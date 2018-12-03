British Spy Chief Warns Russia Against Covert Activity After Nerve-Agent Attack

The head of Britain’s foreign intelligence service has warned the Kremlin not to underestimate the West following a nerve-agent attack on a retired double agent in England that he attributed to covert Russian activity.

Alex Younger, head of the Secret Intelligence Service known as MI6, made the remarks on December 3 in a rare public speech – saying that Russia is in a state of “perpetual confrontation” with the West.

“The Russian state used a military-grade chemical weapon on U.K. soil,” Younger told students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

“Our intention is for the Russian state to conclude that, whatever the benefits it thinks it is accruing from this activity, they are not worth the risk,” Younger said.

“I urge Russia or any other state intent on subverting our way of life not to underestimate our determination and our capabilities, or those of our allies,” Younger said, adding that “we do not seek to destabilize Russia.”

Excerpts released before Younger made the speech indicated he would emphasize the need for human intelligence in an age of increased technological innovation.

That includes discussing ways in which Britain’s adversaries use cybertechniques and take advantage of the ‘blurred line” between cyberspace and the physical world.

