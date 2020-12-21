Bosnian Serb Leader Hospitalized With Nausea, Stomach Pains

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia-Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, has been hospitalized for what doctors described as nausea and stomach pains.

The University Clinical Center told RFE/RL that the 61-year-old Dodik was hospitalized on December 21 in the administrative center of the country’s predominantly Serbian entity, Republika Srpska.

Describing his health condition as "stable” and “not life-threatening," it said a detailed diagnostic procedure was under way.

A statement from Dodik's office said on December 19 that he had tested negative for the coronavirus after self-isolating following a meeting with a person infected with COVID-19 three days earlier.