Candidates Cast Their Ballots In Georgian Presidential Election

Georgian politicians running for president cast their ballots in the election on October 28. The candidate for the European Georgia party, Davit Bakradze, voted in the country's capital, Tbilisi, while Grigol Vashadze, who is running for the United National Movement, voted in Kutaisi. Both are challenging a female candidate -- former Foreign Minister Salome Zurabishvili, who is running as an independent but is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party.