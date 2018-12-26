Bosnian Serb Police Release Man Whose Son's Death Sparked Protests

Police in the capital of the Serb-dominated entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina have released from custody a man whose push to learn the cause of his son's death has sparked months of protest.

Prosecutors in Banja Luka, the capital of Republika Srpska, said on December 26 that legal proceedings would continue against Davor Dragicevic but there was no need to hold him in custody.

Dragicevic was detained on December 25 after failing to respond to a police summons.

Shortly after his release, Dragicevic led a protest march of some 1,000 people that was blocked by police from occupying the city's central square.

Dragicevic founded the Justice For David movement after the death in March of his 21-year-old son, David Dragicevic.

David was found dead in a local creek a week after going missing.

His father says he was abducted, tortured, and murdered. He has accused police of involvement.

Police say they found alcohol and drugs in David's system and that he drowned.

The case was originally ruled a suicide, but prosecutors later opened a homicide investigation following the beginning of protests.

Protests around the case have tapped into local discontent over widespread corruption and Bosnia's weak economy.

