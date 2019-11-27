Chairman Of Three-Sided Bosnian Presidency Visits Pentagon Amid NATO Membership Signals

WASHINGTON -- The chairman of Bosnia-Herzegovina's tripartite presidency made a working visit to the Pentagon just days after the Balkan nation reportedly took steps to activate a Membership Action Plan (MAP) with NATO.



Zeljko Komsic, the Croat president of the three-member body that collectively serves as head of state, met with James Anderson, who performs the duties of deputy undersecretary of defense for policy.

It was Komsic’s first official visit to the United States, the Department of Defense said in a statement on November 26.



He and the Bosnian member of the tripartite agreed on November 21 to approve Zoran Tegeltija as prime minister -- ending a year-long absence of a government -- after the Serbian member Milorad Dodik agreed to submit the Annual National Program to NATO, a necessary step to launching the MAP.



Tegeltija, a Bosnian-Serb nationalist who opposed NATO membership, was first nominated for the post in October 2018 following national elections but was blocked by Komsic and Bosnian member Sefik Dzaferovic.



Dodik and his SNSD declared Republika Srpska's neutrality in 2017 and, since then, have blocked efforts to move Bosnia-Herzegovina toward NATO membership.



The Pentagon did not say what the two men discussed or if any agreements were reached.



The Pentagon said the U.S. supports Bosnia's efforts “to transition away from Soviet-era defense equipment” with the help of foreign military financing and cooperates with the country to “counter malign influence, terrorism and narcotics trafficking.”



The United States is becoming more active in the Balkans amid growing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.



Washington in August appointed Matthew Palmer, a career diplomat with experience in the Balkans, as its special envoy to the region.



In October, the White House named its top diplomat in Germany, Richard Grenell, as its new special envoy for the Serbia-Kosovo talks.