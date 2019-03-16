Anticorruption Activist Caputova Takes Lead In Slovakia Presidential Vote

Anticorruption activist and political newcomer Zuzana Caputova took the lead in Slovakia’s presidential election but did not appear to have enough votes to avoid a second round later this month.



The Slovak Statistics Office on March 17 said Caputova, an environmental lawyer, had 39.56 percent of the vote with 77 percent of ballots counted.



Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice president, received 18.79 percent.



If no candidate wins more than 50 percent, a runoff between the top two will be held on March 30.



Incumbent President Andrej Kiska is not standing for a second five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.



The pro-Europe Caputova, 45, a member of the Progresivne Slovensko party, recently told news website Aktuality.sk that Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies are "a threat not only to Slovakia, but also to the whole of Europe.”



She is vying to become the country's first female president.



Sefcovic, 52, an independent backed by the ruling center-left Direction-Social Democracy (Smer-SD), told Aktuality.sk that “Russia’s current relations with the international community -- of which Slovakia is a firm part -- are complicated and I would wish for their improvement.



The election comes in the aftermath of the murder of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee in February 2018. The 27-yeasr-olds were found shot dead at their home near the capital, Bratislava.



The journalist was investigating political corruption at the time of the slayings, which triggered the biggest street protests in Slovakia since the fall of communism in 1989 and a political crisis that led to the collapse of former Prime Minister Robert Fico's government.

