Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia-Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and has tested positive for COVID-19.



The University Clinical Center in Banja Luka made the announcement on December 22, a day after announcing the 61-year-old Dodik was hospitalized with what was described at the time as nausea and stomach pains.



"Milorad Dodik's health condition is stable, he is feeling well, and is receiving adequate therapy," according to the clinic.



A statement from Dodik's office said that he tested negative for the coronavirus on December 19 after self-isolating following a meeting with a person infected with COVID-19 three days earlier.