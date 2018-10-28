Veterans Of Georgian Politics Vote In Presidential Election

Georgians are voting in their country's presidential election. Incumbent president Giorgi Margvelashvili, who is not seeking a second term, said he voted on October 28 "for a commander in chief that is proud of the men and women serving under the Georgian flag." Former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, a billionaire who leads the ruling Georgian Dream party, said he hoped that the election outcome will set Georgia on its "true path toward Europe and culture." Both Margvelashvili and Ivanishvili voted in the capital, Tbilisi.