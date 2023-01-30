North Macedonia, Bulgaria Say No 'Incidents' Tolerated At Upcoming Event In Skopje

The interior ministers of North Macedonia and Bulgaria have met to discuss tensions between their two countries and measures aimed at preventing violence during the upcoming celebration of the 151st anniversary of the birth of revolutionary Goce Delchev, who is claimed by both Skopje and Sofia as a hero.

Oliver Spasovski, interior minister of North Macedonia, and his Bulgarian counterpart, Ivan Demerdziev, met on January 30 in Skopje to reduce tensions between the two countries, vowing that "no incident" will be tolerated during the celebration of the anniversary of the birth of Delchev on February 4 in Skopje.

Delchev is claimed by both countries as a hero in the fight for the liberation of Macedonia from Turkey.



Tensions were heightened earlier this month after the beating of a man who identifies as Bulgarian and is an employee of one of the Bulgarian cultural clubs in North Macedonia that some Macedonians regard as provocative.



The announcement that a larger number of Bulgarian citizens will attend the celebration of the Delchev's birth caused further concern.



Macedonian authorities have assessed the celebration as a high-risk event.



"We want to send a message that no incident will be allowed. The Macedonian police force is taking all necessary measures and will not allow incidents to ensure a befitting honoring of our great Goce Delchev," Spasovski said.



Demerdziev said that the Bulgarian side will also take appropriate measures.



"I will not allow provocations to be caused and unwanted events to occur. We have reached an agreement that everything will be in the best possible order, and not to allow some people to fan the flames between the two nations," Demerdziev said.



The two ministers also addressed the beating of Hristijan Pendikov, who was attacked in Ohrid on January 19.



The Bulgarian minister said that he and Spasovski reached an understanding that such incidents should not be allowed in North Macedonia and he was assured that the case will be investigated fully and objectively.



Bulgaria recalled its ambassador to Skopje after the incident.



Relations between the Balkan neighbors have long been strained by deep cultural, historical, and linguistic ties that spilled into the open three years ago when Sofia invoked its veto power to stall North Macedonia's negotiations to join the European Union.

Sofia finally agreed to withdraw the veto last year.