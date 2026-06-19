No Cancellation, Only Delay: US-Iran Talks Face Early Test In Switzerland

BURGENSTOCK, Switzerland -- What was supposed to be the first face-to-face technical engagement between the US and Iran after their surprise memorandum of understanding (MOU) has instead become an early test of whether the fragile diplomatic opening can survive the pressures of a wider regional war.

The talks, expected to take place at Switzerland’s Burgenstock resort with Qatar and Pakistan helping facilitate, were abruptly postponed on June 19, just hours after senior officials had begun signaling to reporters that the meeting was expected to go ahead.

Then the plans unraveled.

Vice President JD Vance, who had been expected to lead the US delegation, delayed his trip.

Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the talks were off -- at least for now.

And Iran declared there was “no urgency” for immediate engagement, arguing the initial memorandum had already been digitally signed and that the next phase would depend on the implementation of agreed terms.

The message from all sides was deliberate: This is a delay, not a collapse.

“Postponement is the critical word here, rather than cancellation,” Dr. Gorana Grgic, head of the Global Security Team at Zurich’s Center for Security Studies, told RFE/RL.

Swiss officials appear to share that view. The Foreign Ministry said preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing, suggesting all sides still intend to return to the table.

That matters because Switzerland has long played a unique role in US-Iran diplomacy. Since formal ties were severed after the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Bern has served as Washington’s protecting power in Tehran and as a key channel for communication.

Grgic said Switzerland’s role is often misunderstood.

Diplomatic Backchannels

“Switzerland is acting as a hub for negotiation,” she said, stressing that Bern functions less as a direct mediator and more as a facilitator -- hosting talks, maintaining channels, and enabling backchannel contacts.

Those backchannels remain central. “There are a lot of back channels that lead both to Washington and Tehran,” Grgic said. “And they have been active all throughout this process.”

That wider architecture has evolved. While Geneva has traditionally been the center for multilateral diplomacy, newer intermediaries have stepped in. Qatar has become an increasingly important player, while Pakistan has emerged as an alternative broker in a role once more associated with Oman.

That growing cast of facilitators reflects both the complexity and urgency of the moment.

Even by Swiss standards, June 19 felt chaotic. What began under clear skies in Zurich ended with what Grgić described as a “historic storm” -- severe enough to flood the city’s main train station.

For diplomats watching events unfold, it felt like an apt metaphor.

The Red Lines

The postponement underscores a familiar reality of US-Iran diplomacy: Frameworks are often easier to preserve than final deals. At the center of the uncertainty is Lebanon.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said negotiations on a final agreement depend on the implementation of “specified terms” in the MOU -- language diplomats widely interpret as linked to stabilizing the Lebanese front.

That linkage has complicated everything.

Senior European officials told RFE/RL there is, in fact, no “new” cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah. What was announced publicly was the reactivation of an older truce that had been close to collapse after days of intense violence.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, a militant group and political party that controls much of southern Lebanon, is considered a terrorist organization by the US, while the European Union has blacklisted its armed wing but not its political branch.

A well-placed Israeli source said Hezbollah had urgently requested a return to cease-fire conditions after Israeli strikes killed what Israel described as “dozens of terrorists,” though Lebanese casualties also included civilians.

Washington, meanwhile, is signaling that Lebanon is now inseparable from the broader regional file.

Ahead of talks in Washington next week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Lebanese President Joseph Aoun that Hezbollah must be disarmed, and he reaffirmed US support for a sovereign Lebanese state “at peace with all its neighbors.”

That was more than standard diplomacy. It was a signal -- to Beirut and Tehran alike -- that Washington sees Hezbollah’s future as part of any wider regional settlement.

Tehran’s Leverage Point

For Tehran, Hezbollah’s battlefield survival is not separate from nuclear diplomacy.

Farzan Sabet, an Iran expert at Geneva’s Graduate Institute, told RFE/RL that the delay does not necessarily mean the initial MOU is in trouble.

“The principal element of the MOU is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, arguing that implementation of that first phase appears to be proceeding.

Shipping risks in the strait have eased, lowering insurance costs and allowing commercial traffic to normalize.

That, for Tehran, is evidence the first phase is working.

But Sabet said Iran is now trying to widen the diplomatic frame by tying Hezbollah’s security into the next stage of negotiations.

That serves several purposes: protecting one of Iran’s most important regional allies, reassuring hard-liners at home who remain skeptical of the deal, and testing whether the Trump administration can restrain Israel’s military campaign. “

This is kind of Iran flexing its muscle,” Sabet said.

That leverage remains rooted in geography. Iran retains the ability to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, still its most powerful economic pressure point. Sabet argues Tehran believes that if attacked, it could retaliate not only by closing the strait but by targeting energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

That deterrent logic helps explain why President Donald Trump ultimately chose diplomacy over military escalation.

But Sabet remains cautious about what comes next. “I’m not very optimistic that a second-phase deal, especially one focusing on the nuclear issue, is going to materialize,” he said.

A Long Road To Phase 2

For now, US and European officials say they still hope the Burgenstock talks can be revived as early as this weekend.

But diplomats acknowledge the second phase -- where nuclear restrictions, sanctions relief, regional security guarantees, and proxy arrangements collide -- will be significantly harder.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has already voiced skepticism about the framework. Hard-liners in Tehran argue the MOU gives away too much.

For the Swiss, however, this kind of stop-and-start diplomacy is familiar.

Sabet notes Bern has spent decades facilitating precisely these kinds of negotiations -- from the George W. Bush years through Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Trump.

Delays, setbacks, reversals: all part of the pattern.

The first postwar US-Iran talks were meant to create momentum. Instead, they have exposed how fragile that momentum remains -- and how quickly diplomacy can be overtaken by events on the battlefield.