Casualties Reported In Attack On Basij Base In Southern Iran

State media in Iran report that an attack on a paramilitary base in the country has left one dead and five injured.

Iranian state television reported that the February 2 attack on a Basij paramilitary base in Nikshahr, in southeastern Iran, came during the morning flag-raising at the base.

Mohammad Hadi Marashi, the deputy provincial governor, told the IRNA news agency that all six victims were Basij members.

No further details were immediately released, and there has been no claim of responsibility.

The Basij force is a paramilitary arm of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Nikshahr is in Sistan-Baluchistan Province. On January 29, a double bombing in Zahedan, the provincial capital, wounded three police officers. The militant Sunni Muslim separatist group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for that attack.

In December a suicide bombing in the port city of Chabahar, also in the province, killed two police officers and wounded 42 people.

The province is populated mainly by ethnic Baluchs, who are Sunni Muslims. The region has also been plagued by violence by drug traffickers.

The attack came as Iran was in the midst of celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

