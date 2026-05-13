Resignation Of UN Envoy Christian Schmidt Highlights International Divide Over Bosnia's Future

The resignation of the UN High Representative to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, has exposed deep divisions among key international actors over the future of international oversight in the country more than three decades since the end of the 1990s Bosnian war.

Schmidt's role was created as part of the 1995 Dayton Accords that brought an end to three years of conflict that claimed tens of thousands of lives. It includes the authority to impose laws and remove officials.

Schmidt confirmed on May 11 that he would step down after nearly five years in office, citing "personal reasons." But his decision comes amid increasing political pressure and has reignited debate about how to ensure peace and security in Bosnia.

Toby Vogel, an analyst with the Brussels-based Democratization Policy Council (DPC), said it reflects growing uncertainty over the international community's approach to the country.

"This is much more than a simple personnel question. It shows there is no unified strategy between the United States, the European Union, and the other members of the Peace Implementation Council," Vogel told RFE/RL's Balkan Service.

He was referring to a body of key international stakeholders overseeing Bosnia's postwar framework that include the United States, Britain, the European Union, Turkey, and Japan.

'A More Limited Mandate'

Debate over the future of Bosnia's international oversight intensified during a UN Security Council session on May 12, where major powers set out competing visions for the future of the Office of the High Representative (OHR).

US Deputy Ambassador Tammy Bruce said the OHR "was never intended to be permanent" and that its success should be measured by leaving behind a more limited mandate.

"The next high representative should begin transferring responsibilities to local leaders," Bruce said.

Britain and France backed the continued role of the OHR, with British representative James Kariuki arguing that international intervention remains essential when democratic institutions come under attack.

In his final address to the Security Council, Schmidt warned that Bosnia's state institutions were facing deliberate obstruction.

He is stepping down after years of political tensions in Bosnia, including repeated challenges to his legitimacy from authorities in the Serb-majority Republika Srpska entity.

Veteran Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, whose political career has been marked by repeated clashes with the OHR, welcomed the resignation and renewed calls for the office to be closed.

Russia has also called for it to be shut down.

European Support

Bosnia's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic urged the European Union to actively support the OHR and engage in the process of appointing Schmidt's successor, warning current geopolitical tensions and Bosnia's parliamentary elections in October make international unity particularly important.

In a statement for RFE/RL, an EU spokesperson reaffirmed support for the OHR.

"Any candidate to the Office should be able to support stability, functionality, and Bosnia's EU path," the spokesperson said.

RFE/RL also asked the US State Department for additional comment on Schmidt's resignation, Washington's vision for the future of the OHR, and the possible appointment of a US-backed successor, but did not receive an immediate response.

In any case, debate about the future of the role may does not appear to be a binary choice of whether to scrap it or keep it.

Vedran Dzihic, a lecturer in political science at Vienna University, told RFE/RL that other considerations include "whether the OHR's powers should be preserved, reduced, or gradually transferred to domestic institutions."

Vogel, meanwhile, said the OHR's role should not be framed as an obstacle to Bosnian politicians taking responsibility.

"The high representative does not run Bosnia. He intervenes when there is a threat to the implementation of the Dayton peace agreement," he said. "As long as Dayton exists, you need the high representative. It is an integral part of the Dayton construction."

Schmidt said he would remain in his role until a successor was appointed. But if and when that time happens, the new high representative may have a different job description than previous incumbents.