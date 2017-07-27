Trump To Nominate Kansas Governor As Ambassador For Religious Freedom

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will nominate Kansas Governor Sam Brownback to become the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

If confirmed by the Senate, the 60-year-old Brownback, a Republican, would run the State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom. The announcement was made late on July 26.

According to the State Department's website, the mission of the office is to “promote religious freedom as a core objective of U.S. foreign policy.”

The office monitors “religious persecution and discrimination worldwide, recommend, and implement policies in respective regions or countries, and develop programs to promote religious freedom.”

Brownback, a former U.S. senator, was an early advocate of U.S. action to stop genocide in Sudan's Darfur region. He visited Congo and Rwanda amid a humanitarian crisis to call for better coordination in foreign aid programs.

"Sam has always been called to fight for those of all faiths, and I am glad he has been given an opportunity to answer this call," said Kansas State Senator Pat Roberts, a fellow Republican.

However, Tom Witt, executive director of the LGBT-rights group Equality Kansas, assailed Brownback's conservative views on issues such as same-sex marriage.

"He has caused enough damage here in Kansas," Witt said. "We do not wish him upon the world."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

