Exit Polls Give Bucharest Mayor Dan Surprise Lead In Presidential Runoff Vote

BUCHAREST -- Centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan is on course to win a presidential runoff vote over ultranationalist candidate George Simion, according to two exit polls, a result that is seen keeping Romania on its pro-Western path.

Separate polls by Avangarde and CURS gave Dan a surprise victory with just over 54 percent of the ballots cast on May 18 in the second round of a controversial process that followed months of unprecedented political chaos.

The turnout was more than 64 percent -- a record -- with around 11.6 million Romanians from the country and abroad voting, over two million more than in the first round and more than in last November's initial vote, which was annulled amid accusations of Russian meddling in the campaign.

Official results are expected later in the evening.

"There is a community that lost today's elections. A community that is outraged by the way politics has been done so far, so outraged that it believes that the only solution is a revolution," Dan said shortly after the exit polls were published.

"It is our duty to convince them that justice reform and the fight against corruption will come first."

Simion was drafted in as a replacement for Calin Georgescu , who was not allowed to run after he won a first round of voting in November.

Simion built on Georgescu's success, as he scored some 41 percent support in the first round of voting on May 4 . Dan was a distant second on nearly 21 percent.

In most polls conducted since then, Simion had been ahead though the most recent surveys put the candidates neck-and-neck.

Simion, the leader of the AUR party, rejected the exit poll numbers saying his numbers showed he won the vote by some 400,000 ballots.

"I will be the president of all Romanians, so I will also be your president," Simion said in a speech claiming he won.

"I thank the millions of people who made a victory possible. It is the victory of a man who was supposed to be the president of Romania, it is the victory of Calin Georgescu."





After two failed runs to be mayor of Bucharest, Dan was elected in 2020 and then re-elected in 2024 – despite criticism for being a poor communicator while in office.

His decision to run for president raised eyebrows, given that he had only just been given a second term in charge of the capital. Dan explained the decision by referring to the political crisis that was engulfing Romania.

"We are in a moment of balance, the most difficult since 1989," he said, adding that "too many lies" had been told in the country's political life.

Dan said fighting corruption and interest groups would be a major issue for his presidency.

On foreign policy, Dan has spoken of keeping close relations with the United States while maintaining a consistently pro-EU stance.

Speaking after the first round of voting on May 4, Dan said the next round would be "a debate between a pro-Western direction for Romania and an anti-Western one."

In terms of powers, the president appoints the prime minister, subject to parliamentary approval, and represents Romania at NATO and EU summits. He can also wield the country's EU veto.

"We came out because we hope for a change, we need many things to change for the better in Romania, especially us young people," said Elena Lupu, a 30-year-old voter casting her ballot in a Bucharest polling precinct.

"We want a better future. We want [people] to stop leaving the country. We want to stay here, to have united families, to have jobs for young people," she told RFE/RL's Romanian Service.

Dan is not a member of any party, winning the race to be mayor of Bucharest as an independent -- and is now seeking to do the same for the presidency. The 55-year-old entered politics in 2015, pledging to fight corruption in the capital.

A mathematician, he gained his doctorate from the Sorbonne University in Paris in 1998 before returning to work at Romania's Mathematics Institute.

It was at this time he began campaigning as an activist on issues related to illegal construction, urban planning, and heritage protection.

Who Is George Simion?

Simion pledged to completely overturn Romania's politics, taking a Euroskeptic attitude within the European Union and ending support for Ukraine.

He also stressed ideological affiliation with "the MAGA movement" and posted a photo of himself online in a red baseball cap with the logo "Trump Save America."

The political affinity appeared mutual as Washington sharply criticized the decision to annul the first round of elections.

Simion has also riled Romania's neighbors. He has hinted at territorial claims on Ukraine and calls for union with Moldova, which has led to him being banned from entering both countries.

On May 19 a Moldovan court is set to reconsider his ban, which followed his arrest at a protest in the capital, Chisinau, in 2015.

A few years earlier, in 2011, he had a brush with the law in his own country, receiving a fine and six-month ban from entering soccer stadiums for racist chanting at a Romania-Bosnia match.

In December 2019, he co-founded the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) party, which is now the second-largest group in parliament. The party's website says it stands for Christian faith, low taxes, family values, and national sovereignty.

In 2023, former Moldovan Defense Minister Anatol Salaru alleged that Simion had secretly met with an agent of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Ukraine.

Simion has denied both this incident and the wider claim that he is pro-Russian. He recently lost a court case in which he sought to sue Salaru over the allegation.

His election manifesto includes items that many critics say do not fall within the presidential powers, such cheap housing.

He has also said he would appoint Georgescu as prime minister. Georgescu, 63, has called 38-year-old Simeon "my young protege."

Senior international correspondent Ray Furlong contributed to this report.