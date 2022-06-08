News
Bulgaria Left With Minority Government After Populist Party Withdraws From Coalition
Bulgaria's prime minister has pledged to lead a minority government after one of four parties in a governing coalition formed just six months ago quit the government.
Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on June 8 that he was "optimistic" his Continue the Change party (PP) and its two remaining coalition partners could still deliver on pledges to uproot widespread corruption.
"A minority government will be much better than a government whose arms are being twisted for additional money and genuine reforms are being stopped," Petkov said.
Petkov spoke at a news conference after the populist There Is Such A People (ITN) party quit the government over disagreements on spending and whether Bulgaria should back North Macedonia's European Union accession.
Without ITN, the government has 109 of 240 votes in parliament, short of the 121 needed to pass legislation.
Petkov said the leftist Bulgarian Socialist Party and pro-reform Democratic Bulgaria had reconfirmed their support for his pro-Western government, and he believes there are members of the ITN who are against corruption and would potentially support his government.
But he also accused ITN officials of obstructing the reform of the country’s anti-corruption commission and sabotaging the election of Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov as its head.
According to Petkov, ITN insists on more money from the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for road construction companies said to be close to other firms that are being investigated for abuse.
The government on June 8 approved a revision of the 2022 budget bill after three ITN ministers walked out of a meeting, saying their proposals for changes to the current state budget had not been given fair consideration.
“As of today, I am withdrawing our ministers and I am putting an end to this coalition and this agony,” ITN leader Slavi Trifonov said.
Trifonov, a talk-show host and folk-pop singer who established ITN in 2020, has accused Petkov of disregarding Bulgaria's national interests by making concessions to neighboring North Macedonia so it can start European Union accession talks.
Bulgaria vetoed the start of those talks at the end of 2020, saying North Macedonia was not implementing a bilateral treaty signed in 2017.
The Bulgarian parliament approved Petkov's government in December, giving Bulgaria its first regular cabinet since the decade-long rule of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov ended in April amid public anger over corruption.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Russian College Director Quits After Standing By Students Fined For Anti-War Protest
The director of a Russian college in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has quit after saying he would not punish or exclude students fined by the authorities for publicly objecting to the war in Ukraine. In a Facebook post, Sergei Chernyshov said he had resigned as director of Novosibirsk City Open College on June 7 and is starting up a new "autonomous" college. Speaking to Current Time before he announced his resignation, Chernyshov said he would not be leaving Russia, because he felt "responsible" for his students.
Russian Supreme Court Rejects Appeals Against Refusal To Remove Two Women's Names From 'Foreign Agents' List
The Russian Supreme Court has rejected appeals filed by journalist Lyudmila Savitskaya and activist Darya Apakhonchich against rulings by lower courts refusing to delete their names from the country's so-called registry of foreign agents.
After the Supreme Court judge pronounced his decision on June 8, Savitskaya told RFE/RL that after, Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, she was "proud to be a foreign agent."
"I am different, I am not with this country that launched the war...I know now that I am an agent of peace that is banned in Russia," said Savitskaya, who is from Russia's northwestern city of Pskov.
Savitskaya and Apakhonchich, an activist from St. Petersburg who is not engaged in journalism but had posted articles from "foreign agent" media, including RFE/RL, on social networks, were among the first individuals in Russia to be included on the government's list of "media organizations fulfilling the functions of foreign agents," in December 2020.
They were named along with noted rights activist Lev Ponomaryov and journalists Denis Kamalyagin from Pskov and Sergei Markelov from the northwestern region of Karelia. The three of them are out of Russia now.
First passed in 2012, Russia's "foreign agent" legislation initially targeted nongovernmental organizations accused of having received foreign funding. But it has undergone numerous modifications to include foreign media organizations as well as individuals.
Human Rights Watch has criticized the legislation -- which subjects those blacklisted to restrictions, fines, and bans -- as "restrictive" and intended "to demonize independent groups."
- By Current Time
Moscow Court Replaces Navalny Associate Sobol's Parole-Like Sentence With Prison Term
A court in Moscow has changed the one-year parole-like sentence handed to opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, a close associate of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, to real prison time saying she violated the terms of her punishment by leaving the country.
Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, tweeted on June 8 that the Simonovsky district court approved the request made by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to replace the parole-like sentence handed to Sobol in April 2021 for illegally forcing her way into the apartment of a Federal Security Service (FSB) officer hours after Navalny had published a recording of what he said was a phone conversation with the man.
During the 49-minute phone call, in which Navalny posed as an FSB official conducting an internal review, the officer, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, described the details of an operation to poison the Kremlin critic in August 2020.
Sobol described the court's decision as a ruling designed to silence her.
According to the court's June 8 decision, the 34-year-old Kremlin critic must serve her sentence's remaining four months in prison.
In April, the same court ruled to replace Sobol's suspended 18-month sentence with an actual prison term in a separate case where she was found guilty of publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus safety precautions.
That charge has been widely used against those who were involved in countrywide protests against the jailing of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic.
Sobol's lawyer said at the time that the court ruled his client must serve her sentence's remaining five months and 26 days in prison.
Sobol, who is currently out of Russia, has yet to comment on the court’s latest ruling.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of Opposition Politician Kara-Murza
A Moscow court has extended the pretrial detention of prominent Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was arrested for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian Army.
The Basmanny district court on June 8 ruled that the 40-year-old Kremlin critic will remain in pretrial detention at least until August 12.
Russia's Investigative Committee is conducting a probe into allegations that Kara-Murza distributed false information about the army while speaking to lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.
Kara-Murza was arrested outside his home in Moscow on April 11 and sentenced the next day to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying the police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army.
His arrest came amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine that started on February 24.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling gravely ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Chief Rabbi Of Moscow Leaves Russia After Refusing To Publicly Support Ukraine War
The chief rabbi of Moscow, Pinchas Goldschmidt, has left Russia after he refused a request from state officials to publicly support Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, his daughter-in-law says.
Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt tweeted on June 7 that the rabbi and his spouse left Russia in March and are currently in Israel.
"They are now in exile from the community they loved, built, and raised their children in over 33 years," Chizhik-Goldschmidt's tweet says.
The Zurich-born Goldschmidt had served in Moscow since 1989. He was elected chief rabbi of Moscow in 1993.
After his departure from Moscow in March, he was reelected to the post.
Berel Lazar, Russia's chief rabbi who is also chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia and the Federation of Jewish Communities of the Commonwealth of Independent States, remains in Russia despite publicly opposing the conflict in Ukraine. It was not known whether state officials have asked him to publicly support the war.
With reporting by The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel
Jailed Kazakh Opposition Figure Faces Additional Charges
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Jailed Kazakh opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai faces up to 10 years in prison after authorities additionally charged him with organizing mass disorders and distributing false information in an emergency situation.
Mamai's wife, Inga Imanbai, told RFE/RL on June 8 that investigators are now accusing her husband of organizing anti-government protests that shook the Central Asian nation in early January, leaving at least 230 people dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has positioned himself as a reformer who aims to open up the country to new voices, but Mamai, the 33-year-old leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan was arrested in mid-March on charges of insulting an authority and distributing false information. Those charges carried a penalty of up to one year in prison.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political establishment to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from when it gained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several Kazakh opposition figures have been killed while many have also been jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his clan left the tightly controlled oil-rich nation's political scene following the unprecedented deadly anti-government protests in January.
The protests started over a fuel price hike and spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent with the cronyism that has long plagued the country.
RFE/RL Freelancer Kuznechyk Handed Six-Year Prison Sentence in Belarus, Relatives Say
The family of RFE/RL freelance correspondent Andrey Kuznechyk say the journalist has been sentenced to six years in prison in Belarus on a charge of creating an extremist group.
According to the relatives, the Mahilyou regional court in the country's east took only a few hours to hear the case and hand down its verdict and punishment on June 8 in a closed-door trial.
The 43-year-old father of an 8-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son was initially sentenced to 10 days in jail on November 26 on hooliganism charges that he rejected.
On December 6, when his sentence ended, he was kept in detention and handed another 10-day jail term, also on a hooliganism charge.
After serving that jail term, Kuznechyk remained in jail and subsequently was charged with creating an extremist group, a charge that officials withheld from Kuznechyk's relatives and colleagues for months.
Kuznechyk’s relatives told RFE/RL at the time that the journalist continues to maintain his innocence.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has said Kuznechyk’s previous sentence was based on "absurdly fabricated charges" and should be considered a crime in itself.
Fly has also condemned the Belarusian government's actions against independent media in the country, saying Kuznechyk is among the "hostages taken by this lawless regime, not criminals. Factual reporting is not an ‘extremist’ activity, and journalism is not a crime.”
Since a disputed August 2020 presidential election sparked mass protests over authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's victory, tens of thousands of Belarusians have been arrested for voicing any dissent against the regime.
The crackdown has pushed most opposition politicians, who say the vote was rigged, to leave the country fearing for their safety.
Many Western governments have refused to recognize the results of the election and do not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Turkey Sees Hope In UN Grain Export Plan As EU Again Accuses Russia Of Weaponizing Food
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, has made progress toward accepting a plan that would restart Ukrainian grain shipments from its seaports to help stave off a looming global food crisis as EU officials again accused Moscow of weaponizing food.
Supplies of grain from Ukraine, a major exporter, have been drastically reduced due to Russia's blockade of the country's ports and the targeted bombardment of warehouses as part of its war against Ukraine, launched in late February.
Cavusoglu told journalists on June 8 that an international effort will be needed to open a safe passage for Ukraine's agricultural exports but that he believed it was achievable.
"Various ideas have been put out for the export of Ukrainian grains to the market and most recently is the UN plan (including) a mechanism that can be created between the UN, Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey," Cavusoglu said.
"We see it as reasonable...Of course, both Ukraine and Russia must accept it," he added.
Lavrov again blamed Ukraine for the impasse, saying President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had "categorically refused" to resolve the problem of demining areas around Ukraine's ports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, threw doubt on any real progress being made on the issue, reiterating on June 8 that any possibility of grain shipments would be conditioned on the lifting of international sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked invasion.
Western governments have ruled out such a move, prompting many of them to accuse Russia of weaponizing the global food-supply crisis.
"Food has become now part of the Kremlin's arsenal of terror, and we cannot tolerate this," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on June 8.
She added that 20 million tons of grain are currently trapped in Ukraine.
Turkey, which has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, has said it is willing to play a role within an "observation mechanism" based in Istanbul if a deal is reached.
The director of the Ukrainian grain traders union, Serhiy Ivashchenko, however, said that Turkey alone is not strong enough to be the sole guarantor of grain shipments.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Demonstrators Picket Chinese Embassy In Kazakh Capital As Chinese Minister Visits
NUR-SULTAN –- Several protesters have gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, demanding the release of relatives they say are being illegally held in China's northwestern Xinjiang Province, as Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits the Central Asian country.
"We have been demanding our relatives' release since 2016. Today, when the two nations' foreign ministers are meeting, we want to let them know that we want them to contribute to the release of our loved ones," one of the protesters, Baibolat Kunbolatuly, told RFE/RL.
The protesters held posters with pictures of their relatives held in Xinjiang and written demands to release them in Kazakh, Chinese, and English.
No one from the Chinese Embassy came out to meet the protesters, though one person appeared at the door of the building to film the protesters and take their pictures.
Similar demonstrations have been held in front the Chinese Consulate in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, for years.
The June 8 rally was held as Wang and his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, held talks in the capital.
The day before, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev met with Wang.
Demonstrators have demanded Kazakh authorities do more to protect ethnic Kazakhs who have been caught up in the Chinese sweep in Xinjiang.
Kazakhstan’s government, however, has been wary of angering Beijing, which is a major investor in Kazakhstan and throughout Central Asia.
As many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, Muslim, mostly Turkic-speaking ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers in the western Chinese region, according to the U.S. State Department.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps but people who have fled the province say that thousands are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities known officially as reeducation camps.
After Kazakhstan gained independence following the Soviet collapse in 1991, many ethnic Kazakhs from Xinjiang and elsewhere resettled in Kazakhstan, as part of a state program.
Many obtained permanent residence or citizenship but continue to visit Xinjiang either to see relatives or for bureaucratic reasons. Some have reported facing pressure from Chinese authorities or even arrests and imprisonment.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
China's largest ethnicity, Han, is the second-largest ethnic group in Xinjiang.
Kazakh Activist Released From Prison After Sentence Commuted
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Another Kazakh activist has been released from prison after a court replaced the remainder of his five-year sentence with a parole-like penalty amid an outcry by human rights groups over political prisoners in the Central Asian nation.
Noyan Rakhymzhanov told RFE/RL that he was released from a penal colony in the town of Zarechny, near Almaty, on June 8.
The Qonaev City Court decided to replace Rakhymzhanov's prison term with a parole-like sentence on May 23, with the ruling taking force on June 8.
Rakhymzhanov and three other activists -- Abai Begimbetov, Qairat Qylyshev, and Askhat Zheksebaev -- were sentenced to five years in prison each in October last year on a charge of having links with opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) and its affiliate Koshe (Street) party.
The activists, who were recognized as political prisoners by human rights organizations in Kazakhstan, pleaded not guilty and claimed during their trial that they only participated in peaceful protests and exercised their constitutionally protected rights.
The case sparked protests by rights defenders and opposition activists who said the harsh sentences handed to the four activists go against President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's campaign "to build a new, democratic Kazakhstan."
Toqaev has been distancing himself from his authoritarian predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, following deadly antigovernment protests in the oil-rich nation in early January, though his critics say concrete legislation strengthening human rights in the country is needed.
In recent weeks, Begimbetov, Qylyshev, and Zheksebaev were also released from prison after the remainders of their sentences were commuted to parole-like sentences.
DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank and an outspoken critic of the Kazakh government. Kazakh authorities labeled DVK extremist and banned the group in March 2018.
Human Rights Watch earlier this year criticized the Kazakh government for using anti-extremism laws as a tool to persecute critics and civic activists. Several hundred people have been prosecuted for membership in the Koshe party.
Kazakh authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the country.
Tajik-Born Russian Singer Dropped From Festival After Criticizing War Against Ukraine
Tajik-born Russian singer Manizha, who has openly protested Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, has been removed from the list of performers at the upcoming Stereoleto song festival in St. Petersburg, scheduled for June 12-13.
Manizha, who represented Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest last year, wrote on Instagram on June 7 that her performance had been canceled at the festival, but did not give any further details.
The festival's organizers said on social media that Manizha's performance was scrapped "due to reasons that do not depend on us."
The founder of the festival, Ilya Bortnyuk, said the decision was "mutual," and "right in the current situation."
Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Manizha has made several public statements calling for an end to what she called "a fratricidal war," that was launched by Russia "against her will."
She has also called for peace talks and expressed her opinion opposing the isolation of Russian culture from world’s events.
Her public statements sparked calls by many in Russia, including lawmaker Vitaly Milonov, to remove Manizha from the festival.
Earlier, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic House cancelled a performance by Vasily Sinaisky's orchestra after Sinaisky issued a public statement condemning the war in Ukraine.
Manizha was born in Tajikistan in 1991. Her family moved to Russia during the Central Asian country's 1992-97 civil war.
Last year, after she was chosen to represent Russia at Eurovision in Rotterdam, many ultranationalist groups in Russia openly protested against her nomination, citing her ethnic background.
With reporting by Fontanka
At Least 17 Killed In Train Crash In Central Iran
At least 17 people have been killed and dozens more injured after a train derailed near the central Iranian city of Tabas.
"Seventeen people are dead and 37 injured people have been transferred to hospital," emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi told state television on June 8.
According to initial reports, the train was travelling between the pilgrimage city of Mashhad and the desert town of Jasd when it hit an excavator near the tracks in Tabas, some 800 kilometers east of Tehran.
Five of the train's 11 coaches came off the track in the early morning accident, an official from the Iranian Red Crescent told state television.
The deputy head of Iran's state-owned railways, Mir Hassan Mussavi, told state broadcaster IRIB that the train was carrying 348 passengers.
Some of those injured were airlifted to hospital by helicopter, state television footage showed.
An investigation was launched into the cause of the accident, Iranian media reported.
Iran's worst train accident occurred in 2004, when a runaway train loaded with gasoline and chemicals crashed near the historic city of Neyshabur, killing some 320 people, injuring 460 others, and damaging five villages.
The June 8 accident comes after a tower block collapsed in the southwestern city of Abadan last month, killing at least 43 people.
The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Iran, straining under U.S. sanctions over its collapsed nuclear deal, has an aging railway system of about 14,000 kilometers.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
HRW Calls On Foreign Governments To Prosecute 1988 Iranian Mass Killings
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says overwhelming evidence shows that the Iranian authorities' mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 amounts to crimes against humanity.
The rights group said in a report published on June 8 that Iranian authorities, acting on the orders of then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, "summarily and extrajudicially" executed thousands of political prisoners across the country, yet "there has been no accountability for these crimes in Iran."
Given the lack of action inside the country, HRW said foreign courts should take up the cause and prosecute Iranian officials implicated in the killings, just as Sweden is doing with former Iranian official Hamid Nouri, who is on trial in Stockholm over the 1988 mass executions.
"For decades the families of the 1988 mass execution victims have relentlessly pursued truth and justice for their loved ones without success," said Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at HRW.
"Now that a trial in Sweden has put a renewed spotlight on one of the darkest chapters of Iran’s modern history, it is critical for prosecutors in other countries to pursue justice for these heinous crimes," she added.
The Iranian government has never acknowledged the mass executions, nor provided any information about the number of prisoners killed. Instead, HRW says, the authorities have sought to silence those seeking truth and justice for these alleged crimes.
"Available evidence shows that Iranian authorities from July to September 1988 executed thousands of prisoners in violation of their fundamental right to a fair judicial process," HRW said.
"Under international law, extrajudicial killings and other abuses committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population are crimes against humanity. 'Widespread' refers to the scale of the acts or number of victims. 'Systematic' indicates a pattern or methodical plan. The mass executions in Iran were both widespread and systematic," it added.
Nouri is charged with international war crimes and human rights abuses in connection with the murders of more than 100 people at a prison in Karaj.
Swedish prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Nouri, who has been held in custody in Sweden since his arrest in Stockholm in November 2019. The Stockholm District Court has said that a verdict in the case is expected on July 14.
Ukrainian Forces Pushed To Outskirts Of Syevyerodonetsk, Governor Says, As Talks On Grain Exports Conclude
Ukrainian forces have been pushed to the outskirts of the eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk, the region's governor said on June 8 as the Turkish and Russian foreign ministers concluded talks in Ankara on a plan to open a sea corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Luhansk governor Serhiy Hayday said Ukrainian forces control the outskirts of Syevyerodonetsk, but that fighting continues. He told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet that "it is impossible to say the Russians completely control the city."
Hayday said later on Telegram that Russian forces "control a large part of Syevyerodonetsk" but he added that the industrial zone of the city "is still ours." Fighting continues in the streets, he said.
Syevyerodonetsk has been the focus of fighting for weeks. It became the target of Russia's assault after their forces were repelled from other parts of Ukraine following Moscow's invasion of the country in February.
Ukrainian special forces launched a counteroffensive days ago and cleared almost half of the city, but it made no sense for them to stay when Russia started levelling the area with shelling and air strikes, Hayday was quoted as saying in the RBC-Ukraine report.
Hayday said that Lysychansk, which is across the river from Syevyerodonetsk, was also being shelled.
Lysychansk remains fully under the control of the Ukrainian Army but is under "powerful and chaotic" shelling, he said on Telegram, accusing Russian forces of deliberately targeting hospitals and humanitarian aid distribution centers.
"The destruction is enormous."
Hayday's accounts could not be immediately verified.
Russia claimed on June 7 that residential areas in Syevyerodonetsk had been "fully liberated" while Ukrainian forces still held the industrial zone and surrounding settlements.
But the British Defense Ministry said on June 8 that it was unlikely either side had gained "significant ground" the previous day.
The Ukrainian defenses are holding, the ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin, despite Russia's continued assault on the city from three directions.
The British intelligence report assessed that Russian forces have been solely concentrating their offensive on the central Donbas sector and have remained on the defensive on its flanks.
The report also said Ukrainians had even achieved some success recently "by counterattacking in the southwestern Kherson region, including regaining a foothold on the eastern bank of the Ingulets River."
WATCH: Mykola Kulychenko says a Russian soldier placed a gun to his mouth and tried to execute him, but that he jerked his head as the trigger was pulled.
In Kyiv, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said the World Bank had approved a $1.49 billion tranche of funding for Ukraine.
"Funding will be used to pay wages for social workers & civil servants. Ukraine's recovery & victory will be the victory of democracy & whole civilized world," Shmygal wrote on Twitter.
The Washington-based lending arm of the International Monetary Fund has now pledged more than $4 billion in support for Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
Meanwhile, Russian news agency TASS reported that more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers who were taken prisoner in the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation.
Ukraine is seeking the handover of all the estimated 2,000 fighters from the Azovstal plant in a prisoner swap, but Russian lawmakers have demanded that some of the soldiers be put on trial.
Another exchange of bodies has taken place between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories reported on June 8.
According to a statement, the exchange took place on the front line in the Zaporizhzhya. Of the 50 bodies of Ukrainians received, 37 were "heroic defenders of Azovstal," the agency notes.
The process of returning the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen continues, the ministry added.
The Ukrainian military said on June 7 that the Russians had handed over 210 bodies of Ukrainian troops, most of whom who died defending the city of Mariupol from Russian forces at the vast steel works.
On the diplomatic front, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks on June 8 in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine.
Cavusoglu said the talks were fruitful and voiced support for a safe maritime sea corridor, but Lavrov said the onus was on Ukraine to demine its ports as a precondition for safe shipment.
Russia has urged Ukraine to remove mines from the area near the Black Sea port of Odesa. Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed that Russia will not use the demined corridors to launch an attack on the key Ukrainian port.
Russia is ready to formalize that guarantee for Odesa, Lavrov said after the talks in Ankara. He promised that Russia would not “abuse” its naval advantage in the Black Sea if Ukraine’s ports were demined.
Ukraine, which was not represented at the Ankara meeting, says Russia’s promise not to use safe shipping corridors to attack Odesa is not credible.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said no specific agreements came out of the talks as both sides set conditions.
"The Turkish side has received information from the Russian side about their position, and now we are waiting for communication between the Ukrainian side and the Turkish side to find common ground," Bodnar said.
He accused the Russian side of playing "stupid games" and demanded that the Russians withdraw and unblock the ports.
"Then we can say that we can demine and allow ships to leave the ports in order, first of all, to ensure their safety and secondly to export grain safely," said the ambassador.
At the same time, he suggested that Russia was not interested in releasing grain because it has been stealing it.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week that there have been "credible reports...that Russia is pilfering Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, CNN, the BBC, dpa, and AP
Russia's War In Ukraine 'Great Tragedy,' Merkel Says In First Interview Since Leaving Office
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that she tried hard to prevent the situation in Ukraine from developing into a full-blown conflict.
Speaking in her first interview since leaving office, she said she felt "great sadness" that German-French efforts around the Minsk peace accords with Russia didn't work out, but she does not blame herself.
"Diplomacy isn't wrong just because it didn't work," she said, speaking in the interview broadcast on ARD on June 7. "So I don't see why I should have to say that it was wrong and I won't apologize for it."
The Minsk peace accords reached in 2014 and 2015 aimed to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kremlin-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces. The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France met under the so-called Normandy format to seek an end to the conflict, but the accords became hamstrung by differing interpretations of their contents and the process for implementing them.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
While never fully successful, the peace process "brought some calm" that gave Ukraine several years to develop as a nation and strengthen its military, she said.
Addressing the current situation, Merkel said there was no justification for Russia's "brutal disregard of international law."
She said the attack was a big mistake and asks herself what could have been done differently.
"Could we have done more to prevent this, what I'm now calling a great tragedy. And that's why you ask, why I'm still naturally asking these questions."
She said she had been against a plan to let Ukraine into NATO because she wanted to prevent an escalation with Russia and because Ukraine was not ready to join the alliance.
She also said that she had not been naive about Russian President Vladimir Putin's "hate" of the Western democratic model, saying she had warned her colleagues several times that he wanted to tear apart the European Union.
During her tenure, Merkel made a point of maintaining communication with Putin as she championed a commerce-driven, pragmatic approach toward Moscow.
But her handling of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany was heavily criticized for deepening Germany's dependence on Russian energy. The pipeline was under construction during Merkel's time in office, but it has been blocked from going into operation since Russia's invasion.
Merkel, 67, stepped down last year after serving as chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021, representing the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
In recent months, she said she did not wish to speak publicly as a retired leader who should not interfere from the sidelines with the work of her successor, Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).
Last week she finally said that she supported all efforts by the German government, the European Union, the United States, NATO, the Group of Seven, and the United Nations to "put a stop to this barbaric war of aggression by Russia."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Cosmonaut Who Set Endurance Records During Soviet Era Dies At 82
Russian cosmonaut Valery Ryumin, who flew in space four times and set space-endurance records on Soviet missions, has died at the age of 82.
Ryumin flew aboard the space stations Salyut-7 and Mir after becoming a cosmonaut in 1973. He logged a total of 371 days in space in two short missions and two record-setting long-duration flights.
"We have lost a comrade and a friend,” Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roskosmos space agency, said in a statement on June 7.
"This is an irreparable loss for all of us. I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Valery Viktorovich. The memory of him will forever remain in our hearts."
Ryumin made his last flight on a Soviet capsule in 1980, then returned to space 18 years later on the U.S. space shuttle Discovery when it docked with Mir.
Ryumin will be buried on June 9 at a military cemetery outside Moscow, TASS reported. He is survived by his wife and fellow cosmonaut, Yelena Kondakova.
With reporting by AP
Russian State Duma Votes To Quit European Court Of Human Rights
The Russian State Duma has passed a pair of bills to end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the country.
The bills passed nearly unanimously on June 7, with only one deputy from the opposition Communist Party voting against. They must be signed by President Vladimir Putin in order to become law.
One of the bills would remove the country from the jurisdiction of the ECHR and the other would set March 15 as the cutoff for rulings against Russia, meaning any ruling after that date will not be implemented.
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the ECHR "in the hands of Western politicians has turned into an instrument of political struggle against our country.” He was quoted by TASS as saying some of its decisions “directly contradicted the Russian Constitution, our values, and traditions."
He cited an ECHR ruling that Russia recognize same-sex marriages, saying there have been “a multitude of such rulings” by the ECHR, and Russia “cannot agree with this.”
Russia informed the director general of the Council of Europe (CoE) that it was withdrawing from the court based on Article 7 of its charter under which any member of the council may withdraw following an official notification.
The Strasbourg-based CoE oversees the court and its parliament elects the judges who sit on the ECHR. The CoE’s Committee of Ministers decided in March to expel Russia after 26 years of membership over its invasion of Ukraine the month before.
The two bills passed the Duma the same day that the ECHR ruled on a complaint filed by Russian members of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a banned Christian group that for decades has been viewed with suspicion in Russia.
The court ruled that the Russian authorities’ decision to ban the group, liquidate its headquarters and nearly 400 legal entities of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia, and seize property violated the rights of believers.
The court recognized that the Russian authorities violated the provisions of several articles of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, including the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.
The court ruled that Russia must take all necessary measures to ensure that any criminal prosecutions of Jehovah's Witnesses are terminated and those previously convicted for participation in the activities of the organization are released.
The court ruled that Russia was obliged in total to pay the applicants almost 3.5 million euros in compensation and return the confiscated property.
The decision was issued in the case of Taganrog and Others vs. Russia, which combined 20 complaints filed by Jehovah's Witnesses from 2010 to 2019.
The ruling would also affect a case in the Siberian city of Chita, where several Jehovah’s Witnesses this week were handed prison terms on extremism charges amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group that has been banned in Russia since 2017.
But the implementation of the ruling will be blocked if Putin signs the bills into law.
The break with the ECHR would also remove a legal avenue that Russians, including jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, have used in the past to raise cases that had been rejected by national courts.
The ECHR ruled in February 2021 that Navalny should be released from prison after being jailed on charges he described as politically motivated. Russia described the ruling as "unlawful."
With reporting by Reuters and TASS
Lavrov Arrives In Turkey For Talks On Grain Exports
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has begun a two-day visit to Turkey, where he will hold talks on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine.
At the heart of the negotiations is the opening of a security corridor for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. Turkey has offered to escort maritime convoys from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which have been blocked by Moscow's offensive.
Ukraine and many Western governments have accused Russia -- which has said it would allow Ukraine to resume its grain exports by sea if the West lifted some sanctions imposed on it for starting the war -- of weaponizing the global food-supply crisis.
Lavrov was scheduled on June 7 to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for a continuation of talks that Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said have seen "significant progress" on a possible deal to allow grain exports.
Akar's remarks, quoted by state news agency Anadolu, came hours ahead of Lavrov's arrival.
Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine's coast since launching its invasion on February 24, and its warships control the Black Sea and the Azov Sea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow was ready to work with Ankara to free up maritime shipping.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on June 7 told reporters Ukraine still needed to demine its coast in order for grain exports to take place.
"This will allow ships, once checked by our military to make sure they are not carrying any weapons, to enter the ports, load grain, and with our help, proceed to international waters," he said.
European Council President Charles Michel on June 6 accused Russia of using food supplies as "a stealth missile against developing countries" and put the blame squarely on Moscow for the impending global food crisis, prompting Moscow's UN ambassador to walk out of a Security Council meeting.
In words directly addressed to Valery Nebenzya, Michel said he recently saw millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships at the Ukrainian port of Odesa “because of Russian warships in the Black Sea.” He added that Russia's bombardment of key infrastructure installations was preventing the planting and harvesting of grain.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that two major Ukrainian ports on the Azov Sea seized by Russian forces -- Berdyansk and Mariupol -- were ready to resume grain shipments, but added that Kyiv still must demine the approaches to its ports for exports to take place.
Ukraine's main port of Odesa remains blocked.
Russia's offensive in Ukraine has disrupted supplies of wheat and other commodities from the two countries, prompting concerns about the risk of food shortages and hunger around the world.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
U.S. In Talks With Europeans On Ways To Limit Russian Oil Revenues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Says
The United States is involved in "extremely active" discussions with European countries aimed at finding more ways to limit Russian oil revenues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
U.S. officials aim to keep Russian oil flowing into the global market to hold down prices and avoid a spike that could cause a worldwide recession, Yellen said. "But absolutely the objective is to limit the revenue going to Russia," she told a Senate committee on June 7.
There are different ways to accomplish that, including a possible move by purchasers of the oil to band together and cap the prices they pay to Moscow, she said.
The United States last week applaud the European Union’s decision to scale back Russian oil imports by more than two-thirds. The decision was part of a sixth package of sanctions implemented by the EU against Russia over its war against Ukraine.
EU officials believe the bloc's move will force down the price Moscow can ask for its crude and reduce the amount of crude Moscow will sell abroad.
In her testimony to the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen said U.S. oil producers failed to anticipate higher demand and an increase in prices as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, but they now have incentives to increase production.
She added that it is "virtually impossible" for the United States to insulate itself from oil market shocks such as those caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, so it is important to shift toward renewable energy sources.
The U.S. treasury secretary also said the United States faces "unacceptable levels of inflation" and “headwinds” associated with disruptions caused by the pandemic’s effect on supply chains “and the effects of supply side disturbances to oil and food markets resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Navalny Loses Appeal Against Penitentiary's Decision To Label Him 'Inclined To Commit Terrorism'
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has lost an appeal against a decision by penitentiary officials to label him as "a person inclined to commit crimes of a terrorist or extremist nature."
A court in the Vladimir region, some 100 kilometers east of Moscow, rejected Navalny’s appeal on June 7.
After his arrest in January 2021, the outspoken Kremlin critic was labeled as a person "inclined to escape incarceration," which imposed strict controls on him. In October, that label was replaced by the "terrorist" one.
Navalny was arrested upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in another case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Last week, Navalny said new charges for "creating an extremist group" in connection with his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and groups associated with it had been filed against him.
FBK and other groups associated with Navalny, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist organizations" by Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded.
Several of Navalny's associates have already been charged with the same offense.
Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS
Belarus Sentences Several Activists As Crackdown Over Dissent Continues
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has sentenced sociologist Tatsyana Vadalaskaya to a lengthy prison sentence while prosecutors in another case have recommended a harsh sentence for journalist Aksana Kolb on charges related to protests against the disputed results of a presidential election in August 2020 that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power.
Vadalaskaya was found guilty on June 7 by Minsk's Zavodzki district court of the organization and preparation of activities that disrupted social order.
She was sentenced to 30 months in open prison, a system known across the former Soviet Union as "khimiya" (chemistry), a term that dates to the late 1940s when convicts were sent to work at dangerous facilities such as chemical factories and uranium mines while living in special nearby dormitories instead of being incarcerated in penitentiaries.
These days a khimiya sentence is seen as less harsh as a convict will stay in a dormitory not far from their permanent address and work either at their workplace as usual or at a state entity defined by the penitentiary service.
In a separate case on similar charges at the central district court in Minsk, prosecutors asked for a 30-month open-prison sentence for Kolb, editor of the Minsk-based independent weekly Novy Chas (New Time).
Novy Chas reported that representatives of Swedish, Czech, and German embassies in Minsk were not allowed to attend the trial. Belarusian human rights groups have recognized Kolb as a political prisoner since she was arrested on April 20.
The cases highlight Lukashenka's harsh, and sometimes violent, crackdown against any dissent since the election, which opposition members say was rigged.
The 67-year-old, who has been in power since 1994, has directed the campaign to arrest tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have been forced to flee the country.
In another trial that began on June 7, this one in the southeastern city of Homel, a court began a hearing against Russian citizen Andrei Podnebenny, who is charged with terrorism, attempting to damage private property, and the creation of an extremist group. All charges are related to Podnebenny's participation in anti-Lukashenka rallies in the city.
Meanwhile, a former lecturer at the Department of Italian Language at the Minsk State Linguistic University, Natallya Dulina, was sentenced to 15 days in jail on hooliganism charges that she has rejected. That is Dulina's third 15-day jail sentence for actions related to protests over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
In the eastern city of Babruysk, journalist Dzmitry Suslau on June 7 was sentenced to 15 days in jail for the "distribution of false materials" about Ukraine war.
Several others were also convicted on similar charges as authorities try to keep a lid on protests related to the war.
Lukashenka has allowed Russia to use Belarus territory to stage the invasion of Ukraine.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Iranian Court Upholds Convictions Of Two Students On 'Ridiculous' Charges
An Iranian appeals court has upheld the 16-year prison sentence of two elite Iranian students who were convicted of endangering national security, charges family and rights groups have decried as "ridiculous" and "fictional."
The Telegram channel Emtadad on June 7 quoted Mustafa Nili, the lawyer of the two imprisoned students, confirming the court decision, which includes a sentence for each of at least 10 years in prison.
Ali Younesi and Amirhossein Moradi were arrested in April 2020 and held in detention until April 2022, when a court convicted them of sabotaging public facilities, cooperating with opposition groups, and spreading propaganda against the system. They were handed sentences of 10 years, five years, and one year for the alleged offenses.
The cases have prompted a wave of protests from students and professors at the Sharif University of Technology where they were enrolled.
Last November, Amnesty International said the two detained students had been tortured by Iranian intelligence agents and held "in prolonged solitary confinement in harsh conditions to extract forced confessions.”
Younesi won the gold medal at the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in 2018 in China, while Moradi took a silver medal at Iran’s National Astronomy Olympiad in 2017.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Bosnian Envoy Imposes Funding Decision For Elections
The High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina has imposed a decision to finance general elections this autumn in the country after the government set a date for the vote without allocating enough money to carry it out.
The Bosnian envoy Christian Schmidt said on June 7 that he was allocating $6.8 million to ensure the balloting is able to be held on October 2 as planned.
"It is obvious to me that the planned allocation is neither sufficient nor implementable," he said.
"I hereby order the following: The Central Election Commission will receive the sum of ($6.8 million) initially required for the preparation and organization of the elections as a special allocation. This does not exclude further allocations that may be necessary to secure the elections."
Despite the failure of politicians to agree on electoral reforms and a 2022 budget that will provide funds for the vote, the Central Election Committee on May 4 set the date for the elections, where voters will choose Croat, Serb, and Bosniak members of the tripartite presidency; lawmakers in the parliament of the Bosniak and Croat federation, as well as the Serb-dominated entity Republika Srpska; and leaders for 10 cantons.
"I have to say that I am not happy that I had to make this decision. I am taking into account a lot of commitment of people in the [Bosnia] Parliament and in other places to make the elections happen," Schmidt said.
"I have to say, it is not good. I am not happy, because it shows that responsible politicians are not in a position to organize what is in itself a procedural matter -- the financing of the elections."
Croat nationalists have been seeking reforms to the electoral law to bolster their representation after complaining for years that they don't have their own entity in the country.
The prescribed Croat member of Bosnia's ethnically tripartite presidency has been elected in each of the past two polls on the strength of votes from the Bosniak majority, without the backing of the largest ethnic Croat party, the Bosnian Croat Democratic Union, or its leader, Dragan Covic.
Bosniaks have staunchly resisted calls for the formation of a Croat-majority district, prompting Covic and his party to abandon cooperation with their Bosniak counterparts in many forums.
Fears of a messy dissolution of Bosnia, which is still governed under the terms of a 1995 peace treaty known as the Dayton Accords that divides the country into a Bosniak and Croat federation and a majority-Serb entity, have intensified in recent months.
Bosnian Serbs have threatened secession, while Croats have said they could boycott the elections if their grievances aren't addressed through reforms.
