Burma Finds Wreckage, Bodies From Missing Plane Carrying 122 People

Burma's military said on June 8 that it has found the wreckage of a plane that went missing with about 122 people on board, along with several bodies.

The country's military chief said on Facebook that the wreckage was found in the Andaman Sea off the coast of southern Burma. The plane went missing midday on June 7.

More than half of the passengers were from military families, including 15 children and 35 soldiers, he said. There were 14 crew members aboard.

The military said the plane lost contact with air traffic control at 1:35 pm local time on June 7, about half an hour after takeoff from the southeastern city of Myeik. The plane was headed for Yangon, the Burmese capital, on a route that took it over the Andaman Sea.

The captain had more than 3,000 hours of flying experience, it said, while the Chinese-made transport plane was purchased in March 2016 and had 809 flying hours.

The military in Burma (also known as Myanmar) suffered two plane crashes last year.

