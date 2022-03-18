News
Bulgaria Expels 10 Russian Diplomats, Baltics Follow Suit With Another 10 Expulsions
Bulgaria is expelling 10 Russian diplomats saying they were carrying out activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, a move followed up quickly by the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 18 that it had given the 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave.
The statement did not give a more detailed reason for the expulsions, but since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the Russian ambassador in Sofia has repeatedly made contradictory statements about Bulgaria's position on the conflict.
The ministry also did not say who was included on the list of people being expelled.
Soon afterward, Latvia and Estonia said they were both expelling three Russian diplomats, while Lithuania said it had told four Russians that they must leave the country.
"Russia's military attacks on civilians, civilian objects, hospitals, schools, maternity wards, and cultural objects are war crimes and crimes against humanity," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.
"Russian special services are actively involved in organizing these crimes against the peaceful population of Ukraine, so we do not want the representatives of these structures to walk on our land and pose a threat to Lithuania's national security."
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter that Riga was expelling three Russian Embassy employees "in connection with activities that are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine."
"The decision has been coordinated with Lithuania and Estonia," he added.
Estonia said the three diplomats it had asked to leave "have directly and actively undermined Estonia's security and spread propaganda justifying Russia's military action."
All Of The Latest News
Sport's Top Court Rejects Russian Appeal Against FIFA Ban That Rules Russia Out Of World Cup
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected Russia's appeal of a ban imposed on it by FIFA, world soccer's governing body, for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Sport's top court said in a statement on March 18 that the "challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions."
The court's ruling means that Russia will not be allowed to participate in the playoffs for a spot in the 2022 World Cup finals.
Russia had asked the court to suspend the ban while the CAS considers the legal basis of the punishment.
The CAS said in its statement that those proceedings continue, with the parties in the case exchanging written submissions with their arguments. A hearing date has yet to be set.
Russian was to face Poland in a qualifying playoff match on March 24.
Because of the ban, FIFA has already ruled that Poland wins by forfeit and will move on in the qualifying process.
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Poland said it would not play Russia in protest at the attack. Sweden and the Czech Republic, who are in the same qualifying path as Russia, had both ruled out playing against Russia as well.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to multiple decisions across international sport to exclude Russian athletes or cancel events scheduled to take place in Russia.
The decisions have also affected athletes from Belarus, which has provided a staging area for the Russian Army to launch its operations.
The World Cup finals are scheduled to begin in November in Qatar.
German Leader Scholz Urges Putin To Call Cease-Fire In Ukraine During Phone Call
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to order a halt to Moscow's attack on Ukraine so as to allow for a diplomatic solution to be reached while also avoiding a humanitarian catastrophe.
Scholz's office said in a statement on March 18 that the two leaders spoke for almost an hour on the "ongoing war in Ukraine and efforts to end it."
It gave no further details, but the Kremlin said in a separate statement that "the Russian side is ready to continue the search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."
Moscow's unprovoked attack on Ukraine has seen more that 187,000 people flee to Germany since the invasion began on February 24, according to the Interior Ministry in Berlin, though experts say the number is probably much higher since more than 2 million refugees have entered neighboring Poland, many of whom likely continued on to Germany.
Both Poland and Germany are part of the Schengen area, meaning there are no controls at their borders to monitor those entering the country.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow that Putin is expected to hold a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron later on March 18.
Putin Proposes Five-Year Extension Of Central Bank Chairwoman's Term
Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a proposal to the State Duma to nominate Elvira Nabiullina to serve another term as the head of the central bank of Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
A document on the lower house of parliament's website on March 18 said the it will consider the proposal on March 21.
Her current five-year term ends in June, and federal law says Putin must nominate her or another candidate by March 24.
The Kremlin said Putin's high respect for the central bank's work resulted in the proposal.
Nabiullina, 58, an economist, has headed the central bank since June 2013. In 2017, her mandate was extended for another five years. Prior to taking the post Nabiullina was an adviser to Putin for a year and previously headed the Ministry of Economic Development.
Nabiullina, who must oversee the economy amid unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, was due to read out a monetary policy statement after the central bank opted to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 20 percent last month.
The bank implemented the emergency rate hike on February 28 as the ruble crashed amid the sanctions.
The ruble was trading in Moscow early on March 18 at about 103.51 to the dollar and 113.23 to the euro.
With reporting by Reuters
Polish Border Guard Says More Than 2 Million Refugees Received From Ukraine
Poland's Border Guard Service says the number of refugees entering the country from Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked attack has crossed the 2 million mark, more than the population of the capital, Warsaw.
The Border Guard Service said in a tweet on March 18 that the number of people crossing into the country each day continues to drop, with just over 52,000 entering over the previous 24 hours.
It added that another 7,100 had entered the country by 7 a.m. on March 18.
"They are mostly women with children. The guards are the first Poles to help them after crossing the border. Often times, mere words of support mean the most," the Border Guard Service said.
More than 3 million people have so far fled the fighting in Ukraine, according to the United Nations.
It is not clear how many refugees have remained in Poland, as many are thought to have traveled onward to third countries.
Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
British Media Regulator Revokes Russian RT's Broadcasting License In U.K.
Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, says it has revoked Russian-backed television channel RT's license to broadcast in the United Kingdom "with immediate effect."
"We have done so on the basis that we do not consider RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast license," Ofcom said in a statement posted on its website on March 18.
Ofcom said it took the decision as it investigates 29 cases looking into the impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"We consider the volume and potentially serious nature of the issues raised within such a short period to be of great concern -- especially given RT’s compliance history, which has seen the channel fined £200,000 for previous due impartiality breaches," the statement said.
Reuters quoted RT as saying that it has been "falsely judged" by Ofcom.
German Chancellor Urges Cease-Fire In Call With Putin As Russian Forces Press Assaults Of Cities
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to order a halt in Moscow's attack on Ukraine after missiles struck a maintenance facility near Lviv's international airport and after the Polish Border Guard service reported that more than 2 million refugees had entered Poland since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine more than three weeks ago.
Scholz and Putin spoke for almost an hour on the "ongoing war in Ukraine and efforts to end it," Scholz's office said in a statement on March 18.
It gave no further details, but the Kremlin said in a separate statement that "the Russian side is ready to continue the search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow that Putin is expected to hold a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron later on March 18.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Moscow's unprovoked attack on Ukraine has seen more than 187,000 people flee to Germany, according to the Interior Ministry, though experts say the number is probably much higher as many of the 2 million who have entered Poland likely continued on to Germany.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who have fled.
Kuleba said on Twitter that he and Borrell also discussed a fifth set of EU sanctions against Russia over its unprovoked invasion.
The mayor of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv said earlier on March 18 that Russian rockets struck an airport maintenance plant near the city’s airport on March 18 as Japan and Australia slapped fresh sanctions on Russian entities and U.S. President Joe Biden prepared to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing's position on Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said on March 18 that several missiles hit the facility for repairing military aircraft, sending a plume of smoke into the air. The strike also damaged a bus repair facility. No casualties were immediately reported.
Russian forces pressed their assault on other Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, where shelling was reported in the suburbs. Early morning barrages hit a residential building in the Podil neighborhood, killing at least one person, according to emergency services.
The missiles that hit Lviv were launched from the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Air Force’s western command said on Facebook, adding that two of the six missiles launched were shot down.
Across Ukraine, hospitals, schools, residential areas, and buildings in which people have sought safety have been attacked, prompting world leaders to push for an investigation.
The World Health Organization said it has verified 43 attacks on hospitals and health facilities, killing 12 people and injuring 34.
Rescue workers in Mariupol continued searching for survivors in the ruins of a theater that served as a shelter when it was blown apart by a Russian air strike.
Hundreds of civilians were said to have taken refuge in the theater when it was hit on March 16. More than a day later, there were no reports of deaths and there have been conflicting reports on whether anyone has emerged from the rubble.
Earlier on March 18, Japan and Australia announced separate measures sanctioning Russian individuals and organizations as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.
Japan will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organizations, including defense officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport, while Australia will target two Russian billionaires -- Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg -- with links to its mining industry.
Biden will speak with Xi amid U.S. concern that Beijing is "considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Biden will make clear to Xi that Beijing "will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression," Blinken told reporters.
China has declined to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine or call them an invasion. It says it recognizes Ukraine's sovereignty but that Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed.
The two presidents are to speak at 9 a.m. Eastern time.
Also on March 18, Pope Francis called the war in Ukraine a "perverse abuse of power" that has condemned defenseless people to violence.
"The tragedy of the war taking place in the heart of Europe has left us stunned," he said.
The pope has not named Russia in any of his condemnations but he has used phrases such as "unacceptable armed aggression."
His latest condemnation came in a message to a Catholic Church conference in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, which has opened its doors to refugees.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, and AFP
- By Current Time
Latvian Defense Minister: Kremlin Should Ask Itself Why All Its Neighbors Seek NATO Membership
Biden, Xi To Speak As U.S. Cautions China Against Possible Military Aid For Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden will speak by phone on March 18 with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the White House announced, as the United States pressures Beijing not to provide support to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
"President Biden will be speaking to President Xi tomorrow and will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news briefing on March 17.
Biden and Xi also will discuss the economic competition between the two countries, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said earlier on March 17 in announcing the call.
"This is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the PRC," the White House said in a statement, referring to China.
"The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries, as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern," she said.
The call was scheduled after a meeting in Rome on March 14 between White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi.
During the meeting, Sullivan raised concerns about China's alignment with Russia. A senior Biden administration official said Sullivan was direct with Yang about "the potential implications and consequences" for China if it provided support to Russia.
China and Russia have intensified their bilateral relations in recent years, and China has failed to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, raising concerns in Washington.
U.S. officials have warned that China has amplified disinformation that Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons. There are also reports that Russia has reached out to China for military aid, which Russia denies.
During his meeting with Yang, Sullivan wanted more transparency on Beijing’s posture regarding Russia and repeated that any attempts by China to help Russia avoid sanctions would be costly for Xi's government.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Detained In EU Corruption Investigations
Bulgaria's former prime minister, Boyko Borisov, was detained late on March 17 as part of a police operation linked to probes by the EU prosecutor's office, the Interior Ministry said.
Former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, the former chief of the parliamentary budgetary commission, Menda Stoyanova, and Borisov's media adviser, Sevdalina Arnaudova, were also detained, the ministry said in a statement.
"A large-scale operation is under way in connection with 120 cases of the European Prosecutor's Office in Bulgaria. Searches and seizures are carried out at many addresses. Boyko Borisov, Vladislav Goranov, Menda Stoyanova, and Sevdalina Arnaudova are currently detained," the ministry said.
Borisov, 62, is currently the leader of opposition center-right GERB party.
The ministry did not provide details, but public BNT television said the cases concerned "misuse of EU aid."
Searches and seizures continued at many addresses across the country.
"Nobody is above the law!" Bulgaria's new Prime Minister Kiril Petkov posted on his official Facebook page late on March 17.
Petkov's newly formed anti-corruption party won general elections in Bulgaria last year on a platform of "zero tolerance for corruption."
The operation comes after a visit to Sofia on March 16-17 by European Chief Prosecutor Laura Koevesi. She praised Petkov's "determination, leadership, and compelling vision on the fight against corruption."
"Now is the time for the relevant Bulgarian authorities to team up with us, including on particularly sensitive cases," Koevesi said.
"This is why we exist. This is why we are here," Koevesi said, adding that European prosecutors have opened 120 investigations of fraud involving EU money related to public tenders, agricultural subsidies, construction, and coronavirus recovery funds.
Borisov has been accused of corruption several times over the years but has denied any wrongdoing.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Polish Soldier Who Sought Asylum In Belarus Found Dead In Minsk
MINSK -- A Polish Army deserter who sought asylum in Belarus, where he often appeared in the media making critical statements about the government in Warsaw, has been found dead in Minsk.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus said on March 17 that Emil Czeczko was found hanged in his apartment in the Belarusian capital, adding that they were looking into several motives, including suicide or murder.
Belarusian authorities said in mid-December that the 25-year-old Polish soldier defected and asked for political asylum in the wake of the crisis along the Polish-Belarusian border when tens of thousands of illegal migrants, mostly from the Middle East, tried to force their way into the European Union.
Czeczko had been shown on Belarusian state television several times since then, criticizing the Polish government and saying that Polish border guards had shot dead hundreds of migrants, a claim that has never been proven or confirmed either by Polish officials or international experts.
The EU accused the regime of Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka of funneling the migrants to the borders of Poland and fellow EU members Latvia and Lithuania as part of a “hybrid attack” to retaliate for Western sanctions.
On March 16, he was seen in an online video stream where he claimed that there were "Polish fascists" fighting in Ukraine against the Russian military.
Czeczko was wanted in Poland on a charge of desertion.
Kosovar President Reportedly Writes To Biden Seeking Boost For NATO Bid
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani has written U.S. President Joe Biden to ask for his support in the Balkan nation's bid to join the NATO security alliance, according to media reports.
In the letter, according to reports by Reuters and AFP on March 17, Osmani said that Moscow will likely try to destabilize the region, making Kosovo's bid to join NATO "imperative."
"We express our hope and expectation that the United States will use its leadership and influence to actively support and advance the complex NATO membership process for Kosovo," the letter, sent to the White House on March 10, says.
"We are exposed to persistent efforts by Russia to undermine Kosovo and destabilize the entire Western Balkans," Osmani added.
Pristina has been pushing for some time to gain membership to NATO and the European Union.
One sticking point has been its status.
Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, including 26 of NATO's 30 members, but that still means it would be impossible to get the unanimous vote needed from the alliance for accession.
Spain, Greece, Romania, and Slovakia -- all NATO members -- do not recognize Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a 1998-99 conflict between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbian forces.
Kosovo currently hosts almost 3,800 NATO peacekeeping troops that came after a 78-day NATO air campaign drove Serbian troops out of the country and ended the war.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
New Russian Law On 'False Information' About Army Being Used Against Activists
Russia has started putting into use a recently adopted law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "deliberately false information" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement on March 16 that a probe was launched against blogger Veronika Belotserkovskaya, whose posts on Instagram "contained false information about the alleged use of the Russian armed forces for destruction of cities and civilian population in Ukraine."
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Belotserkovskaya, who is based in France, reacted to the Investigative Committee's announcement in an Instagram post, saying: "I was officially recognized as a decent person!"
The Investigative Committee said Belotserkovskaya was added to the wanted list, adding that two similar cases on the same charge had been launched against two persons in the Siberian region of Tomsk.
The statement says unspecified pretrial restrictions had been imposed on the two suspects whose identities were not disclosed in the city of Tomsk and the nearby town of Seversk after their homes were searched.
The law, signed into force by President Vladimir Putin on March 5, added to the current Russian clampdown on independent domestic and international media outlets covering Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Many domestic and international media outlets have already suspended or shut down their operations in Russia.
International broadcasters who have announced suspensions include RFE/RL, the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and Germany's ARD and ZDF. Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators claim is erroneous reporting.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of fake news about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Russian Court Reportedly Extends Detention Of U.S. Women's Basketball Star
A Moscow court has extended the detention of U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner until May 19, TASS reported on March 17.
“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19,” the Khimkinsky court of the Moscow region said, according to TASS.
The 31-year-old, one of the top players in women’s professional basketball, is a seven-time all-star in the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). She has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. team and a WNBA championship with her current team, the Phoenix Mercury.
Griner was detained at a Moscow airport last month after Russian authorities said a scan of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing hashish oil.
Griner has been playing in Russia for the last seven years in the WNBA’s off-season. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on January 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for World Cup qualifying tournaments.
Without identifying Griner, the Russian Customs Service said earlier this month that a player was detained in February after arriving at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from New York.
A criminal case has been opened against Griner, who faces a possible sentence of five to 10 years in prison if found guilty, the customs service said.
The Phoenix Mercury team said it is “aware of and...closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia."
Last week on Instagram, Griner's wife, Cherelle, thanked all those who have expressed support for the WNBA star and asked for “privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely.”
With reporting by AP, Reuters, TASS, and CNN
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Armored Column Іn Kyiv Region
UN Rights Council Slams Belarus For Abuses, Aiding Russia's Ukraine Invasion
UN diplomats have slammed Belarus for its human rights abuses and for helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, accusing Minsk of "widespread and systematic" rights violations since a disputed 2020 presidential election handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka victory despite opposition claims the balloting was rigged.
In a debate accompanying the release on March 17 of a report on the situation in Belarus surrounding the election and a deadly crackdown on dissent by Lukashenka's regime, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet accused Lukashenka of using "excessive force" in operations that detained more than 13,000 citizens for protesting the vote.
"Our examination finds that the government has sought to suppress all forms of criticism and has actively tried to prevent justice, accountability, and truth about the violations committed," she said.
"I urge the government of Belarus to immediately release all prisoners sentenced on politically motivated grounds and cease all other ongoing human rights violations," she added.
The 18-page report said individuals were targeted by Belarusian security officials with "a consistent pattern of unnecessary or disproportionate" use of force, arrests, detention, and "torture or ill-treatment," including rape and sexual and gender-based violence, and the "systematic denial" of the rights to due process and to a fair trial.
"The failure to effectively investigate human rights violations, including allegations of torture or other ill-treatment, is a contravention of the State’s obligations under international human rights law," according to the report, which Belarus claimed was "full to the brim with insinuations and... accusations."
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Michele Taylor, also called out Lukashenka for "enabling" Russia's "unprovoked war" against Ukraine.
Russia has used Belarusian territory as a staging ground for its invasion of Ukraine, with which Belarus shares a border.
"The Belarus authorities' facilitation of Russian aggression has contributed to an unconscionable humanitarian toll on the people of Ukraine... and to a dangerous crisis which could irrevocably harm global security and that of every sovereign state," she said.
A statement from the Nordic-Baltic countries, read out by Iceland's foreign minister, Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, noted Lukashenka's "destructive path at home and abroad."
"The relentless attack on civil society and independent voices and the widespread use of disinformation in Belarus must stop," she said.
- By Ray Furlong
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Says NATO Must Be 'Very, Very Serious' About Its Defense
PRAGUE -- Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says NATO cannot underestimate the danger posed by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and must be fully prepared as Europe teeters on the brink of "huge political change."
Landsbergis told RFE/RL in an interview on March 17 that the events in the three weeks since Moscow launched the attack on its neighbor showed Russian President Vladimir "Putin has to be defeated in Ukraine" to bring about the "end of Putinism."
"We did not start this...Russia brought its equipment, it brought war to NATO's border, and NATO has to be prepared," he said in the interview, conducted during a trip by Lithuania's top diplomat to Prague.
"We have to be very, very serious about the defense of the eastern flank because we might not have enough time to prepare for it. If Russia would like to start escalation, it means that we have to be very serious."
In a wide-ranging conversation, Landsbergis highlighted the experience of his country, a former Soviet republic that regained its independence from Moscow in 1990.
He said more than three decades of work to build prosperity, security, and sovereignty could be tested at a moment's notice with Moscow now challenging the global "security structure."
"We have a neighbor that is clearly showing that it can cross not only political, theoretical lines, but is going across borders with its rockets, troops and intentions to occupy. We have to take this into account," Landsbergis said.
Amid the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has demanded several times that NATO provide a no-fly zone over Ukraine to allow it to defend itself on the ground. Both the White House and the security alliance have steadfastly denied the request fearing it could dramatically escalate the conflict.
Landsbergis said that, since providing a no-fly zone is an undertaking that requires the close coordination of the international community to set up and enforce, it's a matter that the United Nations should address.
"We really should be raising this issue in United Nations...This is a crucial time for United Nations to answer how helpful an institution like this can be because it was created for the situations like this," he said.
Earlier on March 17 Lithuania's parliament, the Seimas, issued a statement along the line Lansbergis suggested.
The statement demands that the United Nations take measures immediately to establish a no-fly zone in order to prevent "mass civilian casualties."
Estonia and Slovenia have also called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Kazakh Tycoon Related To Former President's Family Placed In Pretrial Detention
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter was the wife of a late grandson of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, has been placed in pretrial detention on embezzlement charges.
A court in Almaty ruled that Boranbaev, 55, must stay in pretrial detention for at least two months, the Kazakh Agency of Financial Monitoring said on March 17.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, married in 2013. In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
Also on March 17, Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Agency said that the wife of Nazarbaev's nephew Qairat Satybaldyuly, Gulmira Satybaldy, was detained a day earlier, on charges of the illegal takeover of a private business.
On March 15, Kazakh authorities said that Nazarbaev's nephew, Qairat Satybaldyuly, had been placed in pretrial detention for two months on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.
Bolshoi's Lead Dancer Leaves Russia Over Invasion Of Ukraine
A principal dancer for the famed Bolshoi Theater in Moscow has left Russia for the Netherlands in protest of her country's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
The Dutch National Ballet said in a statement that it welcomed Olga Smirnova to its repertoire after "she recently spoke out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which makes it untenable for her to continue working in Russia."
On March 1, Smirnova wrote on Telegram that she was "ashamed of Russia" over its aggression against Ukraine.
"It is not even about the fact that every second Russian has relatives or friends living in Ukraine, that my grandfather is Ukrainian, and I am one-quarter Ukrainian. It is about the fact that we continue living in the 20th century although we have entered the 21st century. Political issues in the modern world must be solved exclusively by peaceful talks," Smirnova's Telegram statement said.
Smirnova is one of the best-known celebrities in Russia to leave the country since the war in Ukraine began on February 24.
In Break With Moscow, Uzbeks Won't Recognize Separatist 'Republics' In Ukraine
TASHKENT -- Uzbekistan says it does not recognize the pro-Russian separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's Donbas, known as the Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics," and has called for a "peaceful solution" to end Russia's unprovoked attack against Ukraine.
Speaking to Uzbek lawmakers on March 17, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov called for the two sides to resolve the conflict "by diplomatic means."
"Firstly, the military actions and violence must be stopped right away. The Republic of Uzbekistan recognizes Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We do not recognize the Luhansk and Donetsk republics," Komilov said, adding that his country had historic ties both with Ukraine and Russia.
"Taking into account its national interests, Uzbekistan will continue mutual cooperation with both countries," Komilov said.
Uzbekistan is the second country in Central Asia -- a region often allied with Russia -- to break ranks with Moscow over its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
Earlier in March, Kazakhstan denied a request from Moscow to provide troops for the offensive in Ukraine and also stated that it did not recognize the Kremlin-backed separatist "republics" in Ukraine.
Komilov also said that the Uzbek government was working on ways to prevent any possible impact of international sanctions imposed on Russia in recent days on the Uzbek economy.
The United States, Canada, Britain, European Union member states, and some other countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow after it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
UN Agency Says Russia's War On Ukraine Hitting World's Most Vulnerable
A United Nations assessment warns that Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is disrupting food supply lines and driving up prices to levels that threaten the world's most vulnerable people.
The UN Conference and Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a "rapid assessment" released late on March 16 that Ukraine and Russia are global players in agri-food markets, representing 53 percent of global trade in sunflower oil and seeds and 27 percent in wheat.
Given their importance, UNCTAD said the war "has a huge cost in human suffering and is sending shocks through the world economy."
"Soaring food and fuel prices will affect the most vulnerable in developing countries, putting pressure on the poorest households which spend the highest share of their income on food, resulting in hardship and hunger," UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan said in a statement accompanying the report.
"All countries will be affected by this crisis, but developing countries already hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising debt, and climate change will be hit especially hard by disruptions in food, fuel, and finance," she added.
Grynspan said that many countries, already under severe pressure due to the costs of the pandemic, will see a disruption in trade, widening deficits, and a drop in investment.
It may also lead to a significant increase in oil and gas prices that shift investment back into fossil-fuel-based energy generation, which risks reversing the trend towards renewables at a time of acute climate crisis.
"This is cause for great concern, as social and political stability and increasing food prices are highly correlated," she said.
Kremlin, As Expected, Rejects ICJ Ruling To Halt Ukraine Invasion
The Kremlin has rejected an order by the United Nations' highest court to cease its attack on Ukraine, saying both sides had to agree to end the hostilities for the ruling to be implemented.
Speaking to reporters on March 17, the day after The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced the decision saying it was "profoundly concerned" by Moscow's unprovoked invasion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on March 17 that Russia "cannot take this decision into account."
ICJ justices voted 13-2 in favor of the order, which stems from a case filed by Kyiv over Russian allegations of genocide by Ukraine, which Moscow used as one of its pretenses to launch the invasion on February 24.
But Peskov said that "no consent [from both sides] can be obtained in this case," thus the ruling was not valid.
The ICJ justices also ruled by a 13-2 vote that Moscow must ensure that "any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organizations and persons which may be subject to its control or direction, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations referred to in point."
Both rulings were ordered pending a final decision in the case.
The court also said both parties must "refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the court or make it more difficult to resolve."
The ICJ resolves legal complaints submitted by states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations.
While its decisions are binding, Moscow was not expected to heed the court's decision after it boycotted a hearing on the case earlier this month and argued in a written filing that the court didn't have jurisdiction. It also said it was acting in self-defense with the invasion.
British-Iranians Welcomed In Emotional Return After Years In Iranian Prison
Two British-Iranians who were held in Iran for years have returned home to their families after Britain settled a long-standing debt owed to Iran.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were greeted by family members after they arrived early on March 17 at an air base on a government-chartered aircraft.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugged her 7-year-old daughter and her husband, and members of Ashoori's family tearfully embraced one another.
"Looking forward to a new life," said Richard Ratcliffe, who had worked tirelessly for his wife's release. "You can't get back the time that's gone. That's a fact. But we live in the future."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on March 16 on Twitter that the "unfair detention' of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori had ended and they would return to Britain.
The United States, Britain, and other countries have been seeking to secure the release of dozens of dual nationals detained by Iran. Family members and human rights activists have accused Tehran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped-up charges to squeeze concessions out of Western countries.
The release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact. Negotiations on renewing the deal have stalled over Russia's demand that its trade with Iran be guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taking her daughter to see her family in 2016 when she was arrested and convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She was sentenced to five years in jail and spent four of those years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison and one under house arrest.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family had said she was told by the Iranian authorities that she was being detained because of Britain's failure to pay an outstanding debt of around $500 million to Iran for failing to deliver tanks that had been ordered decades earlier.
Ashoori was sentenced in 2019 to 10 years in prison after being convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and another two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth."
Amnesty International says Ashoori was "arbitrarily detained" and subjected to torture, repeatedly interrogated without a lawyer present, and forced to sign "confessions" while sleep deprived.
The British government said a third detainee, Morad Tahbaz, who holds U.S., British, and Iranian citizenship, was released from prison on furlough as part of the same deal.
Tahbaz was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of gathering classified information under the guise of carrying out environmental projects. Officials in Tehran confirmed his release.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Zelenskiy Evokes Reagan Speech In Telling Berlin To 'Tear Down Wall' Russia Is Creating
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made an impassioned plea to German lawmakers to "tear down" the wall Russia is building to divide Europe with its invasion of Ukraine.
"It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a wall in Central Europe between freedom and bondage and this wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on our country, Zelenskiy told lawmakers gathered in the German Bundestag in Berlin on March 17.
"Dear Mr. Scholz, tear down this wall," he implored German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, evoking the iconic appeal by then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan during a June 1987 speech in front of the Brandenberg Gate, where he challenged Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev to do the same.
Zelenskiy's address comes after similar speeches to lawmakers in Canada and the United States as he presses for more support to turn back Russian forces, who began their unprovoked attack on February 24.
The Ukrainian leader urged Berlin to support his country's push to join the European Union, but he also chided it for failing to act quickly to cancel its participation in the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline with Russia, even as signs grew that the invasion was imminent.
"Economy, economy, economy," was the answer to Ukraine's calls for the project to be dropped, Zelenskiy said.
Germany indefinitely suspended the project, which was designed to double the gas-flow capacity from Russia to Germany, on February 22 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would recognize the independence bids of Moscow-backed separatists who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
The 1,225-kilometer, $11 billion pipeline was completed but had not yet begun operating while it waited for certification from German regulators.
Scholz said on February 22 that a key document required for the certification of the pipeline would be withdrawn, essentially ending the project for now.
Critics of the pipeline, including Biden and many members of Congress, have said the pipeline will only increase Europe's dependency on Russian gas and undermine Ukraine by depriving it of transit fees collected by existing pipelines that cross its territory.
Spain Impounds Yacht Believed To Belong To Sanctioned Head Of Russia's Rosneft
Spanish authorities have impounded a yacht that is believed to belong to Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft.
Spain's Transport Ministry confirmed that the yacht had been impounded but not the ownership.
The ministry said in a statement late on March 16 that the 135-meter-long yacht cannot leave the port of Tarragona while Spanish authorities determine if it "belongs or is under the control of" someone on the EU sanctions list.
The yacht, named the Crescent, sails under the flag of the Cayman Islands and has been docked in Tarragona, a port city down the coast from Barcelona, since November, the ministry said.
Sechin is on the European Union's list of Russian tycoons and politically connected people targeted by sanctions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Another yacht thought to belong to Sechin, who was hit with EU sanctions on February 28, was seized by French authorities on March 4.
The Crescent is the third yacht suspected of belonging to a Russian oligarch impounded by Spanish authorities since the sanctions were imposed.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on March 14 that police had impounded an 85-meter-long yacht in Barcelona. That yacht is named Valeria and it belongs to Sergei Chemezov, who heads the Russian defense firm Rostec.
Authorities on March 15 impounded a yacht called Lady Anastasia on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca that reportedly belongs to Russian tycoon Aleksandr Mikheyev, the head of weapons exporting group Rosoboroneksport.
Authorities in Italy and France have also impounded yachts with links to Russian oligarchs as part of Europe's efforts to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull back from his invasion of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Armored Column Іn Kyiv Region2
In A Ukrainian Region Occupied By Russian Forces, People Are Disappearing. Locals Fear It's About To Get Worse.3
In Serbia, Threats And Insults Are A Cost Of Reporting On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine4
In Break With Moscow, Uzbeks Won't Recognize Separatist 'Republics' In Ukraine5
'Putin's War': What To Expect In The Next Phase Of The Ukraine Conflict6
Czech, Polish, And Slovenian PMs Visit Zelenskiy In Kyiv7
Special Operation Z: Moscow's Pro-War Symbol Conquers Russia -- And Sets Alarm Bells Ringing8
Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Detained In EU Corruption Investigations9
The War In Ukraine And The Western Response Could Destroy Russia's Civil Aviation Industry10
Ukrainian Tractors Versus Russian Armor
Subscribe