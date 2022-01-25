Power Blackouts Sweep Across Central Asia After Regional Grid Issue

A power blackout has hit the entire territory of Kyrgyzstan and some parts of neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan due to problems on the regional energy grid.

A spokeswoman for the Kyrgyz Energy and Industry Ministry, Jiide Zootbekova, said the power outage on January 25 was caused by unspecified problems in the united energy grid that connects the three Central Asian nations.

She added that energy supplies have been restored in some parts of Kyrgyzstan.

The Uzbek Energy Ministry said that the power outage hit Tashkent, the capital, and towns and cities in the regions of Ferghana, Sirdaryo, Jizzaq, Samarkand, Navoi, and Qashqadaryo at around 11 a.m.

The Uzbek Emergency Ministry said a rescue team was sent to the Amirsoy ski resort near Tashkent, where an unspecified number of tourists were stuck on lifts due to the outage.

In Kazakhstan, the power blackout hit the country's largest city, Almaty, and the southern cities of Shymkent, Taraz, and Taldyqorghan.

In Almaty, a brief electricity outage was reported in several districts.

Kazakhstan's system operator of the Unified Power System (KEGOC) said the outage was caused by extra power delivery to the country's south and southeast after the distribution system faced problems in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

With reporting by Gazeta.uz