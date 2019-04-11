EU Leaders, British PM Agree To Extend Brexit Deadline Until October 31

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Union leaders have agreed to extend the deadline of Brexit until October 31 at a late-night emergency summit in Brussels.



European Council President Donald Tusk announced on Twitter early on April 11 that May had agreed to the EU offer, which came after French President Emmanuel Macron opposed attempts by Germany and other EU countries to extend the deadline by another year.



Tusk described the agreement as "a flexible extension," saying it mean an "additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution."



The summit was called in an attempt to keep Britain from crashing out of the EU on April 12 without a withdrawal agreement – a scenario that was expected to cause economic chaos in Britain and across the EU.



May had asked for an extension until June 30 to try to build majority support in Britain’s parliament behind the agreement she negotiated with the EU in 2018.



Macron had pushed for the June 30 deadline while other EU leaders wanted a longer extension, leading to the October 31 compromise.



EU leaders plan to meet again in June to evaluate the situation. Britain could leave the EU before then if May builds a coalition with the opposition Labour Party to support her deal.



To continue as an EU member beyond June 1, May has agreed to organize British elections to the European Parliament on May 23.



Although May’s conservative party and its coalition partners control a majority in the British parliament, May has failed to win majority backing of her withdrawal deal three times.



