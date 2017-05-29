Swedish Satire The Square Wins Palme D'Or At Cannes

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund has won the 2017 Cannes Palme d'Or for best film with his movie The Square, a satire about the curator of a museum and bourgeois life in Europe.

The Square was one of 19 movies competing for top honors at the glamorous film festival that wrapped up in southern France on May 28.

BPM (Beats Per Minute), a French movie about AIDS awareness campaigners in the 1980s that was an early favorite in the competition, placed second to take the Grand Prix.

Cannes' third prize, the jury prize, went to Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev for Loveless, a dark film about a 12-year-old boy who disappears during his parents' divorce.

U.S. filmmaker Sofia Coppola won best director for The Beguiled, a remake of the offbeat 1971 American Civil War drama by Clint Eastwood.

Diane Kruger won best actress for her first German-speaking part, in the film In the Fade. Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for his role portraying a psychologically damaged hitman in You Were Never Really Here.

Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman was awarded a special prize by the Cannes jury.

