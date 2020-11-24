Car Of Independent Russian Journalist Set Ablaze In Russia's Chelyabinsk

Unknown arsonists destroyed a car belonging to a journalist at an independent news outlet in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in an attack that the reporter's employer sees as linked to her professional activities.

The Znak.com news website said on November 24 that the car of its reporter, Marina Malkova, was torched overnight.



Malkova, the media outlet said, was at home when she heard a loud noise. When she looked outside, her car was in flames.



Security cameras recorded two unknown persons fleeing the site after the apparent arson attack.



While there were several cars parked in the area, Znak.com said the fact that they chose Malkova's car suggests the attackers specifically targeted the reporter's vehicle.



Malkova's articles focus on corruption among local officials and law enforcement.



A recent report about major sewage problems that led to the flooding of a newly built medical facility for patients with infectious diseases was especially sensitive amid concerns over official efforts to tackle COVID-19.