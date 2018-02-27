Appeal Hearing For Bosnian Serb Leader Karadzic To Be In April

Appeals against Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic's 40-year prison sentence will be heard before judges at a UN tribunal at The Hague in April.

The president of the UN war crimes tribunal, Theodor Meron, said on February 27 that the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals will hear "the appeals in the case" on April 23 and 24.

The four-decade term is being appealed both by Karadzic and prosecutors, who are seeking to have the sentence increased to life in prison.

Karadzic was handed his sentence by the judges at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in 2016 after they found him guilty of war crimes including genocide for the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, where some 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed.

Karadzic was also convicted on nine other charges stemming from his role in the 1992-95 Bosnian War, which ended with more than 100,000 people dead and some 2.2 million others forced to leave their homes.

Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic was sentenced in 2016 to life imprisonment after he, too, was found guilty of genocide and war crimes committed in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The ICTY officially closed in December.

