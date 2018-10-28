Georgians Voting In Last Direct Presidential Election

TBILISI – Voters in Georgia are casting ballots in a presidential election that could see the country become the first Caucasus nation to elect a female president.

The October 28 presidential election, Georgia's seventh since 1991, will be the last in which the head of state will be elected by direct ballot. In 2017, the constitution was amended so that future presidents would be elected by a 300-member College of Electors, comprising parliamentarians and local and regional political representatives.

Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze was among the first to cast his ballot in the capital, Tbilisi.

"I voted for prosperity, Georgian traditions, and our European choice," he told reporters after voting.

Some 3.5 million are eligible to cast ballots in the election, which is being monitored by observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

By midday, turnout stood at almost 16 percent, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

CEC spokeswoman Ana Mikeladz said voting was proceeding peacefully across the country with only a few minor procedural issues arising.

Polls were scheduled to close at 8 p.m. local time.

Dirty Tricks And Mudslinging

French-born former Foreign Minister Salome Zurabishvili, 66, is among a record 25 candidates in a bruising race notable more for its dirty tricks and mudslinging than debate on policy.

Zurabishvili, who is running as an independent even though she has the backing of the ruling Georgian Dream party, headed by former prime minister and billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, has faced personal attacks over her background and been branded a traitor for saying a brief war with Russia over the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in 2008 occurred because "we yielded to Russia's provocation."

The campaign has also been marked with several releases of secretly recorded audio tapes alleging bribery among state officials, a murder plot implicating former President Mikheil Saakashvili, and claims of witness tampering and torture in politically charged cases.

"If there is a sufficient mobilization of Georgian Dream supporters, Salome Zurabishvili should score a first-round victory," Ivanishvili said.

Independent opinion polls are hard to come by in Georgia, but party-backed surveys suggest the main contenders are Zurabishvili; Grigol Vashadze, also a former foreign minister who is running for the opposition United National Movement (UNM; and former parliament speaker Davit Bakradze, nominated by the opposition European Georgia party.

The first-round winner needs more than 50 percent of votes to avoid a runoff between the top two candidates.

If Zurabishvili doesn't clinch a majority of votes in the first round, Ivanishvili said "there is no doubt" she will win a runoff.

If Zurabishvili wins the vote, she would become the first woman outside the Baltics to be elected head of state in a post-Soviet republic.

A woman has previously served as acting president, however.

Nino Burjanadze was twice thrust into the role of president, once just after the 2003 Rose Revolution and again when President Mikheil Saakashvili stepped down in late 2007 to call an early presidential election following a political crisis over a violent crackdown on opposition protesters. Burjanadze was parliament speaker at the time.

With reporting by RFE/RL correspondent Alan Crosby and Interfax