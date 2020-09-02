Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appoints His Daughter First Deputy Culture Minister

GROZNY, Russia -- Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, has appointed his eldest daughter as first deputy culture minister.

Kadyrov announced the appointment of his 21-year-old daughter to the post on Telegram on September 1, saying that it was his "firmly weighed decision."

"Despite her young age, she has a wealth of experience managing very complex and large projects, including those linked to culture," Kadyrov wrote.

Aishat Kadyrova manages the Firdaws fashion salon, which presented its collections in Paris, Dubai, Moscow, and Grozny.

In July, the U.S. State Department introduced new sanctions against Kadyrov for human rights violations in the region, including torture and extrajudicial execution. The new sanctions also targeted Aishat Kadyrova, her sister Karina, and mother Medni Kadyrova.