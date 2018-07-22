Central Asian States Vow To Hike Cooperation On Terrorism, Extremism

The foreign ministers of countries in Central Asian say they have agreed to increase cooperation against international terrorism and religious extremism after a meeting in the Kyrgyz resort city of Cholpon-Ata.

"The sides pointed out that cooperation against international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, and other regional threats and challenges, including within the framework of international and regional organizations, should be enhanced," a joint statement said on July 21.

The ministers "underscored that favorable conditions should be created to strengthen trade and economic ties and to boost trade," the statement added.

The Uzbek foreign minister, Abdulaziz Kamilov, invited the other officials to take part in a regional economic forum of Central Asian countries scheduled for October.

The ministers represented Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan was represented by a deputy foreign minister.

The foreign ministers looked to help set the agenda for the regular meeting of Central Asian heads of states scheduled for the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, in March 2019.

Based on reporting by AKI, UZA.uz, and TASS