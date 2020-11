Groups of jubilant people were seen in the streets of the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on November 8 after President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan had seized control of a key city in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. At the time of the release of this report, Armenia denies any loss of control over Shushi, known in Azeri as Susa, but says that fighting continues in and around the region's second-largest city.