British Police Name Third London Attacker

British authorities have named the third attacker in last week’s terror attack in London as Youssef Zaghba, believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.

Police said Zaghba, 22, was from east London and had not been a "subject of interest" to police or the domestic security agency MI5.

The other two suspects are Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Radouane, 30, both from Barking, east London.

The three suspects drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge late on June 3 and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market before being shot dead by police.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack. Thirty-six of the injured remained in hospital, with 18 in critical condition, authorities said.

