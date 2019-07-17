Jailed British-Iranian Aid Worker Moved To Psychiatric Ward

A British-Iranian aid worker serving a five-year prison term in Iran on sedition charges that she denies has been moved from prison to a hospital psychiatric ward.



Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was transferred from Tehran’s Evin prison to the psychiatric ward of Imam Khomeini hospital in the capital, according to a statement on July 17 by the Free Nazanin Campaign.



Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Tehran in April 2016 and charged with trying to topple the Iranian government.



She denied the allegations.



Last month Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband ended a two-week hunger strike designed to push for her release and raise awareness of her case.



The Free Nazanin Campaign said Zaghari-Ratcliffe's father visited the hospital on July 16, and confirmed that she is being held there under the control of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



It said he was denied access to see her despite waiting for several hours.



"This is unusual. She has now been kept isolated from family or legal contact under IRGC control for over 36 hours," the campaign group said.



It said her father was unable to establish what treatment she is receiving, and added it was not known how long she will be held in the hospital.



Last month an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said Zaghari-Ratcliffe will serve out her full sentence, dismissing a call for her release by a British minister visiting Tehran.



Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters



