British-Iranian Woman Ends Hunger Strike In Tehran Prison

A British-Iranian woman who is serving a five-year prison term in Iran on sedition charges that she denies has ended a 15-day hunger strike, her husband said.

Richard Ratcliffe told the BBC on June 29 that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, had eaten some porridge.

She announced the hunger strike on June 15 to mark her daughter Gabriella's fifth birthday.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Tehran in April 2016 and charged with trying to topple the Iranian government.

She denied the allegations.

Richard Ratcliffe also observed the hunger strike in solidarity with his wife.

He spent most of the time picketing outside the Iranian Embassy in London and urging the British government to step up efforts to secure his wife's freedom.

Based on reporting by the BBC and AFP