Over Blocking Sports For Women And Girls
The Afghanistan team’s status for the 2024 Paris Olympics was put in question by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over growing frustration with the Taliban for blocking access to sport for women and girls. The IOC said on June 21 that it “continues to be extremely concerned” about the sports situation in Afghanistan. Noting its “right to take any further measures,” the IOC cautioned that “specific details” for the Afghan team’s participation have not yet been decided, hinting at potential consequences. An IOC official said there had been some written guarantees, but the progress so far “remains insufficient.” To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iranian Hackers Release Documents Reportedly Showing Raisi Approved Funds To Suppress Unrest
A group of hackers has reportedly leaked government documents suggesting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi approved the use of at least 100 trillion Iranian rials ($200 million) to put down protests during the recent nationwide unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
The hackers, known as Uprising Until Overthrow and affiliated with the exiled opposition Mujahedin-e Khalq organization (MKO), reportedly hacked and released the highly confidential correspondence between the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Thar Allah Headquarters in Tehran, and Raisi's office.
The Thar Allah Headquarters, which operates under the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), is tasked with suppressing protests in various parts of Tehran Province.
The MKO is considered a terrorist group by Tehran. RFE/RL could not immediately verify the authenticity of the materials, which were marked "very confidential."
The leaked correspondence dates back to early November during a period of extensive protests against the government sparked by Amini's death.
According to the documents, Mohammad Bagheri, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, wrote to Raisi requesting an immediate allocation of "at least 100 trillion rials" to "end the current situation." The funds were targeted to cover "essential items" needed by security forces, including vehicles, clothing, individual equipment, and other "unavoidable operational costs."
In response to the request, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the head of Raisi's office, wrote a highly confidential and urgent letter to the head of the country's Planning and Budget Organization seeking the "necessary assistance" for the financial request.
Further documents published by the hacker group show that Esmaili also requested funds for the Thar Allah Headquarters in Tehran. The headquarters had asked Raisi to allocate tens of billions of Rials to suppress student protests.
The confidential correspondence coincides with reports by the state-run IRNA news agency that a 20 percent increase in the salaries of military and law enforcement personnel had been approved in the annual budget amendment bill.
Since September 2022, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Thousands have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least seven protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Several more remain on death row and senior judiciary officials have said they are determined to ensure those convicted and sentenced have their punishments meted out.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people were killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Approves 11th Sanctions Package Against Russia Over Invasion Of Ukraine
European Union governments have agreed to an 11th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine aimed largely at stopping other countries and companies from circumventing previously imposed sanctions.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the new package will “deal a further blow to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war machine with tightened export restrictions, targeting entities supporting the Kremlin,” she said on June 21 after the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council announced that the package had been agreed.
“Our anti-circumvention tool will prevent Russia from getting its hands on sanctioned goods,” Leyen added on Twitter.
The latest sanctions aim to close loopholes so that goods and technology vital to Moscow’s war effort don't reach Russia via nations that trade with the EU.
The new package allows the implementation of measures restricting the export of sensitive dual-use goods and technology to third countries, which could then transfer them to Russia. The new rules allow the EU to exert much more pressure to end the practice than before.
EU officials have long been concerned about a surge of demand for EU products from Russia's neighbors, including Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, and from other countries that have maintained trading relationships with Moscow, such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and China.
The package adds 71 people and 33 entities to those banned from the EU and freezes any assets they hold in EU jurisdictions for being involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
It also extends the suspension of EU broadcasting licenses for five Russian state-controlled media.
In addition, the package bans access to EU ports for ships that engage in ship-to-ship transfers of crude oil or petroleum products at sea if there is cause to suspect the cargo was of Russian origin.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Kurdish Prisoner Reportedly Executed In Iran
Human rights groups say Hayman Mostafaei, a Kurdish prisoner, was executed in the early hours of June 21 at the Sanandaj Central Prison in western Iran.
The execution was reported by the human rights group Hengaw and the Free Workers' Union of Iran on their respective social media accounts. The judiciary of the Islamic republic has yet to release any official statement regarding this matter.
According to the reports, a large crowd gathered outside the Sanandaj Prison late on June 20 in a bid to prevent the execution of the 34-year-old inmate, who had been transferred to solitary confinement a day earlier. The gathering reportedly continued into the early hours of June 21.
"The people of Sanandaj and a large crowd that had travelled from Marivan to Sanandaj gathered in front of City’s Central Prison and did everything they could until the last moment to save Hayman Mostafaei from execution," The Free Workers' Union of Iran said.
"But once again, the agents of death did their job and took another person's life."
Mostafaei was accused of killing a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in 2012. He appeared to be tortured into giving a "confession" before being sentenced to death the following year.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation with critics saying that judgements are rushed through the judiciary while "sham" trials and forced confessions are routine.
Authorities have warned for months since unrest broke out following Mahsa Amini's death in September that they would react harshly to any dissent.
Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
On June 19, the UN's high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, expressed disquiet about the increase in executions in Iran. At the opening of the new session of the Human Rights Council, he stated: "I am concerned about the widespread increase in executions and also the continued discrimination against women and girls in Iran."
Human rights advocacy organizations say that hundreds of people have been executed in Iran in the past six months. Depending on the sources, the number of executions ranges from 290 to over 310, an increase of more than 75 percent compared to the same period last year.
Amnesty International also announced in an annual report on May 16 that the number of drug-related executions in Iran this year has tripled compared to 2022, calling this statistic "shameful."
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Sentences Nuclear Center Employee To Nine Years In Prison On Treason Charge
A court in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod sentenced an employee of the Federal Nuclear Center to nine years in prison on June 21 on a charge of treason. The court found Viktor Ilyin guilty of attempting to sell materials related to defense projects to intelligence services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. Since January 1, at least 21 probes have been launched and more than 30 people arrested on treason charges across the country. Altogether, 22 probes on treason charges were launched in Russia last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Plenty Of Time To Rule On Russian Athletes For Paris Olympics, Says IOC
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) still has sufficient time to decide whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will take part in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, spokesman Mark Adams said on June 21. “We will take a decision regarding Paris when the time is fit and there remains plenty of time for that decision to be taken," Adams said at a news conference in Lausanne, Switzerland. The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022 but earlier this year recommended that athletes from the two countries be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals.
At Least Two Dead In Hungarian Military Helicopter Crash In Croatia
A Hungarian military helicopter crashed on June 21 during a training mission in neighboring Croatia, killing at least two people on board, the country's Defense Ministry said. Two Hungarian Air Force helicopters were on a training flight when one of them crashed, the Defense Ministry said, according to the MTI news agency. Three people were on board the helicopter when it went down near the Cikola River canyon about 300 kilometers south of Zagreb. Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two people. A search was under way for the third member of the crew.
Kazakhstan Abruptly Announces It Will No Longer Host Syria Talks
Kazakhstan abruptly said on June 21 that it will stop hosting talks aimed at resolving the Syrian conflict that erupted 12 years ago. The decision was a surprise to Russia and other participants, including Turkey, Syria, and Iran at the wrapping up of the 20th round of talks held in the capital, Astana, the venue for negotiations since 2017. Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said that the talks have fulfilled their mission, but Aleksandr Lavrentyev, Russia’s envoy to Syria, said that Astana's decision came as a complete surprise. Lavrentyev said that no decision has been made regarding the venue for future talks. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks 11 Years For Former Chief Of Navalny's Team In Siberia
BARNAUL, Russia -- The prosecution has asked a court in Barnaul, the capital of the Siberian region of Altai Krai, to convict and sentence Vadim Ostanin, the former leader of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in the region, to 11 years in prison.
Ostanin, 46, was arrested in December 2021 and charged with organizing an extremist community and propagating the activities of a noncommercial organization that encroaches on citizens' privacy and rights.
The charges are related to the activities of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).
The Memorial human rights group has recognized Ostanin as a political prisoner.
Ostanin led units of Navalny's network of regional campaign groups in Barnaul and Biisk until his team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court to have them branded "extremist."
The request was accepted, effectively outlawing the group.
Last week, another former regional leader of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team, Lilia Chanysheva, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on the same charges in Russia's Republic ff Bashkortostan.
Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17, 2021, and later handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March last year, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny's is currently on another trial on extremism charges that he and his supporters reject, calling them politically motivated. He faces an additional 30 years in prison if found guilty.
Several of the opposition leader and Kremlin critic's associates have been charged with establishing an extremist group. Many of Navalny's close associates fled the country amid pressure from the Russian authorities.
With reporting by Mediazona
Fire Breaks Out At Romanian Refinery On Black Sea Coast
A blast followed by a fire occurred on June 21 at Romania's largest oil refinery, Petromidia, located on the Black Sea coast, Romanian emergency services were quoted by local media as saying. Firefighters have been working to put out the fire, which can be seen from many kilometers away. There were no immediate reports about victims or information about what caused the explosion. An explosion at Petromidia last year in July killed one person and injured five others.
Investigative Committee Launches Probe Into Death Of Russian Anti-War Activist In Custody
Russia's Investigative Committee said on June 21 that it has launched a probe into the death in custody of 40-year-old anti-war activist Anatoly Beryozikov in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don last week. The probe was officially launched into an "incitement to suicide by threats, violence, and systematic humiliation." Beryozikov's lawyer, Irina Gak, said last week that she visited her client hours before his death and noticed traces of electric shocks on his body, adding that Beryozikov told her police officers had threatened to kill him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Seven Pakistanis Arrested For Alleged Key Role In Migrant Ship That Sank Off Greece, Leaving 500 Missing
Pakistani authorities said on June 21 that they have arrested seven alleged key figures in a human trafficking ring following last week's sinking of an overcrowded smuggling vessel off Greece that left more than 500 migrants missing, including Pakistanis. Police told the Associated Press that the ring was engaged in smuggling Pakistanis into Europe and that the arrests took place over the last two days as part of a government crackdown on traffickers. Each of those who tried to make the perilous journey to Europe -- hoping for a better life -- paid the smugglers between $5,000 and $8,000, Pakistani authorities said.
Eighteen Belarusian Activists Handed Lengthy Prison Terms
MINSK -- A court in Belarus has sentenced self-exiled opposition activist Vadzim Prakopyeu to 25 years in prison on multiple charges, including allegedly coordinating an attempted arson attack at the house of a pro-government lawmaker, the chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Belarus, Aleh Haydukevich, in June 2021.
The Minsk City Court on June 21 also sentenced in absentia two former law enforcement officers, Ihar Chamyakin and Dzyanis Khamitsevich, who also have fled the country, to 20 years and 16 years in prison, respectively.
Fifteen other defendants in the case, who were present at the trial, were sentenced to prison terms of between two years and 21 years in prison.
The charges included actions to seize power, a terrorist act against a public figure, terrorism, assaulting a law enforcement officer, organizing public events that blatantly disrupt social order, illegal usage of flammable substances, creating an extremist group, illegal weapons and explosives possession, illegal weapons smuggling, abuse of office, failure to report a crime, inaction, joining a military group abroad, and tax evasion.
Many journalists, rights activists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election where Lukashenka was officially announced as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results, and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition, and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
- By Current Time
Jehovah's Witness Handed Seven-Year Prison Term In Russia Amid Crackdown
A court in Russia’s southwestern city of Taganrog has sentenced a Jehovah's Witness to seven years in prison amid a crackdown on the religious group. The court sentenced Aleksandr Skvortsov on June 20 after finding him guilty of organizing an extremist group. Skvortsov's co-defendant, Valery Tibii, was handed a suspended six-year sentence on the same charge. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. Rights watchdogs and Western governments have condemned Russia's crackdown on religious minorities. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Kazakhstan Renames Town After Last Khan Who Fought Against Russian Empire
In the latest move to get distance itself from Russian dominance, Kazakhstan has renamed a town in the region around Astana, the capital, after Kenesary Khan, who led the largest uprising against Russia's colonial troops in Kazakhstan in the 19th century before he was killed in 1847. The decision to change the name of the town of Derzhavinsk, which is derived from the Russian word "derzhava," meaning a power state or empire, to Kenesary was made at a town hall gathering of residents on June 20. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Lithuanian Lawmakers Start Motion To Revoke Citizenship Of Figure Skater Over Event In Russia
Lithuanian lawmakers have initiated a process to take away the citizenship of Moscow-born figure skater Margarita Drobiazko over her participation in an event in Russia in August 2022, Lithuania's National Radio and Television reported on June 21.
The move comes after lawmakers adopted a law in March that allows the revocation of citizenship of individuals who had been granted Lithuanian passports for outstanding contributions to the country's culture and sports but whose actions posed a threat to Lithuania's national security.
A final decision on stripping Drobiazko of citizenship would be made by President Gitanas Nauseda if the Interior Ministry hands him such a request.
In August 2022, Nauseda signed a decree depriving Drobiazko and her husband, Povilas Vanagas, who is also a well-known figure skater, of the Order of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Gediminas over their participation in the event in question, which was organized by Tatyana Navka, the wife of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Vanagas was born in Lithuania.
Nauseda called the couple's participation in the event in the Russian city of Sochi "cynical" and said the Lithuanian government’s decision to grant Drobiazko Lithuanian citizenship in 1993 "looks like a miserable farce" under the circumstances of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Drobiazko started representing Lithuania in international figure-skating tournaments along with Vanagas. In 1993, she obtained Lithuanian citizenship, and seven years later the pair married. They have been residing in Moscow for many years.
The couple earned bronze medals in the 2000 World Championship and at the European Championships in 2000 and 2006.
Last year, Ukraine’s Olympic Committee sacked Olympic champion Viktor Petrenko from the post of vice president of the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation (UFFK) and expelled him from the organization for taking part in Navka's event.
Popular TV Anchor In Russia's Yakutia Refuses To Participate In Event Supporting Ukraine War
A popular television celebrity in Russia's Siberian region of Sakha-Yakutia, Liza Gazizova, refused to anchor a broadcast on the Yakutian traditional Ysyakh Tuimaady holiday after the mayor of the regional capital, Yakutsk, announced that celebrations would be devoted to supporting Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Scores of Internet users supported Gazizova's decision, which she announced on June 20, saying, "I do not want to take part in this sort of celebration." The Turkic-speaking Yakuts celebrate Ysyakh Tuimaady -- the holiday of praising life -- on the eve of the summer solstice each year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Prosecutors Seek 12 Years In Prison For Russian Physicist On Trial For Alleged High Treason
Prosecutors asked a Moscow court on June 21 to convict Russian physicist Valery Golubkin on a treason charge and sentence him to 12 years in prison. Golubkin was arrested and accused of handing his Dutch colleagues classified materials related to work on building a high-speed passenger plane run on hydrogen fuel. Golubkin insists that the materials in question had been cleared for all involved in the research. Golubkin's supervisor, Anatoly Gubanov, was also arrested on a treason charge. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former Kazakh Culture Minister Handed Eight-Year Prison Term On Embezzlement Charges
A court in Astana late on June 20 sentenced former Kazakh Culture Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly to eight years in prison on embezzlement charges. The court deprived Mukhamediuly of all awards received by the state and banned him from occupying state posts for life. Mukhamediuly was arrested in May 2022 amid President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's campaign to remove his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, and his associates from the political scene following unprecedented anti-government protests that were brutally dispersed by security forces. Mukhamediuly pleaded partially guilty to the charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
U.S. Voices Support For Albanian Raid On Camp For Iranian Dissidents
The United States has expressed support for a raid by Albanian authorities on a camp near the capital, Tirana, that houses thousands of members of a group of exiled opponents of the Iranian government.
Albanian state police seized dozens of computers on June 20 during a raid of the Ashraf 3 camp where some 2,800 members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) group live after local media reported that the group is suspected of orchestrating cyberattacks against foreign institutions.
Three dozen people, including several Albanian policemen, were injured during the raid, authorities said.
Albanian police declined to provide specifics of the investigation, which was ordered by the Albanian judiciary due to the violation of agreements the group made when they settled in Albania a decade ago.
The U.S. State Department said in an e-mail to RFE/RL that American authorities were informed that the raid was conducted lawfully and voiced support for Tirana's sovereign right to take such action.
"The Albanian State Police have assured us that all actions were conducted in accordance with applicable laws, including with regard to the protection of the rights and freedoms of all persons in Albania. We support the Government of Albania’s right to investigate any potential illegal activities within its territory," the State Department statement said.
MEK representatives claimed that one elderly person died as a result of the use of tear gas by police during the raid, but Albania's interior minister and the police, who released a video recording of the operation, denied responsibility.
The reported death had nothing to do with the actions of the police, Interior Minister Bledi Cuci said.
"I guarantee you that no person was touched during the police operation," Cuci said at a news conference, adding that the reaction of the MKO was "unacceptable, intolerable, and reprehensible."
"They are in Albania according to an agreement that stipulates that they will not carry out political activities or protests, and they are sheltered only for humanitarian purposes," Cuci said.
State Police Director-General Muhamet Rrumbullaku said 15 police officers and 21 members of the MEK were injured and several police cars were damaged.
He said MEK members began to resist when police found server rooms and computer equipment that they suspected were illegal. Police seized 96 computer units and about 50 laptops and tablets, he said, adding that there was an attempt to burn some documents during the operation.
The raid was part of an investigation by the Special Structure Against Organized Crime and Corruption (SPAK). None of the officials disclosed what the SPAK investigation is about.
"The prosecutor's office has initiated several criminal cases, but I cannot tell you why the Iranians of the MEK are suspected," Cuci said.
Rrumbullaku said that all who used violence against the police have been identified and that there will be consequences for the leaders of the camp who did not cooperate.
Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran in July 2022 after accusing Tehran of orchestrating a cyberattack against the NATO member.
The MEK left Iraq, where they had their camp before, in 2013, under a UN- and U.S.-backed deal and settled in other countries, including Albania.
The State Department reiterated in its statement that the U.S. government does not regard the MEK as being a democratic representative of the Iranian people.
"As we have said before, the United States does not see the [MEK] as a viable democratic opposition movement that is representative of the Iranian people," the statement said.
"The U.S. government does not provide support or training to the [MEK], does not contribute funding to the organization, and does not maintain substantive contact beyond issues related to the [MEK]'s resettlement, which was completed in 2016.
"The State Department continues to have serious concerns about the [MKO] as an organization, including allegations of abuse committed against its own members," the statement concluded.
The MEK killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and also carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013, the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support the group in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
With reporting by AFP
EU Has 'Special Responsibility' Toward Ukraine, Says Von Der Leyen
The European Union has a "special responsibility" toward Ukraine in the long term, the European Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, said June 21, as she outlined investment plans for the country. "This is for Ukraine's immediate needs. But let's talk about the future. I believe the European Union has a special responsibility," von der Leyen said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. "Ukrainians tell us that when they imagine their future, they see Europe's flag flying over their cities. And I have no doubt that Ukraine will be part of our union." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Man Arrested In Russia For Alleged Attempt To Send Cryptocurrency To Ukraine
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on June 21 that it had arrested a man in the Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk on a charge of high treason stemming from his alleged attempt to send cryptocurrency to Ukraine to raise money for its troops. In an attempt to stifle dissent over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, authorities have turned to the serious charge of treason, even for minor offenses. During the last five months, 21 treason probes have been launched, while in 2022, the number of such cases was 22. Almost half of the probes were launched against residents of Russia's Far East. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine Expects To Secure Pledges Totaling $7 Billion At Reconstruction Conference
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he expects to secure almost $7 billion in aid for reconstruction, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv needs concrete commitments for projects that will help post-war development and further modernization.
Shmyhal told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on June 21 that the war meant Kyiv faces the largest reconstruction project in Europe since World War II. He said the price tag for reconstruction would be more than $6 billion over the next 12 months, then later on Telegram he said he expects to secure almost $7 billion.
"The key objective is to mobilize resources to finance rapid recovery," he said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
At the conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU would give Ukraine 50 billion euros ($54.6 billion) for 2024-27, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered $1.3 billion in additional aid. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled measures including $3 billion of additional guarantees to unlock World Bank lending for Ukraine.
The London conference is being attended by more than 1,000 public and private sector decision-makers.
Addressing the event via video link, Zelenskiy welcomed the pledges but called for a transition to concrete proposals that could not only help Ukraine recover from the devastating conflict but also put it on the right track to becoming a strong member of the Western community.
"At this conference, we must move from vision to agreements, and from agreements to real projects. There is a Ukrainian delegation in London that will present concrete things that we propose to do together," he said.
Speaking in an interview on June 21, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for recovery said the main source of funds for the recovery should be the seized assets of the Russian Federation.
Oleksandr Kubrakov, who is also minister of community development, territories and infrastructure, said seized assets held in countries that have provided Ukraine with military support should be used to help rebuild Ukraine.
"For me, this is a logical step. They may be cautious in these steps now. and these are the kind of tools they would probably like to keep somewhere near the end of the war, but no one knows how long it will last. In order to return the country to normal life, we need these funds now," Kubrakov said in an interview with Ukrainian public broadcasting.
He also noted that "ideally" the timing of the recovery process will coincide with Ukraine's accession to the European Union, noting that many Eastern European countries before joining the EU received "quite a lot of funding" for things like infrastructure.
"They rebuilt their countries precisely with the help of EU funds. But I still believe that our main source is the funds of the Russian Federation," he said.
The London gathering came hot on the heels of a fresh wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on several Ukrainian regions and the capital overnight.
In the eastern Donetsk region -- the focal point of the war in the east over the past several months -- two civilians were killed over the past day by Russian shelling in Kostyantynivka, the regional head of the military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram early on June 21.
WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers are advancing around Bakhmut atop captured Russian tanks. The fighting vehicles were seized by Ukrainian troops during counteroffensive operations in the Kharkiv region last year. The tanks were taken for repairs before being sent to attack Russian positions in Ukraine's embattled Donetsk region.
Russia targeted the Kyiv, Khmelnitskiy, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhya regions, and the Ukrainian air defense said it shot down 32 out of 35 Iranian-made drones -- 20 of them above the capital.
Zelenskiy was quoted as saying that progress in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces was "slower than desired," but that Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.
"Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," he told the BBC in an interview. "What's at stake is people's lives."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have made some gains in their advance on the Zaporizhzhya towns of Melitopol and Berdyansk, Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff, said early on June 21 in a post on Ukraine's Military Media Center's Telegram channel.
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian forces in the east of the country.
"Especially heavy fighting" is under way near Lyman in Donetsk, he added.
Fighting also continued in the Bakhmut, Kupyansk, Avdiyiyvka, and Maryinka areas of Donetsk, where 40 close-quarter battles were fought over the last day, the military said in a separate report early on June 21.
RFE/RL cannot confirm reports of battlefield developments by either side in areas where the heaviest fighting is taking place.
With reporting by Reuters
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Its Positions Came Under Small Arms Fire In Border Area
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said late on June 20 that its positions in the Heydarabad settlement in the Sadarak area of the Naxcivan exclave had come under small arms fire from Armenia's Vedi region across the border. The ministry claimed in its statement that Armenian armed detachments also fired at Azerbaijani Army positions near Susha in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. It said Azerbaijani units took "adequate" retaliatory measures. Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto defense officials rejected the statement as "disinformation." The report could not be independently verified.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Muting The Horrors': Experts Warn Of Addiction Crisis As Russian Soldiers Return From Ukraine2
Ruins And Russian Dead: Ukraine Counteroffensive Trudges On After Early Successes3
Trench Selfies: Tracking A Russian Military Unit By Frontline Social Media Photos4
Ukrainian Tank Commander Recounts 'Three-Day Shoot-Out' To Liberate Donetsk Villages5
'Everyone For Themselves': Attacks In Border Towns And Cities Bring The War To Russia's Doorstep6
Jerusalem Armenians Fear Shadowy Land Deal Marks 'Beginning Of The End'7
Confirmed Russian Troop Losses Climb To More Than 25,500, Report Says8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
Ukrainian Troops Grind Forward Near Bakhmut Thanks To Captured Tanks10
Armando Iannucci: Putin Is A 'Sad Figure' Who Is Fed 'Facts That Aren't Facts'
Subscribe