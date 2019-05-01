Britain Jails WikiLeaks' Assange For Nearly A Year Over Bail Breach

A British court has sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his bail conditions.

The 47-year-old Australian was found guilty of breaching the Bail Act last month following his arrest at the Ecuadoran Embassy in London.

Assange took refuge in the embassy in 2012, when he skipped bail to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sexual-assault and rape allegations, which he has denied. The case was dropped last year.

He now faces U.S. federal conspiracy charges related to one of the largest leaks of government secrets.

Britain is to decide whether to extradite Assange to the United States in response to accusations that he conspired with former U.S. intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010 to download classified information.

He faces up to five years if convicted of the charges.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and the BBC