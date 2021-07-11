Bosnians Commemorate Anniversary Of 1995 Srebrenica Genocide

Thousands of Bosnians gathered to commemorate the Srebrenica genocide and bury 19 newly identified victims.

On July 11, 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up and killed by Bosnian Serb forces near the eastern town of Srebrenica -- the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II.

The episode came toward the end of the 1992-95 Bosnian War pitting Bosnian Serbs against Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Croats that claimed some 100,000 lives.

Both the wartime Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic and former political leader Radovan Karadzic were subsequently sentenced to life in prison by the UN war crimes court in the Netherlands for genocide in Srebrenica.

The remains of the 19 recently identified victims were reburied at the Potocari Memorial Center, the final resting place for more than 6,640 people killed in the massacre. About 1,000 are still missing.

The UN war crimes tribunal and the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague have classified the Srebrenica massacre as genocide.

But many Serbs deny the extent of the killings, adding to the suffering of the survivors. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has previously called the genocide “a fabricated myth.”