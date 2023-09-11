News
Bosnian Court Confirms Indictment Against Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik
The highest judicial body in Bosnia-Herzegovina has confirmed an indictment against secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and the acting director of an official legal bulletin over a push to ignore decisions by the international overseer in the stubbornly divided Balkan country.
The Bosnian state court confirmation of investigators' assertions, filed in August, was confirmed to RFE/RL's Balkan Service on September 11.
It clears the way for the first trial in Bosnia of Dodik for alleged political crimes since he emerged as a major force in postwar Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity that along with a Bosniak-Croat federation compose Bosnia since a 1995 peace deal.
Dodik and Milos Lukic, who heads Bosnia's official legal gazette, are charged with criminal offenses in connection with efforts to ignore decisions by Bosnia's Constitutional Court and to block the publication of decisions by international High Representative Christian Schmidt.
The Office of the High Representative is the international community's overseer of civilian, administrative, and other aspects of government stemming from the Dayton agreement that ended three years of intense fighting in 1995, following the breakup of Yugoslavia.
Dodik's lawyer, Goran Bubic, told RFE/RL's Balkan Service that he had no official information and could not comment until any indictment was delivered to his client.
The legislation at the center of the case was approved by Republika Srpska lawmakers in June and signed by Dodik on July 7, before being published in the gazette run by Lukic.
The Bosnian court first received the indictments from federal prosecutors on August 11 but returned it for amendment on August 18. The amended indictments came back to the court on August 24.
The threat of a criminal trial for longtime secessionist Bosnian Serb leader Dodik sparked roadblocks and protests from Serbs beginning on September 1.
Dodik is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Republika Srpska officials led by Dodik have questioned Schmidt's legitimacy since Moscow and Beijing opposed his appointment through their roles on the UN Security Council.
Schmidt has called the protests on the entities' mutual frontiers a "cheap manipulation" of citizens in a country still heavily divided along ethnic lines between majority Bosniaks, Croats, and Serbs. He said it was “irresponsible to stage divisive political events at the Inter-Entity Boundary Line," which he called not a border between Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation but a "purely administrative line."
Over the weekend, Dodik appeared to slightly back off his pledge to ban Schmidt, who is based in Sarajevo, from entering Republika Srpska.
Dodik is under sanctions by the U.S Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over alleged corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of the country. He has also been designated for sanctions by the U.K. government because of his attempts to push for "de facto secession of Republic of Srpska."
Iran Continues Its Crackdown On Baha'i Faith With Arrests, 12 School Closures
Iran's judiciary says it has closed down 12 schools and educational centers and made several arrests in the northern Iranian city of Babol on charges of “promoting the Baha'i faith,” the country's largest non-Muslim community.
Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the chief justice of Mazandaran, said on September 10 that activities promoting the religion were carried out at two schools and several educational and sports centers by "employing Baha'i teachers and coaches."
He added that as a result of the operation, intelligence forces arrested two individuals identified as "prominent Baha'i coaches in Iran."
During the closing of the educational centers in Babol, "several books and brochures related to Baha'i magazines" were confiscated, he said.
The move comes amid a surge in the summoning and detention of Baha'i members across Iran, where it is considered a heretical sect.
The government has also been ratcheting up pressure on various groups and political factions in an attempt to avoid a new wave of nationwide protests as the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini approaches on September 16.
Last month, security agencies arrested nine Baha'i citizens in Tehran and seized "40 pharmacies and warehouses" owned by them.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Amini died while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. The tragedy sparked a wave of nationwide protests in support of freedom and a subsequent crackdown on many groups by the government as it faced the most serious challenge to its rule since the 1979 Islamic revolution
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Court Sentences Political Activist To One Year In Prison
A court in Bishkek has sentenced opposition activist Mirlan Uraimov to one year in prison. The Birinchi Mai district court pronounced the sentence on September 11 after finding Uraimov guilty of "public calls to seize power." Uraimov's lawyer, Yulia Bogdanova, called the sentence "illegal," adding that she will appeal it. Uraimov, a member of the opposition Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) party, was arrested in February. He was later released but ordered not to leave Bishkek. His party has held several rallies in which they have called the arrest politically motivated and demanding his release. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
IAEA Notes 'Decrease In Interest' Over Iran's Nuclear Program
The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, said on September 11 that he was concerned at a "decrease in interest" from unnamed IAEA member states over Iran's nuclear efforts. "There is a certain routinization of what is going on there [in Iran] and I am concerned about this, because the issues are as valid today as they were before," he told reporters on the first day of the IAEA board of governors' meeting in Vienna. Diplomatic sources say the United States and the so-called E3 group -- France, Germany, and the United Kingdom -- have no plans this week to censure Iran for its lack of cooperation with the IAEA. To see the original story by AFP, click here.
Russian Ruble Soars To Strongest Level Versus Dollar Since Late August
The Russian ruble strengthened to a more than one-week high against the dollar on September 11, rising sharply after hitting its weakest mark since mid-August on September 8, as the market turns its attention to a central bank rate decision later this week. The ruble plunging to a near 17-month low in August of 101.75 to the U.S. dollar led the central bank to make an emergency 350-basis-point rate hike to 12 percent on August 15. Analysts polled by Reuters on September 11 expect the central bank to raise rates again on September 15, which could lend further support to the ruble. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks Six Years In Prison For Uzbek Journalist Mavjuda Mirzaeva
Prosecutors have asked a court in Tashkent to convict and sentence journalist Mavjuda Mirzaeva to six years in prison on charges of slander, insult, and extortion. Uzbek human rights activist Abdurahmon Tashanov said on Facebook over the weekend that the prosecution also asked the Shaikhontohur district court last week to deprive Mirzaeva from the right to work as a journalist for three years after serving her prison term. Mirzaeva is a former press secretary of the Employment Ministry. She and several journalists from the Human.uz website were arrested earlier this year. The trial is being held behind closed doors. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
IAEA Chief Concerned About Russian Troops, Fighting Near Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
Russia's military presence at Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and fighting near the facility pose a security risk, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has told the organization's board of governors. Grossi referred to his recent Ukraine report, in which he spoke of a "continued, significant military presence" at the nuclear site. A team of IAEA observers has been permanently at the nuclear power plant near the front line for a year. Russia announced the capture of the Zaporizhzhya power station in early March 2022.
Latvia Registers Record Number Of Migrants At Border With Belarus
Latvia prevented 246 people from illegally crossing from neighboring Belarus on September 10 -- a 24-hour record, the Latvian Border Guard said on September 11. According to the Border Guard, 472 people tried to cross the EU's external border in the past three days. That brings the total number of attempted illegal border crossings this year to over 7,800, compared to just under 5,300 last year. Along with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania accuse Belarus's longtime ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka of bringing migrants to the EU's external border in an organized way to put pressure on the West.
EU Warns Russia There Will Be 'Consequences' After 'Illegal' Vote In Occupied Ukraine
The European Union has warned Russia of “consequences” for those involved in organizing the “illegal” elections over the weekend in Ukrainian regions occupied by the Kremlin, while Germany said new EU sanctions are possible.
Moscow claimed on September 11 that the country’s ruling party, United Russia, had won local elections in Ukrainian areas occupied by Russia.
Brussels followed soon afterward by condemning the vote, which it said represented “yet another manifest violation of international law,” adding that it will not recognize "either the holding of these so-called 'elections' or their results."
“We strongly reject this further futile attempt by Russia to legitimize or normalize its illegal military control and attempted annexation of parts of Ukrainian territories,” the statement said. “Russia's political leadership and those involved in organizing them will face the consequences of these illegal actions.”
A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said in Berlin on September 11 that EU sanctions against those responsible for holding the elections “are conceivable.”
Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has imposed 11 rounds of sanctions against Moscow and those around President Vladimir Putin.
The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the illegally occupied parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions of Ukraine began on September 8 and concluded on September 10.
Russia’s Central Election Commission claimed on September 11 that the country’s ruling party, United Russia, had won the most votes in elections held in the occupied Ukrainian regions, none of which Moscow fully controls.
In September 2022, Moscow proclaimed its annexation of the four partially occupied regions after staging referendums that Western nations dismissed as fraudulent. Three-quarters of the countries at the United Nations General Assembly in October 2022 condemned Russia's “attempted illegal annexation” of the four regions.
Balloting in the occupied areas of Ukraine has been denounced by Kyiv and the West as a “sham” and a violation of international law. Ukrainian officials urged other countries not to recognize the results of the vote, which the Foreign Ministry called “fake elections.”
Voting in the Ukrainian regions took place early and at home with armed men accompanying election officials along streets. Armed men were also seen at voting polls.
Moscow has partially occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia since early in the war in Ukraine, while parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions were overrun by Russian-backed separatists in 2014. Ukrainian forces have since retaken Kherson’s local capital and are pressing a counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhya that has been making slow progress.
The votes in the occupied areas were held the same weekend that local elections were held in Russia. Preliminary results showed that Russia’s ruling party and candidates backed by the Kremlin were expected to win.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Support Grows As Hunger Strike By Afghan Activists In Germany Enters Second Week
A hunger strike by a group of Afghan rights activists to protest the anti-female policies of the ruling Taliban has entered its second week as they seek international recognition of the militants' policies as "gender apartheid."
The protest that began on September 1 in the German city of Cologne comes after the Taliban rulers who seized power in the country two years ago banned women from education and from working in most economic sectors. The hard-line Islamist group has also banned women from visiting parks and imposed strict restrictions on their movement and how they can appear in public.
Zarmina Paryani, whose sister Tamana Zaryab Paryani was taken to the hospital on the night of September 9 after her health rapidly deteriorated because of the hunger strike, struck a defiant tone, saying that "until Tamana’s demands are heard, she will not end her strike.”
"She told doctors she could not leave her comrades alone and returned straight to the protest camp from the hospital,” Zarmina Paryani told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
The two sisters and several other Afghan women activists said they launched the strike after hundreds of protests inside Afghanistan and internationally failed to produce any results.
The protest has attracted solidarity and support from rights activists in Europe and Pakistan, they say.
“There is gender apartheid in Afghanistan,” said Ziauddin Yousafzai, the father of Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who visited the protesters in Cologne on September 11.
“Under the Taliban, there is no notion of a public life for women,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal.
In the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, Roqia Saee, an Afghan women’s rights activist, is leading a hunger strike in solidarity with the activists in Cologne.
“We will continue the strike until the United Nations, countries of the region and the world, and those who support human rights pay attention to our demand,” she told Radio Azadi.
Since July, UN experts and senior officials have said the Taliban’s systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
The Taliban, however, has so far resisted all international and domestic pressure calling for a change in policies toward women.
RFE/RL Welcomes EU Move To Sanction FSB Officials Over Yesypenko's Incarceration
RFE/RL has welcomed a decision by the European Council to sanction two officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who are responsible for the investigation into, and torture of, the journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko.
Yesypenko, a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen who contributes to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was sentenced to six years in prison in February 2022 by a Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea.
The European Council announced on September 8 that it had sanctioned six individuals -- including the two FSB officers -- "that either took part in torturing Vladyslav Yesypenko, or conducted the investigations in his case, and those of members of the Crimean Tatar community, and of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Crimea."
“I'm grateful to our European partners for their commitment to hold to account those responsible for Vladyslav Yesypenko’s unjust imprisonment and inhumane treatment,” acting RFE/RL President Jeffrey Gedmin said in a statement on September 11. “Vlad should be released immediately to his wife and young daughter.”
WATCH: RFE/RL freelance correspondent Vladyslav Yesypenko, who has been in detention in Russian-occupied Crimea, has made detailed allegations in court about being tortured while in custody. (Originally published in 2021)
A former resident of Crimea who left for mainland Ukraine following the 2014 Russian invasion and illegal annexation of the peninsula, Yesypenko would later return to Crimea periodically to report for RFE/RL on the social and environmental situations in Crimea.
The FSB detained Yesypenko in Simferopol on March 10, 2021, on suspicion of collecting information for Ukrainian intelligence. During his apprehension, the FSB claimed that it found an object "looking like an explosive device" in his automobile. He was later charged with "making firearms."
Yesypenko testified during a court hearing that Russian authorities "want to discredit the work of freelance journalists who really want to show the things that really happen in Crimea."
He also made detailed allegations in court about being brutally tortured by Russian FSB officers who forced him into making a false "confession" on Russian television.
In May 2022, Yesypenko was awarded the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award in the United States, which is given to honor writers who are political prisoners.
In August 2022, a Russia-controlled court in Crimea shortened Yesypenko's prison term by one year.
International Rights Groups Demand Immediate Release Of Tajik Political Activist
In a joint statement on September 11, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Human Rights Watch, Freedom for Eurasia, and Freedom Now demanded Tajik authorities drop "trumped-up" charges against Nizomiddin Nasriddinov and immediately release the political activist. Belarusian authorities detained Nasriddinov at Dushanbe's request in January when he entered Belarus from Lithuania. They then extradited him to Tajikistan in July. Nasriddinov was charged with calling for extremist actions, which the right groups call unfounded. Nasriddinov has refugee status in Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
- By AP
'No Risk' That Romania Will Be Dragged Into War, Senior NATO Official Says
NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on September 11 that there is “no risk” that alliance member Romania will be dragged into a war following the recent discovery of drone fragments on its territory near the border with war-torn Ukraine. “The most important thing is to re-confirm the fact that there is no indication of a deliberate action [by Russia] to strike Romanian territory and therefore NATO territory,” Geoana told journalists during a visit to a school near Romania’s capital, Bucharest. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Georgia Introduces Visa-Free Visits For Chinese Citizens
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili said that as of September 11, Chinese citizens can enter the South Caucasus nation without visas. During Gharibashvili’s visit to China in late July, Tbilisi and Beijing announced a decision to upgrade their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. Tbilisi's move to achieve closer ties with Beijing coincides with rising tensions with both the United States and the European Union over the Georgian government's ambivalent attitude toward Russia, which continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
U.S. Warns Pyongyang As Kremlin Confirms Visit Of North Korea's Kim At Putin's Invite
The United States on September 11 warned North Korea against any moves toward supplying Russia with weapons and threatened further sanctions against Pyongyang after the Kremlin confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia “in the coming days” at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin announced the upcoming visit in a statement on September 11 following media reports saying Kim had departed aboard a special train bound for Russia for a summit with Putin, a sign of the deepening cooperation between two countries and leaders who have been isolated globally.
North Korea is one of the few countries to have openly supported Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, and Putin pledged last week to “expand bilateral ties in all respects in a planned way by pooling efforts.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks posted by a Russian journalist after confirmation of the meeting that it will be a full-scale visit to "continue to strengthen our friendship" and further bilateral relations.
Peskov said the respective delegations will meet "and after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format."
A summit between Kim and Putin would likely focus on military cooperation and possibly a deal to supply arms, U.S. and South Korean officials and analysts told Reuters.
Despite denials by both Pyongyang and Moscow, the United States has said talks are“advancing actively” for North Korea to supply arms to Russia, which has expended vast stocks of weapons in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine.
The United States has said it would be a “huge mistake” for North Korea to supply Russia with weapons to use in Ukraine and warned Pyongyang that it would “pay a price.”
The State Department has said such arms transfers would violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions.
"We, of course, have aggressively enforced our sanctions against entities that fund Russia's war effort, and we will continue to enforce those sanctions and will not hesitate to impose new sanctions appropriately," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
After decades of a complicated relationship, Russia and North Korea have been drawing closer to each other since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States for the war in Ukraine, claiming the West’s “hegemonic policy” justified a Russian offensive in Ukraine to protect itself. Kim has indicated he has an interest in sending construction workers to those areas to help with rebuilding efforts.
Russia -- along with China -- have blocked U.S.-led efforts at the UN Security Council to strengthen sanctions on North Korea over its intensifying missile tests while accusing Washington of worsening tensions with Pyongyang by expanding military exercises with South Korea and Japan.
The United States has been accusing North Korea since last year of providing Russia with arms, including artillery shells sold to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials have denied such claims.
In July, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited North Korea, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Washington believes the aim of the visit was to secure weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine.
Kim's last trip abroad in 2019 was to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok for his first summit with Putin after the collapse of North Korea's nuclear disarmament talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Kremlin said on September 9 that Putin will travel to Vladivostok, 6,500 kilometers east of Moscow, to attend the Eastern Economic Forum this week, but it did not say if he will meet Kim in the city.
Vladivostok is 130 kilometers from Russia's border with North Korea. The Associated Press reported on September 11 that residents of the port city said they were anticipating a visit by Kim.
Kim does not travel abroad often and, when he does, it is often shrouded in secrecy and security. North Korea's state media have made no mention of any plan by Kim to visit Russia.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Kazakhs Call For Canceling Concerts Of Russian Comedian Over Performance In Ukraine's Donetsk
An online campaign has been launched in Kazakhstan calling for the cancellation of shows by Azamat Musagaliyev, a prominent Russian comedian of Kazakh origin, over his recent performance in Ukraine's Russian-controlled Donetsk region. Shows by Musagaliyev, and the Kamyzyaki satirical group, are planned to be held in Astana and Almaty in early October. Musagaliyev and his colleague Denis Dorokhov staged a pro-Kremlin performance in Donetsk last week. In July, Kazakh officials canceled a concert by pro-Kremlin Russian singer Grigory Leps amid public outcry over his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Soviet Secret Service Founder's Statue Unveiled In Moscow, Faces Northwest 'Threat'
A statue of Feliks Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police, Cheka, was unveiled in front of the headquarters of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) in Moscow on September 11. The statue is a replica of a larger Dzerzhinsky statue, one of the symbols of Soviet repression, which was pulled from its pedestal outside KGB headquarters in August 1991. SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said at the ceremony for the statue's unveiling that Dzerzhinsky's face on the original and new statues is turned toward Poland and Baltic states "because the threat to Russia from the northwest remains." To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Armenia Kicks Off Joint Military Exercises With U.S. Despite Russian Opposition
Armenia and the United States have begun joint military exercises that have angered Moscow and come as tensions rise between Yerevan and neighboring Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement the Eagle Partner 2023 exercises began on September 11 with the purpose of preparing Armenian forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions.
Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesman for the U.S. command, said the exercises are "a vital opportunity for our soldiers from our two nations to build new relationships at the tactical level and to increase interoperability for peacekeeping operations."
The drills are being held at the Zar and Armavir Training Areas near Yerevan and will end on September 20. The U.S military said 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenians would take part. The Americans -- including members of the Kansas National Guard, which has a 20-year-old training partnership with Armenia -- will not be using heavy weaponry, it added.
Russia, which leads the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that includes Armenia, has expressed concern about the joint exercises at a time when relations between Moscow and Yerevan have shown signs of weakening.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on September 10 expressed regret over "the actions of the Armenian leadership," saying he does not expected "anything good" to come of the exercises, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will "monitor the situation."
The Russian Foreign Ministry on September 8 summoned the Armenian ambassador to protest what it termed “unfriendly steps” taken by Yerevan, including the military exercises.
In Yerevan, meanwhile, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Russia of failing to protect Armenia against what he called continued aggression by Azerbaijan.
Russia maintains a peacekeeping force in the region to uphold an agreement that ended a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020, the second they have fought since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
But Yerevan has accused Russian peacekeepers of failing to protect the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by around 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
Tigran Grigorian, political analyst and head of the Regional Center for Democracy and Security in Yerevan, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the military exercises show Armenia is trying to distance itself from Russia.
"All recent steps of Armenia can be considered as an attempt to show that Armenia is not in the Russian camp," Grigorian said.
Olesya Vartanian, senior South Caucasus analyst at the nonprofit conflict prevention organization Crisis Group, told Reuters on September 6 that Armenia was sending a signal to Moscow that "your distraction and the fact that you are so inactive plays toward our enemy," a reference to Azerbaijan.
Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of allowing a blockade of the highway linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh for the past nine months. The blockade has left the local population with shortages of fuel, medicine, and food. Azerbaijan has justified its action by saying Armenia was using the road to supply weapons to Nagorno-Karabakh, which Armenia denies.
In a recent development, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of concentrating forces near the border between the two countries, which Baku denies.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Pakistani Ex-Cricketer Gets 12 Years For Inciting Murder Of Dutch MP
A Dutch court on September 11 sentenced Pakistani former international cricketer Khalid Latif to 12 years in prison for urging the murder of anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders. Latif, 37, had offered $22,500 for the head of Wilders in an online video after the firebrand lawmaker sought to arrange a competition for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. It is extremely unlikely that Latif, who was convicted in absentia, will serve his sentence.
Noted Kyrgyz Activist Zarina Torokulova Arrested On Unspecified Charges
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek said on September 11 that well-known political activist Zarina Torokulova was sent to pretrial detention two days earlier until at least October 30 on unspecified charges. Torokulova was detained last week. Media reports said at the time that she was accused of involvement in "mass unrest." No further details were given. Neither Torokulova's lawyers nor her relatives have commented. Torokulova is known for her criticism of the Kyrgyz government in posts on social media. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service. click here.
UN Rights Chief Criticizes Russia For Quitting Black Sea Grain Deal
The UN rights chief on September 11 blamed Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal as well as its alleged attacks on agricultural facilities for higher food prices that have been particularly damaging in the Horn of Africa. "The Russian Federation's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, and attacks on grain facilities in Odesa and elsewhere, have again forced prices sky-high in many developing countries -- taking the right to food far out of reach for many people," Volker Turk said at the opening of the Human Rights Council session in Geneva, referring specifically to high malnutrition rates in Somalia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Blast In Northwestern Pakistan Kills Soldier, Wounds 10
A roadside bombing in northwestern Pakistan on September 11 killed a soldier and wounded 10 people, including three civilians, authorities said. The blast hit a van belonging to the Frontier Corps as it was driving along the key Warsak Road in the city of Peshawar, police spokesman Bilal Faizi told RFE/RL. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack. In recent months the activities of militants have increased in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, prompting government security forces to increase targeted operations against militants. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukraine Claims Gains In East, South As 'Fierce Battles' Continue Near Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces have regained more territory from the invading Russian forces in the eastern and southern fronts, Kyiv said on September 11, as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a surprise visit to the capital, promising unwavering support for Ukraine.
"In the direction of Bakhmut, the defense forces have partial success in the Klishchiyivka area of the Donetsk region, they dislodge the enemy from their occupied positions…. Fierce battles continue," the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported in its daily bulletin on September 11.
The military said that more than 30 clashes between the Ukrainian forces and the invading Russian troops took place in the previous day.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Ukraine’s forces had recaptured nearly 2 square kilometers of land -- including part of the village of Opytne in the Donetsk region -- over the past week.
She also reported some "success" near the villages of Novomayorske, Andriyivka, and Klishchiyivka in the east.
Kyiv's troops have retaken 49 square kilometers near Bakhmut since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in June, Malyar told Ukrainian television on September 11.
Malyar claimed Kyiv had recaptured 1.5 square kilometers in the south, where Ukrainian troops are trying to advance toward the Sea of Azov. She also reported some progress near the rural settlements of Robotyne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhya region.
Kyiv also announced on September 11 that its forces had retaken the "Boyko Towers" oil- and gas-drilling platforms in the Black Sea that had been controlled by Russia since 2015.
The platforms are located roughly halfway between the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula and the coast of Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region.
"During one phase of the operation [to recapture the platform], a battle took place between Ukrainian special forces on boats and a Russian Su-30 fighter jet," Kyiv's military intelligence said.
Moscow's plane was "hit and forced to retreat," it claimed.
Crimea and much of the surrounding waters were illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Russia claimed to have annexed Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, and two other Ukrainian regions in September last year, despite not having full military control over the regions.
Russia’s election authorities said the pro-Kremlin United Russia party won local elections in those regions over the weekend, in polls denounced by Kyiv and the West as a sham and a breach of international law.
Baerbock announced that Germany will provide an additional $21.4 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which would bring Germany’s total to $407.6 million this year.
The German Foreign Ministry also said Berlin wants to help Ukraine, which applied last year for EU membership, make progress in strengthening the rule of law, fighting corruption, and aligning itself with EU standards.
Ukraine can "rely on us and on our understanding of EU enlargement as a necessary geopolitical consequence of Russia's war," she said upon arrival in Kyiv for her fourth visit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Baerbock said Ukraine has achieved impressive results on judicial reform and media legislation. But it still has a long way to go in the implementation of the anti-oligarch law and the fight against corruption, she added.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Brazilian Leader Backtracks On Putin's Safety At Rio G20 Summit
Brazil's leader withdrew on September 11 his personal assurance that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be arrested if he attends next year's G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, saying it would be up to the judiciary to decide. Putin missed this year's gathering in India, avoiding possible political opprobrium and any risk of criminal detention under a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva raised eyebrows over the weekend when he said, "If I'm the president of Brazil and if he comes to Brazil, there's no way that he will be arrested."
Pakistan Hunts For Kidnapped Soccer Players
Pakistan security forces in the country's restive southwest were searching on September 11 for six soccer players kidnapped last week, a minister said. The athletes were abducted in the gasfield town of Sui in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan Province on their way to a local tournament. "The entire area has been cordoned off," Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said in a statement released late on September 10. "All available resources are being utilized for the recovery of the hostages." Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and least populous province, rich in natural resources but poor by all other measures.
